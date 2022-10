Manchester United dealt a blow to Tottenham's Premier League title aspirations with a dominant 2-0 win at Old Trafford, while Liverpool's upturn continued with a 1-0 victory over West Ham on Wednesday. Chelsea's winning run came to an end in a 0-0 draw at Brentford, which allowed Newcastle to close within two points of the top four with a 1-0 win over Everton.

36 MINUTES AGO