Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent CostsLord GaneshCalifornia State
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Brazen Retail Theft Prompts the Closure of Another San Francisco Store, CotopaxiAnthony J Lynch
Mayor London Breed Looks to Reinvent the San Francisco Economy After the PandemicAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Savor every second of the Warriors’ Indian summerClay Kallam
Related
Buccaneers have a serious problem with head coach Todd Bowles
Three and three was not the start that most of us expected for the Todd Bowles era with the Buccaneers. Something isn’t right here. The way Todd Bowles got control of the Buccaneers was strange. Bruce Arians handing the job over to a close friend that had been overlooked...
49ers could get 2 stars back vs. Chiefs
The 49ers head into their toughest matchup of the year facing a mountain of adversity on the injury front. That mountain could look more like a molehill if San Francisco can get a couple of their injured stars back though. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Sunday intimated the team could get defensive end Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams back as early as next week.
lastwordonsports.com
Bears RB David Montgomery Considered Potential Trade Target for Ravens
The Chicago Bears boast the NFL’s second-best rushing in terms of total yards. But their current situation – they are 2-4 following a loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football – has some urging them to begin the selloff. They have the second-toughest remaining schedule, per Tankathon.com, and have looked listless on offense more often than not.
San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Quarterback On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are reshuffling their practice squad following a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. In a move announced today by the team, the 49ers signed quarterback Kurt Benkert and corner Ka'Dar Hollman to the practice squad, releasing linebacker Buddy Smith and kicker ...
Draymond Green has likely already made contract decision
There’s a major backdrop for Draymond Green and the defending champion Golden State Warriors leading up to their regular-season opener
NFL World Reacts To The Raiders Trade Rumor News
The Las Vegas Raiders could be very active before the Nov. 1 trade deadline. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders have been looking to trade defensive end Clelin Ferrell and safety Johnathan Abram. Abram and Ferrell were both selected by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019...
Yardbarker
Predicting Raiders Record for Rest of the Season
At 1-4 coming out of their bye week, the Las Vegas Raiders have major ground to make up if they hope to contend for the playoffs this season. Fortunately for them, their schedule for the rest of the season offers immediate opportunity for quarterback Derek Carr, defensive end Maxx Crosby and the rest of the Raiders to get right back in the hunt.
thecomeback.com
Ravens sign three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver
The Baltimore Ravens, desperate for wide receiver depth, have signed veteran DeSean Jackson. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news Tuesday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 35-year-old Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, gives the Ravens another deep threat along with speedsters Rashod Bateman and Devin...
CBS News
Chicago Bears make roster move after 2-4 start to season
CHICAGO (CBS) – Before the team's extended break this week, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said basically everything was on the table when it came to evaluating the roster after a 2-4 start. That included getting rid of one of their wide receivers who, it could be argued,...
fantasypros.com
J.K. Dobbins Injury: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Replacement Targets (Week 7)
With the injury to J.K. Dobbins, fantasy football managers are left with a void on their roster. Let’s check out the extent of the injury and players you can target on your waiver wire this week. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check...
3 49ers most responsible for Week 6 loss vs. Falcons
The San Francisco 49ers Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons seemed to be the perfect time for them to take control of the NFC West. They held a one game lead over their division foes heading into the action, and they could have cemented their status as the team to beat in the West with a win on Sunday. Instead, they ended up putting together an ugly outing against the Falcons, and lost by a score of 28-14.
How did Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pull this off again?
One of the most demanded re-signings from this past free agency period by Patriots fans was ensuring J.C. Jackson remained with the team. After losing Stephon Gilmore mid-season via trade, and Jackson then having the best season of his career, losing both in just one season was not a scenario many wanted to endure.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 7
By now, you probably have a good idea of just how well your fantasy football team is going to perform this season. While your Week 7 waiver wire pickups may not include players that will save your season, they certainly have the depth pieces that you need to make your team better.
Yardbarker
Charles Woodson’s controversial take on Davante Adams shove
Last Monday after a loss to the Chiefs former Packers star Davante Adams shoved a credentialed photographer. By now everyone is aware of the storm that has ensued as a result of this. A week later we are still talking about the shove heard ’round the world.’ NFL fans, players, and hall-of-famers all seem to have an opinion on this situation. Charles Woodson, a Packers legend, took to twitter recently to share his thoughts.
atozsports.com
Broncos’ star was nearly speechless after loss to Chargers
The Denver Broncos just lost about as gut-wrenching a loss as you possibly can. What makes it, even more, crazier, is we said the exact same thing after their last loss on Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts. This one was a bit different, though. The Broncos had 10...
Yardbarker
The Las Vegas Raiders Can Be Getting Help in the Secondary
The Las Vegas Raiders had a week off to rest and recoup, but there were others who are recovering from a fair share of the injuries suffered earlier in the season. Come this week, the Raiders can be getting some much needed help in the secondary. The Raiders are in...
Cowboys give huge Dak Prescott injury update ahead of Week 7
There is now are further indications that quarterback Dak Prescott will return to play for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. The Dallas Cowboys have done their part ever since quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a right thumb fracture in the season-opener. They had won their next four games with Cooper Rush starting in place of Prescott. But in a pivotal game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys lost 27-16 to fall to third place in the NFC East. There had been positive updates regarding Prescott recently, but fans received two tremendous updates on Wednesday.
Fox40
This is the closest you can live to California’s NFL stadiums
Are you a diehard football fan? Do you eat, sleep and breathe the NFL? Want to be as close to the action as possible?. If you’ve ever wanted to live next door to your favorite football team, that dream can become a reality. The sports betting and news website...
Klay Thompson’s true feelings on contract extension amid Warriors’ massive payroll
Klay Thompson has two years left on his contract with the Golden State Warriors, so naturally, there are questions about his future with the franchise. It has also become an even bigger question after the Dubs handed both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins with $100+ million extensions. It is basically...
SF Giants release slugger Yermín Mercedes
The SF Giants released slugger Yermín Mercedes earlier this week, putting the former Chicago White Sox fan favorite on the free-agent market.
FanSided
292K+
Followers
553K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0