Read full article on original website
Related
What Robert Kraft Told Bailey Zappe Inside Patriots Locker Room
Does Robert Kraft have “Zappe Fever” like the rest of New England?. That might be a stretch, but the Patriots owner clearly was pleased with how rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe played in Sunday’s win over the Browns in Cleveland. The Patriots on Monday shared a video of...
Everything Bill Belichick, Patriots said about Bailey Zappe’s second win
Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe won his second straight start as New England’s starter. The rookie hasn’t seemed overwhelmed on the field playing or at the podium talking about it. Here’s everything Bill Belichick, the Patriots players and Zappe himself said about his role in Sunday’s win:
Mac Jones Attitude Issue? Patriots Writer Curiously Cites ‘Someone’ Who’d Know
The well-documented quarterback competition pertaining to the New England Patriots has created a number of storylines relating to both Mac Jones and fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe. The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin further fueled that fire Wednesday morning when he appeared on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” and speculated on a...
Leftover Patriots Thoughts: The Mac Jones takes are awful
BOSTON -- Silly me.I thought, having witnessed two decades of the finest quarterback play that's ever taken place in the history of football, that everyone in the New England region would have an elevated understanding of the position. A heightened education on greatness at the QB position. An existence on a higher plane.I fear I may have been mistaken.Not all that long ago, Jimmy Garoppolo was the next Tom Brady. Now nine years into his career, Garoppolo has clearly fallen a touch short of that high bar.Then, Mac Jones was The Guy™. No doubt about it; the Patriots got their...
NFL Rumors: Jack Easterby Claims He Left Patriots For Bizarre Reason
Jack Easterby’s puzzling tenure in Houston finally came to a close Monday when the Texans relieved the 39-year-old of his duties as executive vice president of football operations. Easterby’s rapid rise to power in Houston came after a six-year tenure in New England, where he served as a character...
What Laughing Bill Belichick Said About Viral Brenden Schooler Moment
Sunday probably marked the last time Brenden Schooler ever tries to present a football to Bill Belichick. In case you missed it, Schooler attempted to give Belichick a ball after recovering a muffed punt late in the Patriots’ 38-15 win over the Browns in Cleveland. Belichick declined and seemed totally disinterested in the gesture, and the humorous moment immediately went viral.
Bailey Zappe Reveals When Patriots Told Him He’d Start Vs. Browns
Mac Jones wasn’t a game-time decision this past weekend in Cleveland, but he wasn’t far off. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe said the New England Patriots didn’t inform him that he’d be starting against the Cleveland Browns until Saturday. “To be quite honest with you, I think...
Report: Multiple teams interested in Patriots WR
Kendrick Bourne has not played a significant role for the New England Patriots this season after he appeared to fall out of favor with the team’s coaching staff, and rival teams believe he is available via trade. Multiple teams have called the Patriots to inquire about trading for Bourne...
Coach gives update on Lions player taken off in ambulance vs. Patriots
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell had some good news on the condition of Saivion Smith. Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance early in the Lions’ game against the New England Patriots on Oct. 9. Smith was loaded onto a board, with an ambulance quickly called for the rookie defensive back, who was transported to a nearby hospital. Ten days layer, Cambell had some positive updates.
Is Tennessee a real national title contender after beating Alabama? College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, there’s a lot of action after a wild college football weekend. One team from the Saturday losers of Oklahoma State, Alabama, Penn State and USC is booted from the playoff discussion. Undefeated teams TCU, Ole Miss...
Joe Mazzulla shines as risky gamble pays dividends in Celtics win over 76ers | Brian Robb
BOSTON -- The second-guessing of Joe Mazzulla could have started early in the first regular season game of his career. Noah Vonleh as the first player off the bench? Going with a small starting lineup against Joel Embiid? The end results were not pretty at times early especially as the 76ers closed out the first quarter on a 27-15 run.
Patriots Quarterback Controversy? Ty Law Can See One ‘On The Horizon’
Quarterback controversy in New England? Maybe not yet, says former Patriots cornerback Ty Law, but the writing is on the wall. Bailey Zappe has performed well in two-plus games since Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain, winning both of his starts, and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was noncommittal Monday about who will be behind center in Week 7 and beyond.
DraftKings NBA promo code unlocks bet $5, win $200 offer for any game this week
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NBA regular season is underway and you can click here to apply our DraftKings NBA promo code. Doing so will unlock a...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0