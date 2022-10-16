ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NBC Sports

Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard shot and killed at 32

Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar near Reading, Pennsylvania, early Sunday morning, according to WFMZ. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. Authorities ruled his death a homicide. It is unknown whether police have identified a suspect or suspects, and they...
READING, PA
NBC Sports

This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day

Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

What makes Warriors' 2021-22 championship rings so unique

At first glance, coach Steve Kerr was stunned by the size of the Warriors' 2021-22 NBA championship rings. "The one thing I noticed is they're handing out medallions now," coach Steve Kerr joked after Golden State's 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. "They're not rings. They're medallions. I don't know how anybody can put that on their finger."
thecomeback.com

Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers: If there’s a trade opportunity, I expect Packers to be in the mix

Sunday’s loss to the Jets dropped the Packers to 3-3 and heightened concerns that the team’s offense is not coming together as hoped this season. Green Bay managed one touchdown in the 27-10 loss and wide receivers caught just 10 of the 28 completed passes thrown by Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love over the course of the afternoon. The team also struggled on the offensive line and the prospect of making trades to bolster the offense came up during quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ postgame press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Are the Chiefs plotting a run at Odell Beckham, Jr.?

The news broke during Tuesday’s PFT Live that the Chiefs have restructured the contract of tight end Travis Kelce to create some much-needed cap space. Much needed for what?. Chris Simms said he’s heard the Chiefs are thinking about making a run at receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. That would make a ton of sense. Someone is going to get him. It undoubtedly will be a contender. Why not be the contender who gets him, since that means a competitor won’t?
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

How the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline works, when is it and the rules

We are in the midst of the 2022 NFL regular season and so far, the Philadelphia Eagles, who remain the last undefeated team this season, are leading the herd. November is approaching, which means the 2022 NFL trade deadline is right around the corner. So far, the Browns have already acquired former Pro bowl linebacker Deion Jones, ahead of the deadline.
NBC Sports

2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants

Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
NBC Sports

Report: Russell Wilson day-to-day after MRI on hamstring

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s status for Sunday’s game against the Jets remains up in the air after an MRI on his hamstring. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wilson is considered day-to-day as a result of the injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s loss to the Chargers.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Report: Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones had 'heated exchange' at owners meeting

Tempers reportedly flared between New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones while discussing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's contract on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Seth Wickersham, NFL owners voted 31-1 to permit their compensation committee to open negotiations on a new contract with Goodell. Kraft was...
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad

The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
BALTIMORE, MD

