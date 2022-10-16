ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
OK! Magazine

She 'Is Done': Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Think Marriage to Tom Brady 'Can Be Repaired,' Spills Source

Gisele Bündchen is ready to throw in the towel on her marriage to Tom Brady, according to a source. After months of being at odds, the supermodel is "done" trying to make her union with the NFL pro work and is ready to "move on," claimed a source, who told a news publication, "She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult," but "she doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."Bündchen "is doing okay" as her relationship with Brady nears its end, added the source. "She is just trying to figure out her life." LOOK...
FLORIDA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Tom Brady Could Lose A Whopping $200 Million Divorcing Gisele

Yikes, that’s a big wad of cash right there. It’s no secret at this point that Tom Brady is in hot water with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, as she’s upset about his decision to unretire and stick it out as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for one more year, after promising he’d be done after last year.
MassLive.com

Jerry Jones curses at Robert Kraft in ‘heated exchange’ over Roger Goodell (report)

Apparently things got pretty testy at the owners’ meetings on Tuesday. According to ESPN, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones got into a “heated exchange” over a new contract for Roger Goodell. Jones was said to be the lone dissenter in a 31-1 vote and told the Patriots owner “don’t (expletive) with me.” Kraft reportedly replied, “excuse me?” with Jones responding with a cleaner “don’t mess with me.”
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Ditches Wedding Band After Insider Claims His Marriage To Gisele Bündchen Can't 'Be Repaired'

Has Tom Brady accepted that his and Gisele Bündchen's marriage is over? Amid mounting rumors that the model has had enough, the NFL star was seen without his wedding band as he exited his Pittsburgh hotel on the morning of Sunday, October 16.Though it's one of the first time the athlete ditched the significant piece of jewelry, though the Brazil native stopped wearing her own ring earlier this month.Hours after the hotel sighting, Brady, 45, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium, where a visibly frustrated Brady was seen screaming at his teammates' lack...
PITTSBURGH, PA
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Admits He Can't 'Balance' Home Life & Football Because His 'Competitiveness Takes Over'

Coming clean. As Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen seemingly inch closer and closer towards divorce, the athlete hinted his headstrong attitude about football may be to blame.On the Monday, October 17, episode of his podcast "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray," the dad-of-three confessed that though he always intends to make his family a priority, it all goes out the window once the season starts."I almost look at like a football season like you're going away on deployment for the military," he explained. "And it's like, 'Man, here I go again.'""The reality is you can really...
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hangs With Daughter, Visits Healer During Tom Brady's Loss

Gisele Bündchen had a relaxing weekend amid her split from Tom Brady -- visiting her spiritual healer and spending time with her daughter -- while Tom took an L on the field. Gisele was out and about Sunday in Florida, first visiting Dr. Ewa for a healing session. As we reported, GB paid the doc a visit earlier this month too, sans wedding ring.
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Attends Patriots Owner’s Wedding Without Gisele Bundchen Amid Divorce Rumors: Photos

Tom Brady, 45, didn’t appear to have a date during his latest outing to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft‘s wedding to Dr. Dana Blumberg on Friday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player arrived to the star-studded event, which took place at the Hall des Lumiéres in Tribeca, NY, without his wife Gisele Bundchen as divorce rumors have had both of them in the headlines recently. He appeared to be in good spirits as he smiled when getting out of a vehicle at the location, in new photos obtained by Page Six.
