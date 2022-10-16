Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Dexter Golfers 13th at D2 State Finals
The Dexter girls’ golf team capped off an amazing season with a 13th place finish at the D2 state finals in East Lansing this weekend. The Dreadnaughts finished with a team score of 805 to tie with Petoskey but won the tiebreaker to claim 13thout of 18 teams at the Finals. Mercy ran away with the title with a team score of 684.
Dexter Swim and Dive Cruises by Lincoln
The Dexter girls’ swim and dive team cruised to an easy 128-47 win over Ypsilanti Lincoln last week to improve to 3-3 in the SEC Red. The Dreads won 11 of12 events on their way to the win over the Splitters. Jillian Kinnard, Harper Brown, Diem Lee, and Grace...
WCC hosting second Liberal Arts Week October 24-28
The public is invited to participate in Washtenaw Community College’s second annual Liberal Arts Week, which will feature 14 different interactive, virtual workshops held October 24-28. Each session showcases how liberal arts courses empower personal and professional success and sustain a fair and just society. All events are free.
Wine, Women & Shopping A Chelsea Tradition – Nov 11 & 12
It’s that time of year again! The #shopchelseamich merchants will be hosting the 17th annual Wine, Women & Shopping Event starting November 11 at 10 am through late in the day on November 12. Let Chelsea be your Happy Place this Holiday Season! #shopchelseamich merchants will make your shopping...
Saline's Green Thumb winners
The beauty of Saline can be seen in the different landscapes and plantings at homes and businesses around the city. Each year the city of Saline honors the best of the best when it comes to those with a green thumb. The annual Green Thumb Award winners were announced at...
Dexter’s Third St Construction Complete and Opens Up for Travel
The ride has finally smoothed out on Third St near the railroad tracks. Dexter completed its most recent infrastructure upgrade with the opening of Third St. between Central and Broad. Most notably, the broken-up, teeth-jarring pavement has been replaced by new asphalt. The Dexter City Council approved a contract on...
Chelsea: Synopsis of Council Meeting 9-19
Mayor Pacheco called the meeting to order at 7:01 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States. Public Comments (available in person and via Zoom) (submitted by Mayor Pacheco) Resolution of Support for Pure Michigan Trail Town Designation. (submitted by City Manager Atkinson) Computer Replacement Project. (submitted...
Letter to the Editor: Dexter teachers support Szawara and Alabre for school board
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. The Dexter Education Association is pleased to endorse Melanie Szawara and Daniel Alabre in the race for Dexter School Board Trustee. The teachers’ association invited all candidates for a screening and review process over the summer to learn more about them and where they stand on issues affecting students and schools in Dexter. Melanie Szawara stood out as a graduate of Dexter schools who is continually giving back to the community. She emphasized her trust in Dexter teachers and her appreciation for her children’s experiences. After being appointed to the board in 2021, Melanie navigated the challenges of the pandemic years with compassion and thoughtfulness. She is committed to ensuring all Dexter students receive an excellent education. Daniel Alabre brings an important perspective to the board from his experience serving on school boards during his years of military service and as a retired Army Colonel and safety and security professional. Dan was appointed to the board in 2021 and has shown he is deeply committed to all ensuring all students have a place in Dexter schools. Both candidates are an asset to the our community and have served with honesty and integrity. The DEA encourages everyone to vote for Melanie Szawara and Daniel Alabre on November 8th.
Saline Passes Packages To Reduce High Water Bills
Note: This story has been updated to include a press release from the City of Saline. The Saline City Council took steps at its October 17th meeting to explain what has gone wrong with its sewer and water bills and to make steps towards solving them. But several people in the community – including concerned citizens and city councilors, still aren't satisfied that the community has gotten to the bottom of everything.
When Passion Meets Purpose at the Creature Conservancy
If you’re cruising down Ann Arbor-Saline Road and get caught at the light on Pleasant Lake Rd, something odd might catch your eye. . You might notice a group of unique animals gathered nearby, enjoying the sun while munching on the grass at their feet. If so, you have found the Animal Kingdom Veterinary Clinic, Creature Comforts Bed & Bath, and the Creature Conservancy.
Saline: Notice of Election Nov 8
POLLS OPEN 7:00 A.M. TO 8:00 P.M. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A GENERAL ELECTION WILL BE HELD IN SAID GOVERNMENTAL UNITS FOR THE PURPOSE OF NOMINATING CANDIDATES FOR THE FOLLOWING OFFICES:. Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Representative in Congress 6th District, State Senator 15th District, Representative in State...
Scio Twp: Amendment to Zoning Ordinance
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODIFIED SCIO TOWNSHIP ZONING ORDINANCE BY INCORPORATING AN AMENDMENT TO THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP TO CHANGE A CERTAIN LAND AREA IN SECTION 20 OF SCIO TOWNSHIP FROM C-4, COMPOSITE COMMERCIAL TO I-1, LIMITED INDUSTRIAL. The Board of Trustees of the Township of Scio hereby ordains:. SECTION...
Dexter Police Report, September 2022
For September in the City of Dexter, Deputies responded to 304 calls for police service, up from 225 the previous year for a 35% increase. Total calls for the year (Jan-Sep) are 2,581, up from 1,580 for the same period last year for a 63% increase. The significant spike in...
Lyndon Twp: Notice of Public Hearing Nov 15
Request: Variance application (ZBA 22-003) to consider a variance to allow a 34’ by 26’ new single-family home to be constructed on the subject property within the front and side yard setbacks. The structure would have a 35-foot front yard setback on the west where 70-feet is required and would have a 10-foot side yard setback on the north where 30 feet is required (section 5.04).
Saline: Ordinance Adoptions 10-17-22
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on October 17, 2022, the Saline City Council adopted the following Ordinances:. AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE CODE OF ORDINANCES AS IT RELATES TO BUILDINGS AND BUILDING REGULATIONS FOR THE PURPOSE OF REGULATING RENTAL HOUSING AND TO SET FORTH PENALTIES BY AMENDING CHAPTER 18 TO ADD NEW ARTICLE X ENTITLED “RENTAL HOUSING CERTIFICATION” TO THE CITY OF SALINE CODE OF ORDINANCES.
The city of Saline addresses some utility billing issues
Discretionary credits, meter reads and billing adjustments were some of the topics addressed in a recent memo from the Saline City Manager to city council. At the Oct. 17 Saline City Council meeting, city manager Colleen O’Toole’s memo to council was accepted and then council also authorized the issuance of one-time discretionary sewer credits for the first quarter FY23 billing cycle.
Dexter Community Fund Announces Community Needs Survey
The Dexter Community Fund (DCF) is pleased to announce the launch of their 2022 Community Needs Assessment. Through annual grants, the Dexter Community Fund supports local non-profit and civic organizations and initiatives that address community needs and enrich the quality of life within the Dexter community. The 2022 Community Needs Assessment survey will help to guide DCF’s grantmaking for the next 3-5 years. Findings of the survey will be shared back to the community through selected grantmaking focuses, and respondents may add their email address at the end of the survey to be notified when results are shared.
Saline: Council Meeting Synopsis Oct 3
The Regular meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl at Saline City Hall. The Mayor and six members of Council were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Council voted to approve the agenda as amended. There were twelve public comments. Council voted to extend the current utility bill due date to December 1, 2022. The following Consent Agenda items were approved by Council: Council minutes and synopsis of the September 19, 2022; Bills consisting of 85 Payees in the amount of $599,430.24; Domestic Violence Awareness Month Resolution; Breast Cancer Awareness Month Resolution; National Bullying Prevention Month; National Friends of the Libraries Week Proclamation; Rental Inspection Ordinance postponement; Appointment of two directors to the MML Liability and Property Pool; Resignation of Ted Troxell from the Arts & Culture Committee; Indigenous Peoples’ Day Resolution.
