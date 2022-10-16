ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Teenage walk-in shooting victim at Nationwide Children’s dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager who walked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound died early Monday morning. Seventeen-year-old Aniya Elia checked herself into the hospital around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, but despite receiving lifesaving treatment, died at 12:10 a.m. According to a release by Columbus PD, officers were alerted to the victim’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 20, dies one week after South Linden shooting

A previous report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has died one week after he was shot in the South Linden area, according to Columbus police. Police said Josiah Montgomery was pronounced dead Saturday evening at 6:15 p.m. CPD stated Montgomery’s shooting death was the 113th […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

17-year-old shot, killed near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in a shooting Sunday night near the Ohio State University campus. Police said Aniyah Elie was taken to the hospital by family members after she was shot along North High Street around 9:45 p.m. Elie died just after...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Pilot and another person onboard killed when plane crashes in Marietta, Ohio

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED: 2:15 p.m., 10/18/22. Investigators have released the names of two people killed in a plane crash Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were killed when a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
MARIETTA, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fire damages house near Worthington

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported following a house fire near Worthington early Wednesday morning. A large emergency crew responded to the fire along East Dublin Granville Road just after 1 a.m. Firefighters said it's too early to determine what started the fire. ABC 6/FOX 28 will...
WORTHINGTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

Retired Columbus firefighter killed in Marietta, Ohio plane crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the men killed in a plane crash Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were killed when a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
MARIETTA, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man dies from wounds after being found shot in crashed car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man died after being shot earlier this month in the south Linden area. Josiah Montgomery was found shot in a car that had crashed into a sign along Duxberry Avenue on Oct. 8. Columbus police said they were alerted to the shooting by...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Driver pulling a stolen trailer flees from troopers in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a motor vehicle who fled the scene of a crash along Route 50 near Lancaster Road in Ross County. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. According to initial reports from troopers, the driver was towing...
ROSS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy