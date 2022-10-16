Read full article on original website
Two victims shot, killed in DC identified
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were identified after a triple shooting in Southeast DC Monday evening. 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley were shot and killed on Congress Street. Both are from District Heights, Maryland. The third victim is still in the hospital. Police were still looking for a suspect.
fox5dc.com
Northeast DC shooting victims sue apartment building for negligence
WASHINGTON - Victims of a mass shooting in Northeast D.C. are now suing the apartment building where it happened, alleging management was negligent in protecting residents. The lawsuit comes as gunfire terrorized people yet again Monday night at Azeeze-Bates Apartments on 16th and F streets. The lawsuit was filed by four men shot on Aug. 1 in a shooting that left one dead and five injured. They are seeking $10 million each.
fox5dc.com
Triple shooting leaves 2 teenagers dead, 1 other injured in DC
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a triple shooting that left two people dead Monday night in Southeast D.C. The call reporting the shooting came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon responding to the scene on the 1300 block of Congress Street, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department found three victims in various conditions — including one man who was unconscious and not breathing.
fox5dc.com
Triple shooting under investigation in DC
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a triple shooting that took place Monday night in Southeast D.C. The call reporting the shooting came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon responding to the scene on the 1300 block of Congress Street, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department found three victims in various conditions — including one man who was unconscious and not breathing.
WTOP
Mid-Morning Shooting Leaves One Man Dead In Baltimore
Police are investigating a morning murder in Baltimore that left one man dead. Officers found the victim after responding to reports of a shooting shortly after 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue, according to Baltimore police. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
WJLA
CAUGHT ON CAM: Delivery driver carjacked at gunpoint in NE DC, MPD looking for suspect
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked Monday while gathering supplies to take inside a pharmacy in Northeast, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The delivery driver told MPD that it took place while he was delivering medical supplies to a Northeast D.C....
WTOP
fox5dc.com
Community tips led to arrest of Vienna rape suspect, Fairfax County Police say
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police say tips from the community led to the arrest of a rape suspect wanted for crimes in Vienna. Patrick Craig Locke, 30, of Washington, D.C. Locke was arrested at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Metro Center Station. ◀︎ ▶︎
MPD: 2-year-old boy found unconscious in SW DC pronounced dead 5 days later
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a physical abuse allegation of a 2-year-old boy after he died on Tuesday. Police say the boy was found unconscious and unresponsive in Southwest, D.C. the night of Thursday, Oct 13. Officers discovered him outside in critical condition in the unit block of Atlantic Street, SW.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed in Greenbelt
At around 2 a.m., October 19, the Prince George's County Police Department responded to reports of a pedestrian collision in the 6200 Block of Greenbelt Road.
WTOP
WTOP
Apartment fire injures firefighter, displaces two residents in Northwest DC
A firefighter is in the hospital and two people are out of their homes Sunday night after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Northwest D.C. Fire officials said the blaze occurred around 6:20 p.m. in a two-story apartment building on the corner of Peabody Street Northwest and Fifth Street Northwest in the Brightwood neighborhood.
fox5dc.com
Police on the scene of shooting in Woodbrige
WASHINGTON - Police are responding to the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge, VA following the report of a shooting. Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues. This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.
NBC Washington
Baby Found Inside Stolen Car Left Running in Southeast DC
D.C. police arrested a man accused of stealing a car with a baby inside Monday evening. Police say the man took off in a car that was left running at the corner of 33rd Street and Dubois Place SE about 6 p.m. About five minutes down the road, police say the thief crashed the car in the northbound lanes of DC-295, near Benning Road NE.
fox5dc.com
DC Metrobus attack victim speaks exclusively with FOX 5 about what led up to brutal assault
WASHINGTON - In an exclusive interview with FOX 5, Kyla Thurston, the woman seen being attacked and pushed off of a D.C. Metrobus says she hopes what happened to her will compel Metro officials to find a way to keep the same thing from happening to anyone else. "I wouldn't...
fox5dc.com
11 children, 2 adults displaced after fire burns Southeast DC home
WASHINGTON - Authorities say 11 children and two adults have been displaced after a fire burned their Southeast D.C. home. The fire happened Monday around 9 a.m. in the 3300 block of Croffut Place. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. D.C. Fire and EMS said all the residents evacuated safely because they...
Police: Man injured after bullets fired into St. Mary's County business
CALIFORNIA, Md. — Officers from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one person injured after bullets were sprayed near a shopping center. Deputies responded to the 22500 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California, Maryland after they received a report that shots were fired...
Elderly Man Dead After Horrific Four-Vehicle Crash In Oxon Hill
An elderly man is dead after a multiple vehicle collision in Oxon Hill over the weekend, authorities say. James Charles Johnson, 86, was rushed to the hospital after getting into the crash around 2:45 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14 in the area of Livingston Road and Crisfield Drive, according to Prince George's County Police.
