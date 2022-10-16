Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
A drag queen dressed as a demon gives a sermon to children in a United Methodist ChurchMargaret MinnicksSaint Petersburg, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
snntv.com
Band of the Week 2022 - Southeast High Marching Noles
BRADENTON (SNN TV) - It's so cruel that it's taken so long to see the Marching Noles play their halftime show. But you might find it devilishly worth the wait. After rain forced many of their practices from the outside to the inside, and after Hurricane Ian caused schools to close, the Southeast Noles finally performed their halftime show for the first time on October 7.
snntv.com
Lemon Bay Manta-Ray SRO vehicle wins statewide contest
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - A few weeks ago we told you to vote for our Suncoast deputies in the Florida Sheriff's Association's competition. This was one of the entries from Charlotte County in the 2022 Best Vehicle Graphics contest. The Lemon Bay Manta-Ray SRO vehicle is this year's winner. Lieutenant...
snntv.com
Nasty pileup at University Parkway and Honore Avenue
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - At least one person had to be pried out of their vehicle after a nasty crash in Sarasota county Monday evening. Sarasota Fire Rescue responded to the intersection of University Parkway and Honore Avenue around 6:30 p.m.. At least four vehicles collided. It's not clear what...
snntv.com
Warm Mineral Springs Has Been Condemned
Warm Mineral Springs Park has been condemned. We can thank hurricane Ian. The South County landmark is unsafe to reopen. That simple. “And so, for the safety of our visitors, and the safety of our staff, we’re going to have to remain temporarily closed at this time”, said Laura Ansel.
snntv.com
Estimated 1.5 Million Cubic Yards of Vegetative Debris Will be Collected After Ian
It is estimated 1.5 million cubic yards of vegetative debris will be collected from Hurricane Ian, in Sarasota County. This amount is five times larger than what was collected from Hurricane Irma. Wendi Crisp with Sarasota County Solid Waste Department said five hundred and forty eight thousand seven hundred and...
snntv.com
Arcadia residents in desperate need of help
The loss in Arcadia is catastrophic from Hurricane Ian. Residents in Hidden Acres are begging for help. “I’ve seen horses swimming through here that I thought were about to give up and drown. You see dead cows, you see dead dogs, you see dead everything,” said Arcadia resident Lisa Holcomb.
snntv.com
North Port shuts down damaged water structure rumors
NORTH PORT - North Port wants to dispel rumors about a dam breaking during Hurricane Ian. Contractor crews in North Port continue to shore up the banks of the Cocoplum Waterway repairing damage caused by erosion during Hurricane Ian. “We are not designed for a 500 year storm, so water...
snntv.com
Unattended burn barrel sparks garage fire in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - An unattended burn barrel led to a garage fire Saturday afternoon in Charlotte County. Crews from Charlotte County Public Safety’s Fire and EMS Station’s 6 and 7 responded to put out the fire. No one was injured but the fire could have been prevented.
snntv.com
3 Sarasota County Sheriff's Office members get promotions
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Oct. 18, 2022 - Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman has announced job promotions for three sheriff’s office members to new positions. Chief Financial Officer Lisa Kiesel is promoted to the position of Administrative Division Chief. Before joining the sheriff’s office in April of 2013, Kiesel worked in multiple roles within Lee County Government, including as Chief Deputy Court Administrator. Kiesel is a Certified Public Accountant, recognized for spearheading several campaigns within the sheriff’s office, including a change to the healthcare plan, which saved the agency more than one million dollars. Additionally, she overhauled the agency pay plan and will soon lead the capital improvement project to expand the sheriff’s office headquarters. Kiesel earned a Meritorious Achievement Award for her work in moving the former sheriff’s office headquarters from downtown Sarasota into the current complex. She is also an instructor for the Florida Sheriffs Association’s Commander’s Academy.
snntv.com
Man cuts K-9 with kitchen knife during stolen car chase
MANATEE COUNTY - A man is in jail after stabbing a Manatee County Sheriff's Office K-9 with a kitchen knife. “Instead of giving himself up on the stolen car and turns out to have outstanding warrants he decides to make things more difficult for himself and in the process ended up with a long list of criminal offenses," said Manatee County Sheriff's Office PIO, Randy Warren.
Comments / 0