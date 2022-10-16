ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

TravelSkills 10-19-22 This East Bay VR experience proves that Zuckerberg is right

The reality of space exploration is that it’ll remain unobtainable for at least another generation or two for the lot who can’t front the 6-digit price tag to ride on a billionaire’s vessel. As the gap between Earth and the stars begins to bind, an opportunity arises to trick the eyes and ears into imagining that you’re weightless on the International Space Station.  “Space Explorers: The Infinite,” a VR experience occupying part of the Craneway Pavilion in Richmond, arrived in the Bay Area last week for a stop on its North American tour. Until the end of the year, visitors can pay around $50 depending on the day for an hour of digital manipulation of the mind. The exhibit showcases intimate footage recently shot on the ISS showing astronauts from around the nearby globe in their daily lives. The unique peek into this life in space is enough to suggest that the Metaverse is a worthwhile visit. 
