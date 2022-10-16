Read full article on original website
stop the madness!
3d ago
That’s the best news I’ve heard in a long time. Support the police! 💙💙💙
Reply(1)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha Starr
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Related
thestylus.org
From Rochester to Brockport: public transportation is inefficient
College students, whether 17 or 21, shouldn’t be expected to own a vehicle and pay to keep it on campus. Simple as that. But how are students supposed to travel from place to place, get groceries, attend internships or go downtown on the weekend? They’re not walking, that’s for sure.
13 WHAM
Final students testify in Ashton trial
Rochester, N.Y. — Jurors heard the final student testimony Tuesday in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former Northwood Elementary School Principal accused of sexually abusing 26 students. One minor testified Ashton touched his backside and told jurors he once told a teacher, "I don't like our principal. He's...
13 WHAM
PAB releases monthly report for September
Rochester, N.Y. — The city's Police Accountability Board has released its monthly report for September. The board said it received 24 complains during the month, brining the total number to 177 since the board began accepting complaints in June. All 24 cases received in September are currently listed as...
Meet Rochester’s first and only Housing Attorney
Another task for Furlano in the future will be to confirm landlords listed as local are, in fact, truly local.
Rochester police praise community for help in shooting arrest
His arrest was only possible thanks to community assistance, according to city police.
Irondequoit town councilmember accuses supervisor of slamming door on her hand
"From the video I did not observe any indication that Patrina had hurt her hand a short time before," police wrote.
NY Department of Transportation looking to fill 73 open positions
Region four’s lead instructor Nate Phillips says the DOT is in need of workers to provide road safety overall.
Kucko’s Camera: Mount Hope Cemetery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his cherished camera to Mount Hope Cemetery for a look at the fall colors emerging in October.
Xerox Federal Credit Union case: Wilbern sentencing upheld
Wilbern is serving a life sentence for a credit union robbery that left one man dead.
13 WHAM
Court upholds sentence for convicted 2003 Xerox gunman
Rochester, N.Y. — A U.S. appeals court affirmed the conviction and sentence Wednesday of the man sentenced for the 2003 armed robbery and fatal shooting at the Xerox Federal Credit Union in Webster. According to prosecutors, Richard Wilbern walked into the credit union Aug. 12, 2003 and told an...
13 WHAM
Prosecution rests in Ashton trial
Rochester, N.Y. — The prosecution in the Kirk Ashton trial called its final witnesses Wednesday, including Ashton's former assistant principal. Ashton is accused of sexually abusing 26 students during his tenure as principal at Northwood Elementary School in the Hilton Central School District from 2004-2021. Kelley O'Connell-Byrne, an assistant...
Firefighter injured in Rochester house fire on Weaver St.
Investigators say the same building had been on fire the day prior.
New York State cracking down on catalytic converter theft
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Governor’s Office is taking a new approach to crack down on catalytic converter thefts across New York State. It involves more partnerships between state and local authorities, but investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office want more focus to be on drug abuse and bail reform is linked to this […]
Rochester car theft results in crash on Child St.
The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
13 WHAM
Firefighters investigating fire on Weaver Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Firefighters are investigating a fire that happened at a vacant home on the city’s northside. Crews were called to Weaver Street just after 4 p.m. Monday. No one was hurt and firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.
Person in custody after police investigation in Webster
"The village is obviously a very busy area," said Webster Police Captain Mark Reed.
spectrumlocalnews.com
MCSO concerned by continued rise in catalytic converter thefts
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Law enforcement agencies across New York state are concerned by a rise in catalytic converters thefts. Colon’s Auto has been a staple of the North Clinton neighborhood for more than 50 years. “We get to see everybody we’ve known since we were kids,” owner Emiliano...
13 WHAM
Amid increase in staffing, RFD dealing with increase in vacant house fires
Rochester, N.Y. — One house, two fire calls within 24 hours at the same vacant house on Remington Street. That house is around the corner from another empty house that was on fire the day before. The causes of the fires are still being investigated. It comes as the...
Batavia police looking for suspect in stabbing
Anyone with information on this incident can call Batavia police at (585) 345-6350 or their confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.
Spirit Airlines lands in Rochester, non-stop flights available at Frederick Douglass airport
Spirit Airlines will be the eighth airline to fly out of the city.
Comments / 3