ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 3 new deaths reported; Hospitalizations steady

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,049 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up three from 3,046 the previous week. The new deaths include one man and two women in the following age groups: 40-49 (1); 80+ (2). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Clay, Roberts, Marshall and Turner.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol identified body found in trunk

Gusty northwest winds up to 30mph at times will bring a much cooler day to the area. Highs only reach the upper 50s in the Omaha metro, to around 60 in Lincoln. Feeling nice this evening but a big Fall chill is on the way for next week. Two Omaha...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

26th Governor of South Dakota, Harvey Wollman dies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former South Dakota Governor Harvey Wollman has died. His family announced he passed away of natural causes on Tuesday at 87 years old. Wollman, a farmer, and teacher from Hitchcock became the 26th Governor of South Dakota in 1978. He took over the office...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Two vehicle crash leaves one dead in Clark County

WALLACE, S.D. – One person died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Wallace. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 GMC Terrain SUV was westbound on South Dakota Highway 20,...
WALLACE, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota public officials react to Harvey Wollman’s death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota public officials have been reacting to death of former governor Harvey Wollman, who died Tuesday at the age of 87. Governor Kristi Noem announced flags will be at half-staff in South Dakota until Wollman’s burial. “Harvey Wollman stood up and answered...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Compare: Donations to Noem, Thune, Bengs and Johnson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Among South Dakota candidates, Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. John Thune, Senate challenger Brian Bengs and Rep. Dusty Johnson are the only ones utilizing federal campaign committees. Having previously taken a look at the funds and origins of the larger donations ($2,000+) to each candidate,...
COLORADO STATE
KELOLAND TV

Voter registration shows South Dakota is changing

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — After voter registration closes on October 24 at 5 p.m. and final numbers are posted for South Dakota’s November 8 general election, Republicans could hold their largest lead in at least 50 years, with roughly double what’s in the Democrats column. And “No-Party Affiliation/Independents” could be right behind the Democrats.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska has abundant fur harvesting opportunities

Nebraska offers long seasons and abundant opportunities to harvest furbearers and coyotes throughout the state. These animals are common in Nebraska, and most are found statewide. Regulated harvest of these mammals is an important management tool for controlling populations to reduce problems they can cause people and property. Hunting and...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Schools are aware of and fighting a drop in attendance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Education Report card is up on the fridge from the South Dakota Department of Education. It outlines how the state’s schools and school districts are doing. The DOE says many schools “held their own” during the pandemic. However, some districts noted an increase in absenteeism. Sioux Falls is one of them.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winning ticket for $25,000 a year sold in Mitchell

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Lucky For Life second-place ticket was bought at Cubby’s at 1000 S. Burr St. in Mitchell, the South Dakota Lottery said. The second place ticket is good for $25,000 a year for life or the cash option of $390,000. The ticket matched...
MITCHELL, SD
klkntv.com

Grisly find at Texas home led to discovery of body in trunk in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Texas woman who was found dead in a trunk in Nebraska died from strangulation, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, a man returned to his Harris County home to find blood and a human tooth in the garage, according to a court document filed on Friday.
LINCOLN, NE
KELOLAND TV

Secretary of State candidate on Biden 2020 win: ‘I’m not going to acknowledge that’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The position of Secretary of State has come under more scrutiny in states across the country as a result of the 2020 election. For the fourth consecutive term, South Dakota will be electing a new Secretary of State after Steve Barnett lost the Republican nomination at the state convention this summer. The two candidates vying for the position are Monae Johnson, a Republican from Rapid City, and Tom Cool, a Democrat from Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV

$1M unclaimed lottery ticket purchased in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in Iowa over the last two months. According to a release from the Iowa Lottery, the ticket was purchased at KCK’s Food and Fuel...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Less money finding its way to SD debt-recovery center

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s office that tries to collect money people owe to state government has suddenly seen a big downturn in payments. That’s the message the Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee got Tuesday. Andy Gerlach is deputy commissioner for the state Bureau...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy