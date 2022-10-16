hundred dollar billsPhoto by Girgio Travato (Creative Commons) If you're in Florida and you have have any student loan debt at all, you'll want to keep reading. Floridians on average have federal and private student debt of $35,496 and you might be able to get a lot of that debt forgiven.The new website where you can get back up to $20,000 back is live now and in beta. There might be a few bugs or hick ups, but it is active and you can visit now before the website officially launches at the end of the month. The website can be found right here.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO