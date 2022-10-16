ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Mac Jones Attitude Issue? Patriots Writer Curiously Cites ‘Someone’ Who’d Know

The well-documented quarterback competition pertaining to the New England Patriots has created a number of storylines relating to both Mac Jones and fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe. The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin further fueled that fire Wednesday morning when he appeared on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” and speculated on a...
CBS Boston

Leftover Patriots Thoughts: The Mac Jones takes are awful

BOSTON -- Silly me.I thought, having witnessed two decades of the finest quarterback play that's ever taken place in the history of football, that everyone in the New England region would have an elevated understanding of the position. A heightened education on greatness at the QB position. An existence on a higher plane.I fear I may have been mistaken.Not all that long ago, Jimmy Garoppolo was the next Tom Brady. Now nine years into his career, Garoppolo has clearly fallen a touch short of that high bar.Then, Mac Jones was The Guy™. No doubt about it; the Patriots got their...
NESN

What Laughing Bill Belichick Said About Viral Brenden Schooler Moment

Sunday probably marked the last time Brenden Schooler ever tries to present a football to Bill Belichick. In case you missed it, Schooler attempted to give Belichick a ball after recovering a muffed punt late in the Patriots’ 38-15 win over the Browns in Cleveland. Belichick declined and seemed totally disinterested in the gesture, and the humorous moment immediately went viral.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Multiple teams interested in Patriots WR

Kendrick Bourne has not played a significant role for the New England Patriots this season after he appeared to fall out of favor with the team’s coaching staff, and rival teams believe he is available via trade. Multiple teams have called the Patriots to inquire about trading for Bourne...
MassLive.com

Coach gives update on Lions player taken off in ambulance vs. Patriots

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell had some good news on the condition of Saivion Smith. Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance early in the Lions’ game against the New England Patriots on Oct. 9. Smith was loaded onto a board, with an ambulance quickly called for the rookie defensive back, who was transported to a nearby hospital. Ten days layer, Cambell had some positive updates.
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Patriots Quarterback Controversy? Ty Law Can See One ‘On The Horizon’

Quarterback controversy in New England? Maybe not yet, says former Patriots cornerback Ty Law, but the writing is on the wall. Bailey Zappe has performed well in two-plus games since Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain, winning both of his starts, and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was noncommittal Monday about who will be behind center in Week 7 and beyond.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy