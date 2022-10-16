Read full article on original website
Man Injured After Being Shot at SW Miami-Dade Gun Range
Police are investigating an incident Wednesday morning at a shooting range in southwest Miami-Dade that injured one man. Miami-Dade Police confirmed that a man was shot in the chest accidently around 10:30 a.m. at the Trail Glades Gun Range located near the intersection of Southwest 8th Street and Krome Avenue.
Man Critically Injured in Crash in Allapattah: Miami Police
Miami Police are investigating a crash in Allapattah that left a man critically injured Tuesday night. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 20th Street. Police said officers responded and found a man was trapped in a car. Fire Rescue responded and the...
Pedestrian killed in Lauderdale Lakes
A pedestrian was killed near the 2600 block of Northwest 31st Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes on Sunday, October 16 following a crash. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating the incident that occurred at approximately 9:04 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed Larry Ridley was traveling...
2 in custody after BSO pursuit of vehicle linked to Orlando homicide ends in deputy-involved crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The pursuit of a subject wanted in connection to a homicide in Central Florida came to a crashing end in Fort Lauderdale, leading deputies to take a man and a woman into custody. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at around 5 p.m. on Monday,...
72 year old hits and kills man with his car after he walked into traffic, deputies say
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed after he walked into the path of traffic, leading to a 72-year-old driver hitting the man with his car, according to deputies. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place at Lauderdale Lakes on the intersection of NW...
Man held in shooting death of teen girl in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a teen girl, authorities said.Police responded to NW 16th Avenue and 77th Terrace late Tuesday night after receiving a gunfire alert in the area from Shot Spotter.When police arrived, they found Tanecia McElliott, 17, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.The girl was rushed for medical treatment to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition but died later, police said.The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Diamante Jean-Phillipe. Police said their investigation revealed that the victim and Jean Phillipe were involved in a verbal dispute, which escalated when he produced a firearm and shot her several times. Phillipe then fled from the scene on foot and was located a short time later in an abandoned residence, police said.Authorities said Phillipe was seen armed with a rifle. He was taken into custody without incident and a firearm was recovered. Phillipe faces one count of second-degree murder with a weapon.
Driver of black Mustang taken into custody following brief pursuit in Broward County
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies took a driver into custody after a short pursuit ended with a crash in Fort Lauderdale on Monday afternoon. Members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Viper Task Force tried to stop a car matching the description of a homicide suspect vehicle out of Orlando when authorities said the driver sped away.
Machete-wielding man caught on several cameras knocking on doors in Lauderhill neighborhood
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Neighbors are concerned about a well-dressed man’s bizarre behavior after he was caught on camera approaching a home with a machete in hand. The guy was even wearing a tie!. Security footage captured the dapper dude, wearing a tucked in dress shirt and tie, walking...
Barely 18 robbery suspect arrested after 20-mile chase, some at 130 mph, ending in crash
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach police officers were driving around when they heard "a vehicle wanted in reference to an armed robbery had entered the city" from Riviera Beach. A license plate reader caught the car just after 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, and officers...
Toddler Overdoses on Fenantyl, Oakland Park Mother Arrested: BSO
A 16-month-old is in the hospital, the mother is charged with child neglect, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office was looking for the child’s father after the infant ingested a potentially deadly drug, according to court officials. Antwanette Shambria Davis, 30, told her public defender attorney she was fighting...
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Tamarac
A Coral Springs man was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle in Tamarac, authorities said Monday. Chad Edward Muto, 32, of 9863 Riverside Drive, was riding a 2020 Yongfu YN150 in the 8300 block of North University Drive just before 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 when a witness saw him lose control, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit.
Man Accused of Killing Woman on Rollerblades in Pompano Beach Re-Arrested
A 28-year-old Lauderdale Lakes man has been re-arrested more than two years after a woman was killed while rollerblading in Pompano Beach. Endail Thomas was going an estimated 96 miles per hour on a 35 MPH street when he lost control of the 2007 Nissan Murano and struck Aline Palla Acosta, 27, on a recreation path before the SUV hit a tree and split in half, according to the original arrest report.
Driver accused of trying to run officer off the road during chase, multi-vehicle crash
MIAMI -- A man is facing several misdemeanor and felony charges after allegedly trying to run a police cruiser off the road before leading officers on a high-speed chase that resulted in a multi-vehicle crash, authorities said.Willie J. Harris Jr., 20, of Miami, was arrested Sunday evening, according to a police report. It was not immediately clear if bond has been set or if Harris was still in custody.According to the police report, Harris was booked on several criminal charges that included fleeing or eluding a police officer, reckless driving that could cause serious bodily injury and resisting an officer...
Spike in Fatal Plane Crashes Around North Perry Raises Safety Concerns
After taking off from North Perry Airport on October 17, an Aventura II plane crashed into a nearby Miramar home, fatally wounding the plane's two occupants. A mother and her infant child were inside the house, but escaped without injury. As of the morning of October 18, the wrecked plane...
Malfunctioning traffic lights lead to fatal hit-and-run crash, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say malfunctioning traffic lights is what led to a fatal hit-and-run crash. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said an unidentified vehicle was driving down West Atlantic Boulevard near Andrews Avenue, the driver continued through the intersection without stopping for the flashing red light. The pedestrian, a man, was using the crosswalk and was struck by the vehicle. The vehicle slowed but did not stop and drove off. A deputy, who was nearby, heard the crash and immediately responded.
Gas pump explosion caught on camera near West Palm Beach
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A video surveillance camera was rolling the moment a gas pump exploded Friday morning in Palm Beach County. Flames and billowing smoke can be seen on the video before a loud explosion. Subsequent photos show red barrier posts bent and a damaged building structure.
1 Dead, 4 Other Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Miami
The Miami Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left one person dead and four others injured Friday night, police said. The incident occurred Friday night just before 9 p.m. in the area of NW 7th Avenue and 17th Street and involved at least three vehicles, police said. On...
94-year-old Broward woman burglarized by lying ‘landscapers,’ police say
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Coconut Creek police are warning residents to be alert after a 94-year-old resident fell victim to a “distraction scam” last Thursday. Police said a man and a woman knocked on the older woman’s door, claiming to be landscapers hired by her homeowners association.
Fatal hit-and-run under investigation in Pompano Beach
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach on Thursday.Authorities said it happened shortly before 8:30 p.m., as an unidentified vehicle was traveling westbound on West Atlantic Boulevard near Andrews Avenue and proceeded through the intersection without stopping for the flashing red signal. "The pedestrian, who was crossing southbound in the western crosswalk, was struck by that vehicle. The vehicle slowed but did not stop and continued west," authorities said. The preliminary investigation determined that the traffic signals at the intersection were malfunctioning, causing the traffic lights in all four directions to flash.The pedestrian was taken to Broward Health North where that person succumbed to their injuries early Friday morning. Detectives wish to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash. Anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle involved is urged to contact BSO Traffic Homicide Det. Sean Williams at 954-321-4840, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Pedestrian Killed In North Broward Hit And Run
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was struck and killed by a car in North Broward County, and now the Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating the suspect. BSO issued this advisory mid-day Monday: “Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
