FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 60,000 Migrants Crossed in Texas and President Biden Said Don’t Declare an EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants in El Paso Dropped From 2,000 a Day to 500 May Be TemporaryTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in UpgradesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
O’Rourke Revealed How He Would Handle the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
cbs4local.com
More than 200 nonprofits participate at 7th annual El Paso Giving Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Giving Day, the community's largest day of charitable giving, will be held on Thursday. More than 200 nonprofits will participate in the 7th annual event to raise funds for their organization's missions. Giving Day is all about coming together as a community...
cbs4local.com
Hunt School of Nursing associate professor named 2022 Texas Nurse Practitioner of the Year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A professor at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of El Paso from the Hunt School of nursing was named the 2022 Texas Nurse Practitioner of the Year in September. As a nurse practitioner and nursing advocate, Christy Blanco, D.N.P., R.N., WHNP-BC, FAANP,...
cbs4local.com
UTEP president says $40 million grant will bring job opportunities to UTEP students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso officials and leaders with the University of Texas at El Paso held a roundtable discussion on how the $40 million grant, awarded to UTEP's West Texas Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing Coalition, will help advance economic development in the region. The discussion was...
cbs4local.com
UTEP to host their annual Orange & Blue Day
UTEP will host their annual Orange & Blue Day for high school junior and seniors. The campus will open their doors to the high school students on Saturday, October 22. The event will start with registration at 7:30 a.m. and will end with lunch at noon. The University recommends downloading...
cbs4local.com
TOUGH QUESTIONS: How is the City of El Paso addressing the police officer shortage?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For more than a decade now, the El Paso Police Department has dealt with an officer shortage. Despite a consistent ranking as one of America's safest big cities, the officer shortage slows response times and can lead to missed calls. The city's new budget...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Museum of Art presents immerse exhibition "illuminated"
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of Art is opening a new exhibition that "will take visitors on a visual journey through an installation of paintings, silkscreens, floating Mylar, Plexiglas silhouettes, colored light, and projected video with incorporated sound." The new exhibition "illuminated" will open on...
cbs4local.com
NMSU receives $7 million grant from NIH for biomedical research facility
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — New Mexico State University received a multimillion dollar grant from the National Institutes of Health to offset the cost of expanding biomedical research. NIH granted NMSU $7.1 million to finish and expand a state of the art lab facility after construction was paused. A...
cbs4local.com
Walmart begins offering over-the-counter hearing aids
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Walmart announced it will begin offering over-the-counter hearing aids online and in Walmart vision centers in Texas, including El Paso. Texas is one of seven states where these OTC hearing aids are available starting Monday, and they will soon be available at additional Walmart Vision Centers nationwide.
cbs4local.com
El Paso water announces temporary water shut off for northwest neighborhoods
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso water announced that some neighborhoods in Northwest El Paso will be without water services Monday night. The scheduled temporary water outage is scheduled to begin Monday at 8 p.m. and last overnight until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. The planned water shut off...
cbs4local.com
'Spectacular' Christmas light show expected at Ascarate Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners Court on Monday approved to work with Fred Loya Partners to bring a "spectacular light show to Ascarate Park" this year. The contract for the Holiday Lights on the Lake was voted on Monday. The event will kickoff on November...
cbs4local.com
Crash reported at Loop 375 at Fonseca
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A multi-vehicle crash was reported at Loop 375 at Fonseca Monday afternoon. It's unknown at this time how many vehicles are involved. EMS is currently checking three patients at the scene. It's unknown what caused the crash. The right lane is closed. Motorists are...
cbs4local.com
New Cracker Barrel location in far east El Paso looking to hire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso will have two Cracker Barrel locations by this Fall. The company announced it's hiring over 200 full and part-time employees for its location at 13381 Gateway West in far east El Paso. Hiring started Monday for positions in the restaurant and retail...
cbs4local.com
Fallen Dallas police officer's twin brother speaks about El Paso native Jacob Arellano
RICHARDSON, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Funeral Mass for Jacob Arellano, a police officer from Dallas Police Department killed last week, happened in Richardson, Texas Wednesday morning. Arellano died on October 12 on his way to work in a wrong-way crash by a suspected drunk driver. The 25-year-old was from...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Zoo to host annual 'Boo at the Zoo' this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Zoo will host its annual "Boo at the Zoo" event this weekend. The event will take place Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the zoo located at 4001 Paisano Drive. The family-friendly event provides a safe environment...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces reminds property owners to make addresses visible from street
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces police and fire departments are encouraging property owners within city limits to make sure their home or business addresses are visible and can clearly be seen from the street. Clearly visible addresses are essential to police, fire or ambulance crews who...
cbs4local.com
Bond reduction denied for man accused of assaulting mother in SUV on Stanton bridge
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man accused of closing the Stanton bridge Friday night appeared for his bond hearing Tuesday. Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo was identified by El Paso police for his involvement in the incident. According to police, the 32-year-old and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
cbs4local.com
EP Water to temporarily suspend service in NW El Paso; residents urged to plan ahead
El Paso Water says some customers in Northwest El Paso will not have water overnight on Monday, October 17th, due to a planned water service outage. The utility says the temporary shut-off will begin Monday at approximately 8:00 p.m. and will last until approximately 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18.
cbs4local.com
Man involved in incident along Stanton Bridge in downtown El Paso ID'd
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A shooting Friday caused an international bridge in downtown El Paso to close Friday evening. El Paso police identified 32-year-old Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo as the man who was involved in Friday's incident. According to police, Billingslea and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
cbs4local.com
Hello Kitty Cafe truck to be in El Paso this Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hello Kitty cafe truck will be in El Paso this Saturday. The Hello Kitty truck will be at Cielo Vista Mall between JC Penny and Macy's from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Hello Kitty truck is conducting a tour across the U.S....
cbs4local.com
CBP officers stop multiple narcotic smuggling attempts at El Paso ports of entry last week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officers with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection stopped multiple narcotics smuggling attempts at different ports of entry in El Paso last week. CBP officers working the pedestrian lanes at the Ysleta border crossing on Oct. 10 intercepted 2.38 pounds of methamphetamine. The interception...
