ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

More than 200 nonprofits participate at 7th annual El Paso Giving Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Giving Day, the community's largest day of charitable giving, will be held on Thursday. More than 200 nonprofits will participate in the 7th annual event to raise funds for their organization's missions. Giving Day is all about coming together as a community...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

UTEP to host their annual Orange & Blue Day

UTEP will host their annual Orange & Blue Day for high school junior and seniors. The campus will open their doors to the high school students on Saturday, October 22. The event will start with registration at 7:30 a.m. and will end with lunch at noon. The University recommends downloading...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Museum of Art presents immerse exhibition "illuminated"

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of Art is opening a new exhibition that "will take visitors on a visual journey through an installation of paintings, silkscreens, floating Mylar, Plexiglas silhouettes, colored light, and projected video with incorporated sound." The new exhibition "illuminated" will open on...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

NMSU receives $7 million grant from NIH for biomedical research facility

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — New Mexico State University received a multimillion dollar grant from the National Institutes of Health to offset the cost of expanding biomedical research. NIH granted NMSU $7.1 million to finish and expand a state of the art lab facility after construction was paused. A...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Walmart begins offering over-the-counter hearing aids

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Walmart announced it will begin offering over-the-counter hearing aids online and in Walmart vision centers in Texas, including El Paso. Texas is one of seven states where these OTC hearing aids are available starting Monday, and they will soon be available at additional Walmart Vision Centers nationwide.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

'Spectacular' Christmas light show expected at Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners Court on Monday approved to work with Fred Loya Partners to bring a "spectacular light show to Ascarate Park" this year. The contract for the Holiday Lights on the Lake was voted on Monday. The event will kickoff on November...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Crash reported at Loop 375 at Fonseca

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A multi-vehicle crash was reported at Loop 375 at Fonseca Monday afternoon. It's unknown at this time how many vehicles are involved. EMS is currently checking three patients at the scene. It's unknown what caused the crash. The right lane is closed. Motorists are...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

New Cracker Barrel location in far east El Paso looking to hire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso will have two Cracker Barrel locations by this Fall. The company announced it's hiring over 200 full and part-time employees for its location at 13381 Gateway West in far east El Paso. Hiring started Monday for positions in the restaurant and retail...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso Zoo to host annual 'Boo at the Zoo' this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Zoo will host its annual "Boo at the Zoo" event this weekend. The event will take place Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the zoo located at 4001 Paisano Drive. The family-friendly event provides a safe environment...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces reminds property owners to make addresses visible from street

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces police and fire departments are encouraging property owners within city limits to make sure their home or business addresses are visible and can clearly be seen from the street. Clearly visible addresses are essential to police, fire or ambulance crews who...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Man involved in incident along Stanton Bridge in downtown El Paso ID'd

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A shooting Friday caused an international bridge in downtown El Paso to close Friday evening. El Paso police identified 32-year-old Maxwell Billingslea of Canutillo as the man who was involved in Friday's incident. According to police, Billingslea and his 64-year-old mother were riding in...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Hello Kitty Cafe truck to be in El Paso this Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hello Kitty cafe truck will be in El Paso this Saturday. The Hello Kitty truck will be at Cielo Vista Mall between JC Penny and Macy's from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Hello Kitty truck is conducting a tour across the U.S....
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy