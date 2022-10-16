Fred Couples makes 12 birdies, shoots 60 to win 2022 SAS Championship and snap five-year PGA Tour Champions winless streak

Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
"Brutal" Vijay Singh roasts Bryson DeChambeau over embarrassing LIV Golf moment
Just when we thought we'd hear no more about Bryson DeChambeau's gallery rope moment at LIV Golf's invitational in Chicago, Vijay Singh brought it back. You will probably be familiar with the moment DeChambeau, 29, got clotheslined and absolutely freaked out. DeChambeau, who recently came second in the long drive...
Rory McIlroy Fires Back After Phil Mickelson's PGA Tour Comment
Rory McIlroy is the latest golfer to push back on Phil Mickelson's assessment that LIV Golf is on the rise and the PGA Tour is trending downward. Mickelson told reporters last week that he "firmly believes" he is "on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf."
CBS Sports
Phil Mickelson claims LIV Golf is trending upwards vs. PGA Tour, but numbers paint a different picture
Brooks Koepka won the LIV Golf Jeddah event over the weekend, which few people watched and even fewer attended. In a vacuum, this was strange moment in the sport: Koepka, a four-time major champion, led a terrific leaderboard -- Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Peter Uihlein, Matthew Wolff, Paul Casey and Joaquin Niemann -- that nevertheless lacked any buzz, even when Koepka got emotional about how difficult golf has been for him over the last two years.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour player criticises ZOZO Championship host course despite great finish
Emiliano Grillo has started the PGA Tour season very well with two top-five finishes in just four starts. He only made two top-10s in the entirety of the 2022 season. Grillo may not have been able to catch Keegan Bradley in the final round of the ZOZO Championship, but he still shot a 64 to finish in outright fourth place.
Who's in, who's out (Fred Couples), what's the format and more for 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs
Twenty-four tournaments down. Three to go to determine a champion. The PGA Tour Champions head to the three-event Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs this week at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. A total of 72 golfers qualified for the postseason but only 68 will tee it up this week at The...
PGA Tour Announces Four New Elevated Events for 2023
In response to LIV Golf, the PGA Tour had announced a plan where its top players would be required play a number of events with increased purses.
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Bradley claims emotional win | Lexi back to winning ways | Sergio on Ryder Cup
Good Monday morning, golf fans, as Keegan Bradley ended his long wait to get back into the winner’s circle by capturing the Zozo Championship in Japan. AP report…”Bradley raised both arms to the sky and had to choke back tears after clinching the victory with a tap-in on 18.”
FOX Sports
PGA Tour takes CJ Cup from South Korea to South Carolina
Site: Ridgeland, South Carolina. Course: Congaree Golf Club. Yardage: 7,431. Par: 72. Prize money: $10.5 million. Winner's share: $1.89 million. Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Rory McIlroy. FedEx Cup leader: Keegan Bradley. Last week: Keegan Bradley won the Zozo Championship. Notes: This is the third straight year...
GolfWRX
Morning 9: New #1 this week? | Brandel rips Phil | Brooks needs knee replacement?
Good Tuesday morning, golf fans, as we gear up for the CJ Cup. Golf Channel’s Brentley Romine…“The world No. 1 ranking is up for grabs this week at Congaree.”. “Rory McIlroy, who enters the CJ Cup ranked second in the Official World Golf Ranking, has a chance to unseat No. 1 Scottie Scheffler depending on how the two players finish in the limited-field event in Ridgeland, South Carolina.”
ESPN
This week in golf: PGA Tour's loaded field, LPGA returns, LIV Golf prepares for its finale
The week that was in professional golf saw many notable players return to the winner's circle. Keegan Bradley ended a four-year PGA Tour drought by winning the Zozo Championship in Japan. Brooks Koepka claimed his first victory in 20 months by winning LIV Golf's first event in Saudi Arabia, which,...
Golf Channel
Cameron Young wins PGA Tour Rookie of the Year
The only way Cameron Young’s rookie season could’ve been better is if he had turned one of his five runners-up into a win, but $6,520,598 in official money and, now, the 2022 Arnold Palmer Award certainly should make up for that minor detail. The PGA Tour announced Wednesday...
