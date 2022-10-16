ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC News Now

Two victims shot, killed in DC identified

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were identified after a triple shooting in Southeast DC Monday evening. 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley were shot and killed on Congress Street. Both are from District Heights, Maryland. The third victim is still in the hospital. Police were still looking for a suspect.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Northeast DC shooting victims sue apartment building for negligence

WASHINGTON - Victims of a mass shooting in Northeast D.C. are now suing the apartment building where it happened, alleging management was negligent in protecting residents. The lawsuit comes as gunfire terrorized people yet again Monday night at Azeeze-Bates Apartments on 16th and F streets. The lawsuit was filed by four men shot on Aug. 1 in a shooting that left one dead and five injured. They are seeking $10 million each.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Triple shooting leaves 2 teenagers dead, 1 other injured in DC

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a triple shooting that left two people dead Monday night in Southeast D.C. The call reporting the shooting came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon responding to the scene on the 1300 block of Congress Street, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department found three victims in various conditions — including one man who was unconscious and not breathing.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Triple shooting under investigation in DC

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a triple shooting that took place Monday night in Southeast D.C. The call reporting the shooting came in just after 8:30 p.m. Upon responding to the scene on the 1300 block of Congress Street, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department found three victims in various conditions — including one man who was unconscious and not breathing.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC police identify 2 victims from triple shooting in Congress Heights

D.C. police have identified two victims from Monday night’s shooting near the Congress Heights Metro Station in Southeast. In a statement, police said 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley — both of District Heights, Maryland — died of their wounds. Police said a third shooting victim...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Mid-Morning Shooting Leaves One Man Dead In Baltimore

Police are investigating a morning murder in Baltimore that left one man dead. Officers found the victim after responding to reports of a shooting shortly after 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue, according to Baltimore police. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Police: Child found inside stolen car in Southeast DC, 1 arrested

D.C. police have arrested a person who stole a car with a child inside Monday evening. According to police, the suspect took the car on 33rd and Dubois streets in Southeast D.C. just before 6 p.m. The person later drove onto Interstate 295, where the car crashed several times before...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC man arrested in rape of woman in Virginia hotel room

The man accused of raping a woman inside a Vienna, Virginia, hotel room earlier this month is now behind bars. Fairfax County police said tips from the public and the help of other police departments led to the arrest of Patrick Craig Locke, 30, of D.C., on Tuesday afternoon. “We’re...
VIENNA, VA
WTOP

Apartment fire injures firefighter, displaces two residents in Northwest DC

A firefighter is in the hospital and two people are out of their homes Sunday night after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Northwest D.C. Fire officials said the blaze occurred around 6:20 p.m. in a two-story apartment building on the corner of Peabody Street Northwest and Fifth Street Northwest in the Brightwood neighborhood.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Police on the scene of shooting in Woodbrige

WASHINGTON - Police are responding to the 5200 block of Mansfield Ct. in Woodbridge, VA following the report of a shooting. Residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues. This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NBC Washington

Baby Found Inside Stolen Car Left Running in Southeast DC

D.C. police arrested a man accused of stealing a car with a baby inside Monday evening. Police say the man took off in a car that was left running at the corner of 33rd Street and Dubois Place SE about 6 p.m. About five minutes down the road, police say the thief crashed the car in the northbound lanes of DC-295, near Benning Road NE.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

11 children, 2 adults displaced after fire burns Southeast DC home

WASHINGTON - Authorities say 11 children and two adults have been displaced after a fire burned their Southeast D.C. home. The fire happened Monday around 9 a.m. in the 3300 block of Croffut Place. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. D.C. Fire and EMS said all the residents evacuated safely because they...
WASHINGTON, DC

