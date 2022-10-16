Read full article on original website
Unrestrained driver killed in crash in Livingston Parish
The Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish on Tuesday around 3 p.m.
65-Year-Old Frederick Wichers Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Folsom (St. Tammany Parish, LA)
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash near Folsom that claimed a life. The victim was identified as Frederick Wichers, 65, who died in the crash.
brproud.com
‘Multiple occupants’ taken to the hospital after early morning crash in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police was called to a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. LSP received a call around 6:15 a.m., about a crash on Walker South Rd. and Vincent Pl Ave. Upon arrival, deputies determined that multiple vehicle occupants needed to be “transported to...
NOLA.com
Woman shot dead in Harvey, sheriff says
A woman who showed up to a hospital Tuesday night in a private vehicle was pronounced dead, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Police were dispatched to the hospital at around 11 p.m. Tuesday. They determined the shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Rochelle Avenue in Harvey.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany Coroner rules deaths of daughter and mother a murder-suicide
Tara Book, the 43-year-old Mandeville area woman who called 911 to report that she has shot her daughter Tuesday morning, died of a gunshot wound, the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office said in a news release Wednesday, ruling her death a suicide. Her 23-year-old daughter, Brittany Buras, also died of...
WDSU
St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office reports a 6 vehicle accident at Highway 90 by Pier 90
LULING, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office reports that there is a major motor vehicle accident involving six vehicles at Highway 90 by Pier 90. The left lane of Highway 90 eastbound was closed, and the Highway 90 westbound turning lane by Pier 90 was closed. However, all...
WLOX
Man was driving back from Hurricane Ian cleanup in Florida before fatal I-10 crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - An overnight crash on I-10 near the Long Beach exit killed one person and sent another to the hospital. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer has identified the deceased victim as 58-year-old Frank Culler from Saint Amant, Louisiana. Switzer says Culler was driving back from Florida, where he was helping with Hurricane Ian cleanup.
NOLA.com
Suspect wanted in Marrero double murder is a 'coward,' victim's mother says
The man accused of executing David Sumera and his girlfriend, Alexxis Eymard, was no stranger to the victims, according to Sumera's mother, Rhonda Bowles. Sumera was well acquainted with Michael Harris, 36, she said Wednesday. "My son knew him, but he still shot him in the back of the head,"...
fox8live.com
Mother fatally shoots daughter before turning gun on herself, St. Tammany sheriff says
MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Deputies in St. Tammany Parish responded Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning to an incident that they are describing as a murder-suicide, according to Sheriff Randy Smith’s office. Deputies say that a woman called 911 around 8:30 a.m. saying she had just shot her daughter and was...
stpso.com
STPSO Investigating Apparent Murder/Suicide
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder/suicide which occurred Tuesday (October 18) morning at a residence in the 700 block of Lane Street near Mandeville. At approximately 8:30 am. Tuesday, a woman called 911 and told an STPSO dispatcher she had just shot her daughter...
Surveillance video released of truck believed to be connected to Ascension Parish road rage beating
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities released surveillance video Wednesday of the truck believed to be at the center of a road rage beating in Ascension Parish. The incident on Causey Road in Prairieville Sunday night left a handicapped cancer patient hospitalized. The video shows the truck believed to be owned...
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office searches for missing teen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen on Tuesday, October 18. Kevin Gremillion Jr., 15, of Hammond, was last seen around 10:45 a.m. leaving his Doe Creek Trail home, according to officials. Deputies say Gremillion is 5′10″ tall, weighs...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 17, 2022, that on October 15, 2022, deputies were called to Henry’s Truckstop in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to a reckless motorist at approximately 11:00 a.m.
NOLA.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police say
A 37-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run at the edge of Plum Orchard, New Orleans police said Sunday night. The wreck was reported to police around 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway (map). The woman has not been identified yet, authorities said. She...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Bogalusa concerned after fatal shooting causes panic at Homecoming game
Officials in Bogalusa, in Washington Parish, are concerned with the recent increase in violence in their small town. Last Friday night a gunfight erupted outside Bogalusa High School’s Homecoming game; forcing the game to be ended early. Bogalusa Police Chief Kendall Bullen says a 15-year-old triggerman was shot and killed, and he expects others to be arrested soon…
NOLA.com
2 teens shot while trying to burglarize cars in St. Roch, NOPD says; 1 dies at scene
Two teens were shot while attempting to burglarize vehicles early Tuesday at the edge of the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said. A 15-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the...
JPSO seeks 33-year-old man in September double homicide
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are turning to the public for help in finding a wanted murder suspect. Michael Harris is considered armed and dangerous.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in New Orleans East, police search for driver
According to the NOPD, shortly after 8:10 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway.
NOLA.com
Woman with gun forces 5 people into freezer during robbery on South Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A woman with a gun forced five people into the freezer of a business on South Claiborne Avenue before robbing the place, New Orleans police said. The armed robbery was reported to police at 8:12 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue (map) in Central City. The block, which is between Toledano and Washington streets, has several fast food restaurants.
wbrz.com
Police identify man stabbed to death on Airline Highway early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a stabbing early Monday morning along Airline Highway. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the stabbing happened around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and North Foster Drive. Officers said 39-year-old Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia was found dead with...
