California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent CostsLord GaneshCalifornia State
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Brazen Retail Theft Prompts the Closure of Another San Francisco Store, CotopaxiAnthony J Lynch
Mayor London Breed Looks to Reinvent the San Francisco Economy After the PandemicAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Savor every second of the Warriors’ Indian summerClay Kallam
TravelSkills 10-19-22 This East Bay VR experience proves that Zuckerberg is right
The reality of space exploration is that it’ll remain unobtainable for at least another generation or two for the lot who can’t front the 6-digit price tag to ride on a billionaire’s vessel. As the gap between Earth and the stars begins to bind, an opportunity arises to trick the eyes and ears into imagining that you’re weightless on the International Space Station. “Space Explorers: The Infinite,” a VR experience occupying part of the Craneway Pavilion in Richmond, arrived in the Bay Area last week for a stop on its North American tour. Until the end of the year, visitors can pay around $50 depending on the day for an hour of digital manipulation of the mind. The exhibit showcases intimate footage recently shot on the ISS showing astronauts from around the nearby globe in their daily lives. The unique peek into this life in space is enough to suggest that the Metaverse is a worthwhile visit.
These SF Bay Area spots could break temperature records today
Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with inland highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.
Power outage hits San Francisco's Western Addition
Residents in a large swath of San Francisco's Western Addition neighborhood were in the dark on Tuesday night due to a power outage.
The first map to ever depict the San Francisco Bay Area heading to auction
An extremely old, rare and valuable map of California is going up for sale next week.
Is the Dogpatch the coolest neighborhood in San Francisco?
The Dogpatch was recently named the 36th coolest neighborhood on Earth.
Bay Area bowling alley restaurant with Michelin cred permanently closes
Michelin recognized the Napa restaurant for its outstanding Mexican dishes.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed laments 'this whole work-from-home thing'
In an interview with Bloomberg News, London Breed complained about the lack of remote workers returning to offices across San Francisco.
San Francisco's forgotten sourdough company and the mystery of its lost starter
The bakery owner's grandniece went on a quest to figure out what happened to the famous sourdough starter.
County Publishes List Of Of People Owed Unclaimed Money
Santa Clara County has released a list of more than 200 people and businesses who are the potential owners of more than $100,000 in unclaimed money and are encouraging those on the list to come forward to receive their payments. The county's Department of Tax and Collections published the list...
Weather service issues more details on Bay Area weekend rain forecast
The SF Bay Area's fog spell is over. What's next in the forecast? Maybe light spotty rain.
New COVID variants are coming. Will there be a winter surge?
SFGATE asked two experts at UCSF whether we're likely to see a repeat of last year, when the highly transmissible omicron variant caused cases to shoot up dramatically.
San Jose Spotlight: Morgan Hill School Conflict Leaves Students In Limbo
On the first day of classes at Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill, a PE teacher greeted Evan Myers' seventh period construction management class. It was unusual, but the sophomore took it in stride. Then the class, which teaches construction skills like using tools, began skipping all of the...
Bay Area restaurant workers dressed as Power Rangers intervene in alleged assault
The assailant was arrested and taken to a nearby hospital.
San Francisco Mexican restaurant Padrecito closes abruptly
One Cole Valley resident managed to get a cocktail named after herself at Padrecito.
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle announce San Francisco show
The co-headlining show is one of three in Northern California.
This 85-year-old dive bar in San Francisco's Chinatown is perfect
"I'd seen a lot of wild things at bars before, but never like what happened at Li Po."
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
More people want to leave San Francisco than any other city, survey shows
Nearly one in five San Franciscans plan on moving from their home in the next year, data show.
These San Francisco restaurants are going to close. The owners just don’t know when.
While some restaurant owners found their next lily pad to land on, others continue to struggle to figure out what's next.
‘Swamp gas’ overtakes small Bay Area town, sparks hundreds of complaints
Unfortunately, "Sugar Town" is not smelling so sweet.
