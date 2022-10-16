Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard shot and killed at 32
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar near Reading, Pennsylvania, early Sunday morning, according to WFMZ. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. Authorities ruled his death a homicide. It is unknown whether police have identified a suspect or suspects, and they...
Panthers agree to trade WR Anderson after tiff with coach
The Carolina Panthers agreed to trade Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, the team's announced. The move came a day after Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks removed the veteran wide receiver from a game.
NBC Sports
This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day
Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
Look: Todd Bowles Sends Clear Message To Bucs Players On Monday
The Buccaneers were embarrassed by the Steelers of Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon. It's an important wake-up call for Tom Brady and Co. In speaking with reporters this Monday afternoon, Bucs coach Todd Bowles sent a clear message to his players. Bowles believes some of his players are ...
NBC Sports
What makes Warriors' 2021-22 championship rings so unique
At first glance, coach Steve Kerr was stunned by the size of the Warriors' 2021-22 NBA championship rings. "The one thing I noticed is they're handing out medallions now," coach Steve Kerr joked after Golden State's 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. "They're not rings. They're medallions. I don't know how anybody can put that on their finger."
3-time Pro Bowl tight end announces his retirement from NFL
After 14 seasons in the NFL, one tight end is saying, “That’s all, folks.”. Longtime Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker announced Tuesday that he is officially retiring from the league. Walker will retire as a member of the Titans. “To be able to retire with the Titans...
thecomeback.com
Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver
The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers: If there’s a trade opportunity, I expect Packers to be in the mix
Sunday’s loss to the Jets dropped the Packers to 3-3 and heightened concerns that the team’s offense is not coming together as hoped this season. Green Bay managed one touchdown in the 27-10 loss and wide receivers caught just 10 of the 28 completed passes thrown by Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love over the course of the afternoon. The team also struggled on the offensive line and the prospect of making trades to bolster the offense came up during quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ postgame press conference.
NBC Sports
Are the Chiefs plotting a run at Odell Beckham, Jr.?
The news broke during Tuesday’s PFT Live that the Chiefs have restructured the contract of tight end Travis Kelce to create some much-needed cap space. Much needed for what?. Chris Simms said he’s heard the Chiefs are thinking about making a run at receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. That would make a ton of sense. Someone is going to get him. It undoubtedly will be a contender. Why not be the contender who gets him, since that means a competitor won’t?
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers – NFL – Predictions, Betting Lines, Odds and Trends
The Miami Dolphins (3-3) are touchdown favorites as they look to halt their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium. A total of 44 points has been set for this game. Dolphins vs. Steelers Predictions. Dolphins vs....
Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb in tears as he leaves game vs. Jets with ankle injury
Veteran receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury early in the third quarter of the Packers-Jets game.
NBC Sports
How the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline works, when is it and the rules
We are in the midst of the 2022 NFL regular season and so far, the Philadelphia Eagles, who remain the last undefeated team this season, are leading the herd. November is approaching, which means the 2022 NFL trade deadline is right around the corner. So far, the Browns have already acquired former Pro bowl linebacker Deion Jones, ahead of the deadline.
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
Steelers Open Dolphins Week With Positive Injury News
The Pittsburgh Steelers could get several players back.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Surprising Giants, Jets continue to rise; Packers, 49ers, Buccaneers fade for Week 7
Week 6 in the NFL was a great showcase for the strong top two teams in Sporting News' power rankings to further flex in front of big national audiences. As for some other familiar playoff contenders in the NFC and AFC, it was a rough week, giving upset-minded upstarts more legs.
Mike Tomlin Announces Tuesday Update On Steelers Quarterback Situation
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has answered the questions surrounding his team's quarterback position. Tomlin said Monday that rookie Kenny Pickett, who left Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a concussion, remains in the NFL's concussion protocol. However, if Pickett is ...
Report: Bills-Odell Beckham Jr. connections 'manufactured to this point'
The idea of Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Buffalo Bills has been rumored for months. To this point, most of it has been talks between two individuals in particular. According to The Athletic, that’s essentially where things stand. In a search into Beckham’s potential free-agent market over the weekend, the Bills were mentioned, and the word “manufactured” was used:
NBC Sports
Report: Russell Wilson day-to-day after MRI on hamstring
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s status for Sunday’s game against the Jets remains up in the air after an MRI on his hamstring. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wilson is considered day-to-day as a result of the injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s loss to the Chargers.
NBC Sports
Report: Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones had 'heated exchange' at owners meeting
Tempers reportedly flared between New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones while discussing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's contract on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Seth Wickersham, NFL owners voted 31-1 to permit their compensation committee to open negotiations on a new contract with Goodell. Kraft was...
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad
The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
