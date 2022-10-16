ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, LA

NOLA.com

Woman shot dead in Harvey, sheriff says

A woman who showed up to a hospital Tuesday night in a private vehicle was pronounced dead, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Police were dispatched to the hospital at around 11 p.m. Tuesday. They determined the shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Rochelle Avenue in Harvey.
HARVEY, LA
stpso.com

STPSO Investigating Apparent Murder/Suicide

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder/suicide which occurred Tuesday (October 18) morning at a residence in the 700 block of Lane Street near Mandeville. At approximately 8:30 am. Tuesday, a woman called 911 and told an STPSO dispatcher she had just shot her daughter...
MANDEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 17, 2022, that on October 15, 2022, deputies were called to Henry’s Truckstop in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to a reckless motorist at approximately 11:00 a.m.
LACASSINE, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Bogalusa concerned after fatal shooting causes panic at Homecoming game

Officials in Bogalusa, in Washington Parish, are concerned with the recent increase in violence in their small town. Last Friday night a gunfight erupted outside Bogalusa High School’s Homecoming game; forcing the game to be ended early. Bogalusa Police Chief Kendall Bullen says a 15-year-old triggerman was shot and killed, and he expects others to be arrested soon…
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

Woman with gun forces 5 people into freezer during robbery on South Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says

A woman with a gun forced five people into the freezer of a business on South Claiborne Avenue before robbing the place, New Orleans police said. The armed robbery was reported to police at 8:12 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue (map) in Central City. The block, which is between Toledano and Washington streets, has several fast food restaurants.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

