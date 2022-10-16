ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

franchising.com

Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Palm Beach County

Mobile Franchise Expands in Florida, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. October 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Palm Beach County. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Lake Worth, Boca Raton and Coconut Creek.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season

Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Beachgoers record couple torturing kitten in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – A kitten was seen being thrown around like a toy in Sunny Isles Beach and one local animal lover stepped in to save that baby feline. Local 10′s animal advocate Jacey Birch spoke to the witness who called police and started recording the incident with the hope she could save the kitten’s life.
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Sophisticated Modernist Home with Unbelievable Features Asks $11 Million in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

121 Nurmi Drive in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 121 Nurmi Dr, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a sophisticated modernist estate built in 2020 by renown architect Daniel Kahan from Smith and Moore with unbelievable features including beautiful lighting, private gardens, summer kitchen and more. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 121 Nurmi Drive, please contact Sandra Tagliamonte (Phone: 954-818-4219) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant

Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $14,999,999 Transitional Modern Home has An Exceptional Open Floor Plan with only The Finest Finishes in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

1612 SE 11th Street in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 1612 SE 11th St, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a transitional modern home boasts an amazing open floor plan with the finest finishes, an exceptional outdoor area with a summer kitchen, pebble tech pool, covered patio and more. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1612 SE 11th Street, please contact Sandra Tagliamonte (Phone: 954-818-4219) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘An airplane just fell on top of my house’: Details emerge surrounding South Florida plane crash

A woman and her husband had just been talking about the plane that fell from the sky in Pembroke Pines in 2021 and killed a 4-year-old boy. Moments later, she saw a plane going down near her home in Miramar. She called 911. “Did you see any smoke or flames?” the 911 operator asked. “No, no. But I saw it with my husband. It was going down, and we were just talking about that accident when one ...
MIRAMAR, FL
