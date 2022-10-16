ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Russia is making excuses for why it can't stop US-made HIMARS from shredding its military in Ukraine

By Michael Peck
 3 days ago
Footage of a US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System published by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry in July.

Ukraine Ministry of Defense

  • Russian forces have struggled to counter Ukraine's use of US-made HIMARS rockets.
  • Some Russians have an explanation: HIMARS has a secret feature that makes it harder to target it.
  • That's probably bluster meant to distract from Russian military failings, one expert told Insider.

Why can't Russia destroy Ukraine's US-made HIMARS rocket launchers?

One Russian defense blog offered an explanation: The artillery rocket system has a secret feature that prevents Russian artillery from targeting it.

Not quite, Western defense experts say. The more likely reason is Russian incompetence.

Last month, the Russian defense blog Avia.Pro wrote about why Russian artillery hadn't been able to knock out Ukraine's M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, which fire GPS-guided rockets that have savaged vital Russian targets such as ammunition dumps, command posts, and bridges.

A HIMARS during an exercise in Latvia in September.

GINTS IVUSKANS/AFP via Getty Images

In theory, Russia's huge arsenal of howitzers and multiple-launch rocket systems should be able to destroy HIMARS launchers by using counterbattery radar to track the trajectory of the rockets and fire at their launch point.

But Americans have a trick, according to Avia's unsigned blog post: They designed HIMARS so its rockets would change trajectory and fool counterbattery radars.

"This can be seen from the missile's flight path, which, in fact, shifts the coordinates set by counterbattery means of combat by hundreds of meters, making it impossible to deliver accurate strikes," the post says, pointing to videos of Ukraine firing the rockets.

"Experts draw attention to video footage published by the Ukrainian military, which shows that after launch, the rocket changes its flight path almost immediately," the post says, according to a translation done by Google.

"This greatly distinguishes American systems from conventional MLRS, where the projectiles fly along a ballistic trajectory. With a high degree of probability, it is this fact that prevents the establishment of the exact location of the coordinates of the launchers," it adds.

A HIMARS rocket is fired on the flight deck of the amphibious ship USS Anchorage in October 2017.

US Navy/Mass Comm Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson

Do HIMARS rockets alter their trajectory after launch, in the same way that NASA rockets pivot their engines to change course during their ascent to orbit?

In response to a query from Insider, the HIMARS manufacturer Lockheed Martin deferred comment to the US Army. The US Army said: "The missile attains the ballistic trajectory it's assigned to reach the target."

Counterbattery fire — using artillery to knock out other artillery — is a difficult process even under the best of circumstances. But Russia's counterbattery capabilities appear to compound the problem.

"The article is probably grasping at straws," Samuel Cranny-Evans, a land-warfare expert at Britain's Royal United Services Institute think tank, told Insider.

For example, Russia's Zoopark-1 counterbattery radar can detect rockets at a range of 9 to 13 miles, but HIMARS rockets have a range of about 50 miles.

"The radar needs to pick the projectile up as it is launched to try and predict its trajectory and plot its likely approach before extrapolating backwards to reach a probable launch point," Cranny-Evans said. "So if it doesn't pick the rocket up from its launch point because it's not within range, it can't provide a targeting solution."

US soldiers set up an AN/TPQ-53 counterfire target-acquisition radar during an exercise in Hawaii in June.

US Army/1st Lt. Steph Sweeney

In addition, counterbattery radars are set to scan for incoming shells and rockets passing through a specific sector at a specific height.

"Unless the radar happens to be looking in the right place at the right time, it will not detect a HIMARS launch," Cranny-Evans said. "I doubt the Russians have enough counterbattery radars to provide continuous coverage and so would be limited in their ability to provide persistent monitoring, even if they could get within range of the rockets."

Counterbattery radars also give an approximate location of the firing battery. While this may be good enough to lay down a general barrage and hope to hit something, it's not accurate enough for a precise shot.

This is especially true for mobile artillery, such as the truck-mounted HIMARS and armored self-propelled howitzers, which use "shoot-and-scoot" tactics to fire a salvo and relocate within minutes.

That tactic requires counterbattery fire to be launched within minutes of detecting incoming fire — and Russia's command structure appears to have been too slow to do this, Cranny-Evans said.

Ukrainian troops with a captured Russian self-propelled gun in Izium on September 14.

Viacheslav Mavrychev/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

"The Russians appear to have a very slow targeting process that is often unable to take account of moving targets or a changing situation," Cranny-Evans said. "If they do not immediately fire on the suspected HIMARS location, or the fire mission gets allocated a low priority for whatever reason, they will not be able to engage."

While this Avia article appears groundless, Russian defense blogs — which often have links to the Russian government and military — can be quite illuminating.

The HIMARS article indicates the depth of Russian frustration with Ukraine's new Western-supplied weapons. When Russian forces invaded in February, their more modern artillery outranged Ukraine's older Soviet-era arms. Now the shoe is on the other foot.

The article also suggests that someone in Moscow is looking for scapegoats. Rather than fixing poor equipment or ineffective procedures, they seem to find it easier to blame defeat on enemy secret weapons. Sour grapes don't win wars.

Michael Peck is a defense writer whose work has appeared in Forbes, Defense News, Foreign Policy magazine, and other publications. He holds a master's in political science. Follow him on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 122

Franklin Bennett
2d ago

I have said this from the very beginning all of Russia's weapons are just hype they're no good they're outdated they don't have any of the new weapons in which ones they already have we see that they're running out of very quickly and all pretty quickly and obviously have is the old stuff now from North Korea and now they're also getting drones and missiles from Iran their stuff is junk. It is not of high quality like America Great Britain Germany France and other people like Australia who are in charge especially when it comes to we want to comes to more advanced weaponry.

Reply(4)
26
Robert Harris
2d ago

if all it took was anti weapons and mobile artillery to Crack the Russia military then had they come across any nation that was better equipped but employed the same tactics,Russia would of lost 2 to 3 months after the invasion

Reply(9)
18
GSD
2d ago

I thought Russia claimed destroyed these launchers many times over. Are they know admitting they lied?

Reply(12)
16
Related
DOPE Quick Reads

The 'Defense of Ukraine' Recently Called on Russia to Finally Raise Its White Flag After Finding an Abandoned T-90M Tank

Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
Newsweek

Russian Soldier Nicknamed 'Cannibal' Complains He Needs More Men: Ukraine

A Russian soldier nicknamed "Cannibal" complained he does not have enough troops as losses continue to pile up in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the Ukraine "special military operation" on February 24, hoping for a quick victory, but his military has faced a number of weaknesses including difficulty recruiting and maintaining motivated, well-trained soldiers.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

Russia Just Showed Why It’s Floundering in Ukraine

On Saturday, Ukraine showed why it is winning its war against Russia. On Monday, Russia showed why it is losing. Those two days revealed sharp contrasts between the two militaries. One is clever, well prepared, willing to undertake complex operations, and focused on maximally damaging its enemy’s ability to fight. The other is prone to bursts of rage and is open to committing any crime possible, but its actions are ultimately self-defeating.
The Independent

US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’

The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
VIRGINIA STATE
Business Insider

US intelligence believes the Ukrainian government was likely behind the assassination of the daughter of a top Putin ally: reports

A leading Russian nationalist and daughter of one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's top allies was assassinated in a car bomb attack outside Moscow, and the US believes she may have been killed on the orders of elements of the Ukrainian government, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing unnamed US officials.
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land

Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
Daily Mail

FSB reveals X-ray of '23-ton bomb that blew up Crimea bridge' as eight men are arrested and accused of helping Ukrainian spies carry out attack

The FSB has arrested eight people over the Crimean bridge attack while revealing an X-ray of what it says was the bomb that caused the blast. Moscow's spies say the men - five Russians and three people from Ukraine and Armenia - worked with a Ukrainian agent named 'Ivan Ivanovic' to ship the 23-ton device through four countries over two months before it detonated on the bridge.
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

Crimea bridge: Is this what caused the explosion?

The Kerch bridge that connects the annexed Crimean peninsula with mainland Russia was partially blown up in a dramatic explosion. Russia suggested that a truck bomb was behind the blast, but some observers believe that a boat passing under the bridge may be to blame. In CCTV footage that circulated...
Newsweek

Nukes Reported on Route to Ukraine as Fears Grow Putin Will Push Button

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reignited fears that he is about to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine following a viral video and a defense analyst's comments. The video, posted Sunday on Twitter and viewed more than 250,000 times, initially appeared on the pro-Russia Telegram channel Rybar. "Another train with military equipment going to the front by rail somewhere in central Russia," Twitter user NovichokRossiya captioned the video. "At first glance, there is nothing special about it. But upon closer examination, you can see KamAZ-43269 "Shot" standing on the platforms with combat modules "Spoke."
