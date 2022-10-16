Rebel Wilson Romantically Wraps Into Lace-Trimmed Dress and Velvet Platforms at Academy Museum Gala 2022

Rebel Wilson was romantically versatile at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

The “Pitch Perfect” star posed at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for the second annual occasion, wearing a black velvet wrap dress. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, her outfit featured structured shoulders with lightly rounded sleeves and a knotted side bow, Giving her outfit an elegant spin was elegant lace lining its bodice and cuffs. A diamond and emerald cocktail ring, as well as a classic red lip, finished the ensemble.

When it came to footwear, Wilson’s ensemble was streamlined with a set of matching platform sandals. Her style featured black velvet uppers with wide ankle and crossed toe straps, as well as thick platform soles. Block heels totaling 3-4-inches in height finished the set, giving her a moderate height boost with a walkable base.

The second annual Academy Museum Gala was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. For the first time, the event notably honored a select group of stars, including Julia Roberts (Icon Award), Tilda Swinton (Visionary Award), Steve McQueen (Vantage Award) and Miky Lee (Pillar Award). Hosted with Rolex, the event was chaired by Lupita Nyong’o, Halle Berry, Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum. The star-studded occasion also featured numerous celebrity guests, including Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Keke Palmer, HoYeon Jung and Olivia Wilde.

