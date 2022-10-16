ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, KS

Kansas man killed after being ejected from car in crash

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A man from Kansas has been killed after being ejected from his car in a single-car crash just before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), 42-year-old Mulu Hailu Berhane, from Garden City, was driving a 2005 Ford Focus eastbound on U.S. Route 50 when he left the road for an unknown reason.

The KHP says Berhane overcorrected to the right and then overcorrected to the left, rotating clockwise. He went into the north ditch and rolled. While rolling, the KHP says he was ejected from his car.

Berhane was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

