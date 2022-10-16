This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Sun Times News management or staff. The Dexter Education Association is pleased to endorse Melanie Szawara and Daniel Alabre in the race for Dexter School Board Trustee. The teachers’ association invited all candidates for a screening and review process over the summer to learn more about them and where they stand on issues affecting students and schools in Dexter. Melanie Szawara stood out as a graduate of Dexter schools who is continually giving back to the community. She emphasized her trust in Dexter teachers and her appreciation for her children’s experiences. After being appointed to the board in 2021, Melanie navigated the challenges of the pandemic years with compassion and thoughtfulness. She is committed to ensuring all Dexter students receive an excellent education. Daniel Alabre brings an important perspective to the board from his experience serving on school boards during his years of military service and as a retired Army Colonel and safety and security professional. Dan was appointed to the board in 2021 and has shown he is deeply committed to all ensuring all students have a place in Dexter schools. Both candidates are an asset to the our community and have served with honesty and integrity. The DEA encourages everyone to vote for Melanie Szawara and Daniel Alabre on November 8th.

