BOSTON -- Silly me.I thought, having witnessed two decades of the finest quarterback play that's ever taken place in the history of football, that everyone in the New England region would have an elevated understanding of the position. A heightened education on greatness at the QB position. An existence on a higher plane.I fear I may have been mistaken.Not all that long ago, Jimmy Garoppolo was the next Tom Brady. Now nine years into his career, Garoppolo has clearly fallen a touch short of that high bar.Then, Mac Jones was The Guy™. No doubt about it; the Patriots got their...

2 DAYS AGO