WSYX ABC6
Deputies searching for man accused of stealing nine liquor bottles from Clintonville store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a man accused of stealing several bottles of liquor from a Clintonville store. The theft happened on September 7 around 6:20 p.m. along Indianola Avenue. According to police, the suspect took nine liquor bottles and put them in a shopping basket....
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for suspect accused of stealing beer from Whitehall store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Whitehall Police Department is searching for a woman accused of stealing alcohol from a local store. Police shared photos on social media of the accused suspect on Wednesday. In a social media post, police said the suspect shoplifted beer and then fled the scene...
This $1,000 refund trick has police looking for a suspect in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man used a refunding scam to walk away from a city store with thousands of dollars, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The suspect walked into a furniture store in the 5300 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard and bought “thousands of dollars worth of furniture,” according to CPD. When […]
Coroner rules deaths of man, woman found inside South Linden home murder-suicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man and a woman were found dead inside a South Linden home earlier this month and the Franklin County Coroner's Office has ruled their deaths as a murder-suicide. On March 30, officers with the Columbus Division of Police were called to the 1300 block of...
Teenage walk-in shooting victim at Nationwide Children’s dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager who walked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound died early Monday morning. Seventeen-year-old Aniya Elia checked herself into the hospital around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, but despite receiving lifesaving treatment, died at 12:10 a.m. According to a release by Columbus PD, officers were alerted to the victim’s […]
Lancaster man arrested for alleged solicitation of a 14-year-old girl
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Lancaster Police Department arrested and charged a man with importuning for the solicitation of a minor to engage in sexual conduct. 37-year-old Michael Standiford is suspected of the alleged solicitation of a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual conduct, according to a social media post by the Lancaster PD. According […]
Man, 20, dies one week after South Linden shooting
A previous report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has died one week after he was shot in the South Linden area, according to Columbus police. Police said Josiah Montgomery was pronounced dead Saturday evening at 6:15 p.m. CPD stated Montgomery’s shooting death was the 113th […]
Columbus police name two officers involved in shooting that led to arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police named the two officers who were involved in a shooting on Saturday that led to a man being arrested. According to Columbus police, officers heard several gunshots in the area of Watkins Road and Bluefield Drive Saturday at approximately 5:38 a.m. During a search of the area, officers saw […]
WSYX ABC6
17-year-old shot, killed near Ohio State campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in a shooting Sunday night near the Ohio State University campus. Police said Aniyah Elie was taken to the hospital by family members after she was shot along North High Street around 9:45 p.m. Elie died just after...
Your Radio Place
Man sentenced to decade in prison for drunken driving crash with children he denied knowing in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Saalih Muhammad, 38, of Cleveland, appeared in front of Judge Mark Fleegle in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court Monday to answer charges related to a July traffic crash on Interstate 70. Following the hearing, he was sentenced to 10-years in prison. On the day of his...
WSYX ABC6
Pilot and another person onboard killed when plane crashes in Marietta, Ohio
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED: 2:15 p.m., 10/18/22. Investigators have released the names of two people killed in a plane crash Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were killed when a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WSYX ABC6
Fire damages house near Worthington
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported following a house fire near Worthington early Wednesday morning. A large emergency crew responded to the fire along East Dublin Granville Road just after 1 a.m. Firefighters said it's too early to determine what started the fire. ABC 6/FOX 28 will...
One in hospital, another arrested after Dayton shooting
Police responded around 1:30 a.m. on Monday to 2025 Emerson Ave.
WSYX ABC6
Retired Columbus firefighter killed in Marietta, Ohio plane crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the men killed in a plane crash Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were killed when a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Fox 19
Former delivery driver sentenced following multiple armed robberies in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A Warren County judge sentenced a Dayton man from 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm, according to Prosecutor David P. Fornshell. Fornshell says that former Home City Ice delivery driver Da’Sean McCleskey, 22,...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for 21-year-old last seen at Grove City addiction recovery center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Grove City Division of Police is searching for a missing 21-year-old girl who was last seen at an addiction recovery center. Police said Chloe Tichy, 21, was last seen on October 15 around 7:15 p.m. at the Ohio Addiction Recovery Center in Grove City.
WSYX ABC6
Man dies from wounds after being found shot in crashed car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man died after being shot earlier this month in the south Linden area. Josiah Montgomery was found shot in a car that had crashed into a sign along Duxberry Avenue on Oct. 8. Columbus police said they were alerted to the shooting by...
What really happened when police said a bear attacked a car in Ohio
GALENA, Ohio (WCMH) — Genoa Township police followed up Sunday evening on a warning to residents to keep their car doors locked, saying the incident prompting it never happened. Earlier the same day, the Genoa Township Police Department posted photos of a damaged vehicle and a bear they said was involved. While it’s unlikely a […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver pulling a stolen trailer flees from troopers in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a motor vehicle who fled the scene of a crash along Route 50 near Lancaster Road in Ross County. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. According to initial reports from troopers, the driver was towing...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Car Thief Stole a Second Truck after Wrecking and Running from Law Enforcement
CHILLICOTHE – A man was tracked down and arrested after running from Ohio State Highway Patrol after a short chase around 10 am on Monday, but not until he stole a second truck parked not too far from where he ran. According to reports, a man was driving the...
