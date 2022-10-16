SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Oct. 18, 2022 - Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman has announced job promotions for three sheriff’s office members to new positions. Chief Financial Officer Lisa Kiesel is promoted to the position of Administrative Division Chief. Before joining the sheriff’s office in April of 2013, Kiesel worked in multiple roles within Lee County Government, including as Chief Deputy Court Administrator. Kiesel is a Certified Public Accountant, recognized for spearheading several campaigns within the sheriff’s office, including a change to the healthcare plan, which saved the agency more than one million dollars. Additionally, she overhauled the agency pay plan and will soon lead the capital improvement project to expand the sheriff’s office headquarters. Kiesel earned a Meritorious Achievement Award for her work in moving the former sheriff’s office headquarters from downtown Sarasota into the current complex. She is also an instructor for the Florida Sheriffs Association’s Commander’s Academy.

