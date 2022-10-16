Read full article on original website
Related
franchising.com
Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Palm Beach County
Mobile Franchise Expands in Florida, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. October 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Palm Beach County. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Lake Worth, Boca Raton and Coconut Creek.
This Is Florida's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.
It's no secret that the cost of rent has rapidly risen across the United States. Generally speaking, rent in the United States rose about 15% from 2021 to 2022. However, in some areas of Florida, rent rose much more aggressively.
NBC Miami
More Than 100 Cats Living in Deplorable Conditions Rescued in Deerfield Beach
Deputies have recovered more than 100 cats from filthy conditions inside a Deerfield Beach mobile home, the Broward Sheriff's Office said. The cats were found inside the home of Nicole Dupras, the founder of White Angel Cat Rescue. Dupras is now facing animal deprivation charges, according to BSO. NBC 6...
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
cw34.com
"We're gonna be homeless:" Mobile home residents have 6 months to move, abandon homes
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — “It couldn’t have happened at a worse time," said Tom Wozniak. Tom Wozniak has lived in Hi-Acres Mobile Home Park for 9 years — now he’s getting evicted. Residents in the mobile home park have been receiving letters mailed...
Click10.com
Beachgoers record couple torturing kitten in Sunny Isles Beach
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – A kitten was seen being thrown around like a toy in Sunny Isles Beach and one local animal lover stepped in to save that baby feline. Local 10′s animal advocate Jacey Birch spoke to the witness who called police and started recording the incident with the hope she could save the kitten’s life.
luxury-houses.net
A Sophisticated Modernist Home with Unbelievable Features Asks $11 Million in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
121 Nurmi Drive in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 121 Nurmi Dr, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a sophisticated modernist estate built in 2020 by renown architect Daniel Kahan from Smith and Moore with unbelievable features including beautiful lighting, private gardens, summer kitchen and more. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with nearly 5,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 121 Nurmi Drive, please contact Sandra Tagliamonte (Phone: 954-818-4219) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
margatetalk.com
Public ‘Should Not Be Tricked’: Judge Bars Margate Carnival Operator From Using Broward County Fair Name
A Broward County judge issued an injunction this month barring a Margate carnival operator from using the name of the long-running, nonprofit Broward County Fair, court records show. The Margate fair’s operator, Harlan Bast, used the name of the official Broward County Fair without the nonprofit fair’s permission, wrote Circuit...
Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant
Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
Click10.com
New video shows cats rescued from ‘deplorable’ conditions in Deerfield Beach
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Dozens of cats have been found living in deplorable conditions in Broward County. Authorities uncovered the horrific case of animal hoarding in Dania Beach, and it led to a second suspect being busted for the same thing just a few doors down. A total of...
Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Planned for Boca Raton
The Mediterranean chain's tenth Florida location will open in the beginning of next year
cw34.com
Man goes from customer to thief in robbery at South Florida Publix
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Publix in Hollywood. On Oct. 18, a little after 8 a.m., an unknown man pretended to make a purchase at the register and then robbed the clerk of cash at the store at 1700 Sheridan Street.
luxury-houses.net
This $14,999,999 Transitional Modern Home has An Exceptional Open Floor Plan with only The Finest Finishes in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
1612 SE 11th Street in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 1612 SE 11th St, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a transitional modern home boasts an amazing open floor plan with the finest finishes, an exceptional outdoor area with a summer kitchen, pebble tech pool, covered patio and more. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1612 SE 11th Street, please contact Sandra Tagliamonte (Phone: 954-818-4219) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
South Florida's first big cool front is on the doorstep; late October hurricane outlook
It’s been a hot, humid and storm-stressed summer for South Floridians as we patiently wait for a cool front to arrive this week that will give everyone a much-needed taste of fall. The first big one arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday with a temperature drop of 10 degrees that...
Pelican’s SnoBalls Coming to Coral Springs
New Orleans-style snowballs are on their way to Magnolia Shoppes
WSVN-TV
Woman charged with animal deprivation after over 100 cats found in Pompano Beach trailer
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is facing charges in a case of animal neglect. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, more than 100 cats were rescued last week from unhealthy living conditions. The felines were taken to the Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center...
Tesla autopilot safety called into question after deadly crash in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tesla is facing questions over the safety of its autopilot feature following a deadly crash in Florida. In August, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said an impaired driver using autopilot hit a motorcycle, killing its rider. That was the third deadly crash involving the...
WSVN-TV
71 cats found living in deplorable conditions pulled from Pompano Beach mobile home; owner investigated
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A case of animal neglect has led to a criminal investigation after nearly six dozen cats were found living in filthy conditions inside of a mobile home in Pompano Beach. The woman who lives in the trailer is a cat rescue owner who is now...
‘An airplane just fell on top of my house’: Details emerge surrounding South Florida plane crash
A woman and her husband had just been talking about the plane that fell from the sky in Pembroke Pines in 2021 and killed a 4-year-old boy. Moments later, she saw a plane going down near her home in Miramar. She called 911. “Did you see any smoke or flames?” the 911 operator asked. “No, no. But I saw it with my husband. It was going down, and we were just talking about that accident when one ...
Parkland Talk
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Parkland FLhttps://parklandtalk.com
Comments / 2