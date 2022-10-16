Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Call For Jey Uso To Defeat Roman Reigns For WWE Undisputed Universal Title
Roman Reigns rules over WWE as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Head of the Table completely reinvented himself after his return in 2020 and the momentum is clearly with him right now. Jimmy Uso suffered a knee injury in March 2020 which put him on the shelf until May...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey On Liv Morgan Smiling During Submission Finish At WWE Extreme Rules
WWE's Extreme Rules event lived up to the name with gimmick matches throughout, including a non-DQ match that saw Liv Morgan lose the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. However, that wasn't the only moment from the bout that caught fans' attention. At the end of the match, Morgan smiled...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Crown Jewel Card Adds Major Match For Brock Lesnar
For years, wrestling fans have been clamoring for a Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match, and while the dream bout finally took place at the WWE Royal Rumble back in January this year, fans will be treated to Lashley vs. Lesnar II at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Extends Offer To 34 Year Old Former Champion To Return
He would be a big get. There are a lot of changes throughout WWE in recent months and several of those have involved wrestlers returning to the company. All kinds of stars are returning to WWE and it has made for several surprise appearances. It can mean a lot to have someone come back, and now WWE is attempting to bring back someone who showed a lot of potential.
Randy Orton’s net worth in 2022
Randy Orton is a professional wrestler who is currently signed to WWE. He is a 14-time WWE Champion, one-time Intercontinental Champion, one-time United States Champion, and four-time Tag Team Champion. Orton has also won some of WWE’s iconic matches such as the Royal Rumble and the Money In the Bank Ladder Match. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Randy Orton’s net worth in 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Post Has Fans Buzzing About Possible Bray Wyatt Connection
A WWE star's latest Instagram post has fans buzzing about a possible reunion of one of the eeriest partnerships in recent memory. Alexa Bliss posted a selfie Monday on Instagram, donning black eyeshadow and a KISS t-shirt, while captioning her post: "Welcome to my nightmare...I think you're gonna like it here."
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Gives Update On Relationship With Bret Hart
Few wrestlers have shared the kind of storied rivalry, both in and out of the ring, as the one between Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart. Michaels, who now works as a producer for "WWE NXT," made an appearance on "The MMA Hour" with Ariel Helwani and the topic of his feud against Hart was brought up. Thankfully, Michaels had nothing but good things to say about his old foe.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Warned Against Bringing Back Bray Wyatt’s Fiend Character
Bray Wyatt was definitely one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, regardless of him being in the company or not. However, he was never used properly at all. The Fiend was arguably his most creative character and truly showed just how imaginative Bray Wyatt would be. Unfortunately, his gimmick was never booked well in WWE until his release last year.
The Undertaker, Chris Jericho, And More Celebrate Matt Hardy's 30 Years In Professional Wrestling
The Undertaker and other noteworthy names celebrate Matt Hardy's 30th anniversary in the wrestling business. Hardy debuted in 1992, and he started working for the WWE as an enhancement talent in 1994. Eventually, he and his brother Jeff signed with the company in 1998. They went on to become an iconic tag team, The Hardy Boyz, and the duo has won gold all over the wrestling world. Hardy has also starred as a singles competitor; he is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Hardy is currently a member of the AEW roster; he most recently competed on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage.
itrwrestling.com
Kevin Nash Doesn’t Believe Triple H Will Go Into The WWE Hall Of Fame On His Own
There’s little that Triple H hasn’t accomplished in the world of professional wrestling, rising to prominence as a wealthy blueblood and evolving into The Game who’d go on to win multiple World Championships, earning his place in the WWE Hall of Fame. He’s also conquered the corporate world, working backstage as a WWE Executive for years, and in the wake of Vince McMahon’s retirement, he now has complete creative control as Chief Content Officer.
Hangman Page Injured, Stretchered Out On 10/18 AEW Dynamite
An abrupt ending to AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Title against Hangman Page in the main event of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, the match was stopped due to an injury to Hangman Page. Page took a clothesline from Moxley, and after he was checked on by doctors. It was determined that Hangman could not continue and the match was stopped with roughly nine minutes left in the broadcast.
Road Dogg: Billy Gunn Texted Me 'I'm In' For DX Reunion, He Wasn't Happy He Wasn't There
D-Generation X celebrated their 25h anniversary on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw with Triple H, Sean Waltman (X-Pac), Shawn Michaels, and Brian James (Road Dogg) reuniting to close the show. Billy Gunn was absent from the celebration as he is currently signed to AEW. Fightful Select reported on...
PWMania
Bully Ray Says Two Top WWE Stars Are “Too Nice” to Be on Brock Lesnar’s Level
During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray expressed his opinion that Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre’s careers had suffered as a result of being too nice. “Unfortunately, I think one of the things that has held Bobby back during his career, and he’s had an amazing career, but Bobby’s not on the same level as a Brock or a Roman [Reigns],” Ray said. “The same thing that held Bobby back is the same thing that holds Drew McIntyre back at times, in my opinion. They’re genuinely too nice. They really are.”
Trevor Murdoch Recalls Punching A Fan Allegedly Harassing Randy Orton In Ireland
Trevor Murdoch recounts a wild story in Ireland. During a European tour, Trevor Murdoch was out with Lance Cade, Randy Orton, and Arn Anderson when a fan began allegedly harassing Orton. Things got a little out of control and ended up with Murdoch, Cade, and a security guard being taken to jail.
AEW Dynamite (10/18) Results: Jon Moxley Defends Against Hangman Page On Title Tuesday Edition
AEW Dynamite (10/18) AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Hangman Adam Page. AEW Interim Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Hikaru Shida. AEW World Trios Championship: Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, and Rey Fenix) (c) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor) and Orange Cassidy. ROH World...
WWE Files To Trademark Name Of New NXT Show
WWE has filed a new trademark. On October 15, WWE filed to trademark "NXT Deadline" for entertainment services, specifically a new show. It is currently unclear how, when, or if NXT Deadline will take place. Full description:. Mark For: NXT DEADLINE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of...
The Miz Working Through Bursted Bursa Sac, Set For WWE SmackDown Dark Match
The Miz faked an injury on Monday's WWE Raw to try and get out of his match against Dexter Lumis. However, he is working through an injury at the moment. The Miz appeared on Ekeler's Edge with Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler when the discussion of bumps and bruises came up in regards to wrestling and football. Miz revealed he's been having issues with a busted bursa sac.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 5 Results (10/15): Leia Makoa Headlines
WOW Women of Wrestling aired season four, episode five of its show on October 15. The show aired in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 5 Results (10/15) - WOW Tag Team Championship Tournament Semi Final:...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (10/18): Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Willow Nightingale In Action
AEW Dark (10/18) Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & 10) def. Tyler Tirva, Shayne Hawke, Zak Patterson, & Jordano. Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) def. Kobe Durst, Steven Mainz, & Jessie V. Dante Martin def. QT Marshall. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz def. Mo...
Shawn Michaels: We Don't Put Anybody In A Box At WWE Performance Center
Before Shawn Michaels was leading the charge with NXT, he trained the next generation of wrestlers after he retired from wrestling the first time at the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy. Wrestlers such as Bryan Danielson, Brian Kendrick, Paul London, and more came through the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy on their...
