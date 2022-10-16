ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, LA

Tri-City Herald

Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With Bills, Promises Von Miller: ‘He’s Coming to’ Buffalo

“He’s coming here, man,” Von Miller said again on Sunday, speaking of his buddy Odell Beckham Jr. “He’s coming to the Bills.”. Miller's most recent statement, this time uttered via USAToday, is not "new.'' But it should deliver "renewed'' optimism about the recruiter Miller bringing his Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl teammate to town, especially in light of OBJ's recent remarks indicating unhappiness with the Rams' inaction as it relates to a contract offer.
BUFFALO, NY
Tri-City Herald

Packers Bring Safety Back to Practice Squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have brought back safety Innis Gaines, signing him to their practice squad on Tuesday. The Packers also released cornerback Benjie Franklin and linebacker Ray Wilborn from their practice squad. That leaves the team with one vacancy, should they choose to fill it.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Ravens Have Major Reinforcements Potentially On The Way

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens could be getting back several key players for the stretch run to the playoffs. The return of these players might preclude GM Eric DeCosta from making a deal at the trade deadline. The Ravens now have four players cleared to practice and are...
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-City Herald

Dan Snyder Writes Letter to NFL Owners Denying Cowboys’ Jerry Jones ‘Dirt’: Washington Commanders EXCLUSIVE Part 2

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has written a letter to his fellow NFL owners strongly denying accusations that he hired private investigators to "dig up dirt” on NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and several other team owners, including Jerry Jones of Dallas Cowboys. Snyder's statement coincides with our exclusive visit...
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Injury Roundup: Updates on Logan Wilson, Josh Tupou and Other Bengals Injuries

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Saints. It sounds like he could miss multiple games, but the team is waiting on more information. "Right now we're hopeful it's week-to-week, but we're gonna get some more information here today and tomorrow, so I'll probably...
Tri-City Herald

Four changes that worked for the Seahawks defense vs Arizona. Now, can they sustain it?

What in the name of Cortez Kennedy happened to the Seahawks defense, almost overnight?. So ransacked current players such as safety Ryan Neal were acknowledging they were letting down the legacy of Seattle’s previous championship defenses, the Seahawks suddenly became dominant against Arizona. The unit that had allowed 84 points and 946 yards the previous two weeks, the last-ranked defense in the NFL entering Sunday, held Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense to three points in a 19-9 win.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Broncos’ Hackett Says Melvin Gordon III Will Start vs. Jets Sunday

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Wednesday that running Melvin Gordon will start in Denver’s game against the Jets on Sunday. The news about Gordon comes two days after the two-time Pro Bowler was benched against his former team in the Broncos’ 19-16 loss against the Chargers on Monday Night Football.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Watch: Ja’Marr Chase Mic’d Up For Bengals’ Win Over Saints

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase finished with seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in Cincinnati's 30-26 win over New Orleans. Both of Chase's touchdowns came in the second half, including a game winning 60-yard score with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter. He was mic'd...
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Patriots ST Cody Davis Undergoing Season-Ending Surgery: Next Man Up?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have lost one of their best coverage specialists for the remainder of the season. Per a Wednesday morning report from NFL Network, Cody Davis will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a knee injury suffered last Sunday. He was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Tri-City Herald

Melvin Gordon Dishes on Closed-Door Sit-Down with Broncos HC

By now, most Denver Broncos fans are aware that running back Melvin Gordon was benched in the team's 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Most fans probably know about Gordon's viral post-game comments, too, and his passive-aggressive social-media behavior, liking tweets that advocate for the Broncos to trade him.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Loss to Bills ‘Really Stings’ Says Chiefs’ Travis Kelce

Some called it "revenge'' when the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Really, you can't redeem a playoff loss with a regular-season win, but it sure helps to build some confidence for what might come in the postseason this year. Alternately, handing your opponent a loss can...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

The 49ers’ Biggest Need Heading into the Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is November 1. That means the 49ers have two more games to assess their roster and decide what position they need to acquire. Right now, it seems the 49ers need everything, considering roughly half their starters are injured. They could trade for a running back such as Christian McCaffrey to jumpstart an offense that currently ranks 18th out 32 teams in yards. Or they could trade for an edge rusher such as Brian Burns to help a defensive line that currently doesn't have Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead or Javon Kinlaw.
Tri-City Herald

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/19

CB Donte Jackson (ankle) CB CJ Henderson (concussion protocol) QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) RB Christian McCaffrey (rest) LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) LB Cory Littleton (groin) DE Henry Anderson (elbow) DT Matt Ioannidis (neck) S Sean Chandler (hamstring) WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) FULL. N/A. You can follow us for future coverage...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Why Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Has ‘So Much Respect’ For CB Isaiah Oliver

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver entered the league in 2018 with high expectations. After all, the Falcons spent a second-round draft pick on Oliver - and the early returns were positive, as he started two games for a beat-up Atlanta defense, finishing with seven passes defended and an interception. Over...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

WR DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds Do Not Practice Wednesday

Despite coming off of a bye week, the Detroit Lions had several members of the roster not participate at practice on Wednesday at the team's Allen Park facility. In the team's first practice ahead of the Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium, running back D'Andre Swift and wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown were spotted participating in individual drills.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Super Six: Six Things to Know About Packers-Commanders

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers face what could be considered a must-win game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The Packers are 3-3 and coming off back-to-back losses. They can’t afford to drop a third consecutive game, not with games coming up at the Buffalo Bills (5-1), Dallas Cowboys (4-2), Tennessee Titans (3-2) and Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) the following five games.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

49ers Injury Report: Talanoa Hufanga in Concussion Protocol

Injuries galore with the 49ers following the loss to Atlanta. Rising star safety Talanoa Hufanga has entered the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms Monday morning per Kyle Shanahan. Hufanga passed the in-game test after sustaining the head injury on the first defensive series and passed the postgame test as well. But Hufanga is now dealing with symptoms today and will be in the protocol going forward. This will put his status in question for Week 7 against the Chiefs.

