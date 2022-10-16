ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 3

stop the madness!
3d ago

That’s the best news I’ve heard in a long time. Support the police! 💙💙💙

Reply(1)
7
 

From Rochester to Brockport: public transportation is inefficient

College students, whether 17 or 21, shouldn’t be expected to own a vehicle and pay to keep it on campus. Simple as that. But how are students supposed to travel from place to place, get groceries, attend internships or go downtown on the weekend? They’re not walking, that’s for sure.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Final students testify in Ashton trial

Rochester, N.Y. — Jurors heard the final student testimony Tuesday in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former Northwood Elementary School Principal accused of sexually abusing 26 students. One minor testified Ashton touched his backside and told jurors he once told a teacher, "I don't like our principal. He's...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

PAB releases monthly report for September

Rochester, N.Y. — The city's Police Accountability Board has released its monthly report for September. The board said it received 24 complains during the month, brining the total number to 177 since the board began accepting complaints in June. All 24 cases received in September are currently listed as...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Court upholds sentence for convicted 2003 Xerox gunman

Rochester, N.Y. — A U.S. appeals court affirmed the conviction and sentence Wednesday of the man sentenced for the 2003 armed robbery and fatal shooting at the Xerox Federal Credit Union in Webster. According to prosecutors, Richard Wilbern walked into the credit union Aug. 12, 2003 and told an...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Prosecution rests in Ashton trial

Rochester, N.Y. — The prosecution in the Kirk Ashton trial called its final witnesses Wednesday, including Ashton's former assistant principal. Ashton is accused of sexually abusing 26 students during his tenure as principal at Northwood Elementary School in the Hilton Central School District from 2004-2021. Kelley O'Connell-Byrne, an assistant...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

New York State cracking down on catalytic converter theft

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Governor’s Office is taking a new approach to crack down on catalytic converter thefts across New York State. It involves more partnerships between state and local authorities, but investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office want more focus to be on drug abuse and bail reform is linked to this […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Firefighters investigating fire on Weaver Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Firefighters are investigating a fire that happened at a vacant home on the city’s northside. Crews were called to Weaver Street just after 4 p.m. Monday. No one was hurt and firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

MCSO concerned by continued rise in catalytic converter thefts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Law enforcement agencies across New York state are concerned by a rise in catalytic converters thefts. Colon’s Auto has been a staple of the North Clinton neighborhood for more than 50 years. “We get to see everybody we’ve known since we were kids,” owner Emiliano...
