Tri-City Herald
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With Bills, Promises Von Miller: ‘He’s Coming to’ Buffalo
“He’s coming here, man,” Von Miller said again on Sunday, speaking of his buddy Odell Beckham Jr. “He’s coming to the Bills.”. Miller's most recent statement, this time uttered via USAToday, is not "new.'' But it should deliver "renewed'' optimism about the recruiter Miller bringing his Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl teammate to town, especially in light of OBJ's recent remarks indicating unhappiness with the Rams' inaction as it relates to a contract offer.
Tri-City Herald
Four changes that worked for the Seahawks defense vs Arizona. Now, can they sustain it?
What in the name of Cortez Kennedy happened to the Seahawks defense, almost overnight?. So ransacked current players such as safety Ryan Neal were acknowledging they were letting down the legacy of Seattle’s previous championship defenses, the Seahawks suddenly became dominant against Arizona. The unit that had allowed 84 points and 946 yards the previous two weeks, the last-ranked defense in the NFL entering Sunday, held Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense to three points in a 19-9 win.
Tri-City Herald
Ravens Have Major Reinforcements Potentially On The Way
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens could be getting back several key players for the stretch run to the playoffs. The return of these players might preclude GM Eric DeCosta from making a deal at the trade deadline. The Ravens now have four players cleared to practice and are...
Tri-City Herald
Packers Bring Safety Back to Practice Squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have brought back safety Innis Gaines, signing him to their practice squad on Tuesday. The Packers also released cornerback Benjie Franklin and linebacker Ray Wilborn from their practice squad. That leaves the team with one vacancy, should they choose to fill it.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi passed away Wednesday at the age of 100. Trippi led the Chicago Cardinals
Tri-City Herald
Chargers ‘Stay Patient’ With CB J.C. Jackson, Will Keep Starting Role After Benching
COSTA MESA – J.C. Jackson, the Chargers' marquee free agent signing this offseason, has played in four of the team's first six games to open up the year. But in seeing Jackson at first glance with his new club, the results haven’t been on par with the contract the team handed him back in March when they reached a five-year, $82.5 million contract.
Tri-City Herald
EAGLES UNFILTERED: More on Beating Cowboys, Looking at Trade Targets
The Eagles are on their bye week. They are there at 6-0 after beating the Dallas Cowboys, 26-17, in primetime last Sunday night. it was a win the Eagles dominated in the first half then, as has become their somewhat concerning trend, struggled to score in the second half. But,...
Tri-City Herald
Will the 49ers be Active at the NFL Trade Deadline?
The 49ers have made a trade every year since becoming competitive in 2019. And while it hasn't been for the most glorified names in football, the acquisitions they have made improved the team. From Emmanuel Sanders to Charles Omenihu, the 49ers have had a knack for acquiring players who can help them.
Tri-City Herald
Dak Prescott Plan: ‘Mock Game,’ ‘Full’ Practice, ’1st-Team Reps,’ Then Cowboys QB Gets ‘Trap’ vs. Lions?
The wait is over, as the Dallas Cowboys seem prepared to welcome back quarterback Dak Prescott from his five-game absence against the Detroit Lions in Week 7. At least, that's according to Prescott and team owner Jerry Jones. “That’s my plan,” Prescott said as he exited the locker room late...
Tri-City Herald
‘He’s phenomenal’: Rookie Tariq Woolen wowing Seahawks, even if he doesn’t exactly know it
Just think how good he may be when Tariq Woolen actually knows what he’s doing. “He don’t even know what he’s doing half the time,” Seahawks defensive teammate Jordyn Brooks said. “He’s just playing on raw talent right now.”. The captain of the defense...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos’ Hackett Says Melvin Gordon III Will Start vs. Jets Sunday
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Wednesday that running Melvin Gordon will start in Denver’s game against the Jets on Sunday. The news about Gordon comes two days after the two-time Pro Bowler was benched against his former team in the Broncos’ 19-16 loss against the Chargers on Monday Night Football.
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Ja’Marr Chase Mic’d Up For Bengals’ Win Over Saints
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase finished with seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in Cincinnati's 30-26 win over New Orleans. Both of Chase's touchdowns came in the second half, including a game winning 60-yard score with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter. He was mic'd...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Week 8 Picks, Predictions and Best Bets to Back
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. NFL Week 8 is nearly upon us, and there’s been some huge movement in lines from the preseason, with teams disappointing and impressing in equal measure. The largest adjustment in the NFL Week 8 odds from where we started comes in the final London game of the year where the Broncos went from 6.5-point favorites to 3.5-point underdogs.
Tri-City Herald
Loss to Bills ‘Really Stings’ Says Chiefs’ Travis Kelce
Some called it "revenge'' when the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend. Really, you can't redeem a playoff loss with a regular-season win, but it sure helps to build some confidence for what might come in the postseason this year. Alternately, handing your opponent a loss can...
Tri-City Herald
The 49ers’ Biggest Need Heading into the Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline is November 1. That means the 49ers have two more games to assess their roster and decide what position they need to acquire. Right now, it seems the 49ers need everything, considering roughly half their starters are injured. They could trade for a running back such as Christian McCaffrey to jumpstart an offense that currently ranks 18th out 32 teams in yards. Or they could trade for an edge rusher such as Brian Burns to help a defensive line that currently doesn't have Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead or Javon Kinlaw.
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Ja’Marr Chase, Logan Wilson, Hayden Hurst And Others
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was limited on Wednesday due to a hip injury. The 22-year-old went through individual drills during the portion of practice that was open to the media. Linebacker Logan Wilson didn't practice after suffering a right shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the...
Tri-City Herald
Why Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Has ‘So Much Respect’ For CB Isaiah Oliver
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver entered the league in 2018 with high expectations. After all, the Falcons spent a second-round draft pick on Oliver - and the early returns were positive, as he started two games for a beat-up Atlanta defense, finishing with seven passes defended and an interception. Over...
Tri-City Herald
Street cred soaring: Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen is NFC defensive player of the week
Tariq Woolen entered this debut season fully expecting opponents to target him specifically. Six games in, he’s proving that’s a poor idea. Woolen’s reputation and play have his reputation soaring around the NFL. He’s becoming known for some of the best performances in the league by any defensive player, for any team.
Tri-City Herald
WR DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds Do Not Practice Wednesday
Despite coming off of a bye week, the Detroit Lions had several members of the roster not participate at practice on Wednesday at the team's Allen Park facility. In the team's first practice ahead of the Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium, running back D'Andre Swift and wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown were spotted participating in individual drills.
Tri-City Herald
Falcons LB Troy Andersen Creates ‘Good Problem’ in Atlanta
When the Atlanta Falcons selected Troy Andersen in the second round of this year's NFL Draft, they knew they found someone special. On Sunday, part of the glitz surrounding Andersen was on full display, recording 13 tackles in his first start during a win against the San Francisco 49ers. Andersen drew the start after Mykal Walker was sidelined with an injury, but the rookie played like a seasoned veteran.
