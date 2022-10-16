ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Fans Choose The 1975’s ‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

By Mitchell Peters
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

The 1975 ‘s latest album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language , has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Oct. 14) on Billboard , choosing the British pop -rock band’s fifth studio project as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Being Funny in a Foreign Language beat out new music by Blink-182 (“Edging”), Lil Baby ( It’s Only Me ), Nessa Barrett ( Young Forever ), Red Hot Chili Peppers ( Return of the Dream Canteen ), and others.

The Jack Antonoff -produced album features previously released singles “Happiness,” “Part of the Band,” “I’m in Love With You” and “All I Need to Hear.” The set continues to offer the glimmering, alternative-tinged pop music longtime fans of the band know and love. Standout track “Oh Caroline” recalls The 1975’s work on its self-titled LP and sophomore release, I Like It When You Sleep , with 1980s-inspired synthesizers and concentrated efforts from every member in the band.

Trailing behind Being Funny in a Foreign Language on the fan-voted poll was Blink-182’s new song “Edging,” with almost 18% of the vote. Blink recently announced that the pop-punk trio’s original lineup of singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge, singer/bassist Mark Hoppus and drummer Travis Barker were reuniting for a new album and a world tour.

Placing third on the list was the “other” category, with 12.3% of the vote, followed by Lil Baby’s new album, It’s Only Me , with 11.5%.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.

Take Our Poll
More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Queen release 34-year-old song with Freddie Mercury's vocals: 'We’d kind of forgotten'

Queen is bringing the '80s into 2022. The band unveiled the never-before-heard track "Face It Alone" Thursday, which features vocals of late frontman Freddie Mercury. The more than four-minute long song is led by melancholy string plucks and slow drum hits with a sobering self-encouraging message: "Your life is your own / You're in charge of yourself / Master of your home/ In the end, in the end / You have to face it all alone."
Billboard

Taylor Swift Unveils More Lyrics in Nashville & Brazil at Stroke of Midnight, Just Like ‘Clockwork’

Swifties have just two more days to wait until the release of Taylor Swift‘s Midnights, and the pop star is building up the anticipation by offering them sparse clues and details to find. That includes cryptic billboards she’s started placing in partnership with Spotify in random cities across the world, programmed to reveal one lyric at a time from the new record, always at 12 a.m. sharp. One of two new lyric reveals went live via a billboard placed in a São Paulo, Brazil, train station at midnight local time (11 p.m. ET), showcasing in bright purple lettering and the lyric:...
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

8 of the Top Rock Bands of the ’80s

Defining what is distinctly ’80s rock can be a bit tricky. With bleed over from the ’70s and a booming music scene that encouraged innovation and excess, the genre took off in many directions with a number of different rock flavors battling it out in the charts. Nevertheless,...
Billboard

Here’s Why Swifties Think Taylor Swift’s Second ‘Midnights’ Single & Music Video Is ‘Vigilante S–t’

There are just four days left to go until Taylor Swift‘s Midnights arrives, and Swifties are burning the midnight oil trying to decipher every last possible clue dropped by the famously cryptic pop star. And now that Tay has revealed “Anti-Hero” to be the lead single off her fast-approaching tenth studio album, they’re certain they’ve uncovered a pattern proving which track will be next in line. Related Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' So Far 10/17/2022 The news about “Anti-Hero” came Monday morning (Oct. 17 at the stroke of 12 a.m., of course), when Swift posted an animated video to her socials revealing...
soultracks.com

Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic

(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
American Songwriter

The Rolling Stones Set to Release First New Album of Original Material in 18 Years

The Rolling Stones are set to release their first album of original material in 18 years in 2023. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood, along with drummer Steve Jordan and bass player Darryl Jones, have been recording the basic tracks of their new album in New York, the band’s first new album of original songs since their 22nd album, The Bigger Bang, in 2005. The album marks the band’s first without founding drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021 prior to the band’s 60th anniversary tour.
NEW YORK STATE
Stereogum

Rock Hall Co-Founder Jann Wenner Protests Induction Of Lawyer Who Has Not Made “One Iota Of Difference” In Music History

Jann Wenner, the founder of Rolling Stone, is also co-founder and former chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation. Wenner himself was inducted into the hall in 2004 as a non-performer, receiving the Ahmet Ertegun Award, named for the Atlantic Records founder. Wenner stepped down from his role as chairman after the 2019 induction ceremony, but he still has strong opinions about who belongs in the hall. In a new interview, he expressed one of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Noisecreep

Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
Rolling Stone

See Alanis Morissette Sing ‘You Oughta Know’ With Foo Fighters at Tribute for Her Former Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Alanis Morissette helped the Foo Fighters pay honor to Taylor Hawkins — her drummer before he joined Dave Grohl and company — Tuesday night at the Los Angeles tribute concert for Hawkins. Backed by the Foo Fighters along with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Morissette delivered “You Oughta Know,” which Hawkins had performed countless times during his 18-month stint as a member of Morissette’s mid-Nineties touring unit. “The second I heard ‘You Oughta Know,’ I was like, ‘I’m in that band!’” Hawkins told Rolling Stone last November of joining Morissette’s band. “I just knew.” Morissette previously paid tribute to Hawkins at a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Christina Aguilera Celebrates ‘Stripped’ 20th Anniversary: ‘I Truly Made Music That Represented Who I Was’

Keep on singin’ her song! Christina Aguilera took to social media on Tuesday (Oct. 18) to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album, Stripped. Related Christina Aguilera Reflects on 'Mi Reflejo' Album 22 Years Later: 'So Close to My Heart' 10/18/2022 “My favorite memory was just, I mean, the freedom to finally do what I wanted to do,” the pop star reminisced over a montage of moments from the Stripped era on Twitter. “As an artist, telling my stories, my personal messages for the first time. It was so important to me on my sophomore album that I truly made music that represented...
Billboard

Christina Aguilera Gives ‘Beautiful’ a Modern Update With Powerful New Music Video

Don’t you bring her down today. Christina Aguilera unveiled a new music video for her classic single “Beautiful” on Wednesday (Oct. 19) to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album Stripped. The updated visual sends the song’s powerful message straight into 2022 as it depicts kids and teens grappling with the onslaught of negative messaging on social media, body dysmorphia, plastic surgery, depression and suicidal ideation. Related Christina Aguilera Celebrates 'Stripped' 20th Anniversary: 'I Truly Made Music That Represented Who… 10/19/2022 “Every day is so wonderful/ Then suddenly, it’s hard to breathe/ Now and then, I get insecure/ From all the pain, I’m so...
Billboard

The Contenders: Will Lil Baby, Red Hot Chili Peppers or Backstreet Boys Top the Billboard 200 Albums Chart?

Welcome to The Contenders, a midweek column that looks at artists aiming for the top of the Billboard charts, and the strategies behind their efforts. This week: Lil Baby aims for his second straight No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, while Red Hot Chili Peppers try to go two for two in 2022, and Backstreet Boys try to get ahead of the game with their first-ever Christmas set.   Related Stray Kids Notch Second No. 1 on Billboard 200 With 'Maxident' 10/19/2022 Lil Baby, It’s Only Me (Quality Control/Motown)  When his sophomore set My Turn debuted at No. 1 in March 2020 and...
Billboard

Blink-182 Team With Cole Bennett, Get to Work on Oversize Bunnies In ‘Edging’ Video: Watch

First, Blink-182 reunited with Tom DeLonge, then gave us new music in the form of “Edging,” with its official music video. The skate-punk favorites give us a little more action, this time with the “alternate version” of “Edging.” Cole Bennett returns to direct the fun new clip, which features the trio at a circus, surrounded by adults dressed as bunnies, and cameos from Lil Tracy and Bennett himself. Matters take a dark turn, as DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker showcase their knife-throwing skills with the rabbits the hapless targets. It’s more Monty Python than Donnie Darko, as the floppy-eared friends get...
Billboard

Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ Tops Hot 100 for Third Week, Doja Cat’s ‘Vegas’ Hits Top 10

Steve Lacy‘s “Bad Habit” notches a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, two weeks after it ascended to the summit. Meanwhile, Morgan Wallen achieves his first top five Hot 100 hit as “You Proof” rises from No. 7 to No. 5 and Doja Cat reaches the top 10 with “Vegas” (11-10). The latter samples Big Mama Thornton’s 1953 classic “Hound Dog,” which Elvis Presley famously covered in 1956, marking the latest chart success for the iconic song. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts...
Billboard

Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ Is Now the Longest Charting Hot 100 Song of All Time

Glass Animals‘ former five-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Heat Waves” is now solely the longest charting song in the list’s 64-year history, as it tallies a record-breaking 91st week on the latest Oct. 22-dated survey. Ranking at No. 21 on the newest Hot 100, “Heat Waves” surpasses The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which logged 90 weeks on the chart in 2019-21. Over the course of its run on the chart, “Heat Waves” also broke the record for the steadiest climb to No. 1 when it reached the summit in its 59th week in March. “Wow, all I can say is wow,” Glass Animals...
Billboard

Trending Up: Reunited Blink-182 Doubles in Streams, ‘Dancing on My Own’ Becomes a Philadelphia Phillies Hit & More

Welcome to Billboard Pro’s Trending Up column, where we take a closer look at the songs, artists, curiosities and trends that have caught the music industry’s attention. Some have come out of nowhere, others have taken months to catch on, and all of them could become ubiquitous in the blink of a TikTok clip. Related Trending Up: Lil Yachty Is Huge in 'Poland', Fleetwood Mac Is 'Everywhere' on TV & Thundercat Gets… 10/19/2022 This week: Blink-182’s reunion announcement sparks a blockbuster streaming boom for the pop-punk trio, Calum Scott’s cover of a Robyn dance-pop classic catches Phillies Fever, and a weighty Billie Eilish track belatedly finds...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Billboard

SZA Reveals She Recorded ‘A Hundred’ Songs for Sophomore Album, Which She Says Is Coming ‘Any Day’

The wait for SZA‘s sophomore album has drawn on for half a decade now, but the singer dished on Monday (Oct. 17) that she’s spent all that time recording a whole lot of music. At LAX airport, the Grammy winner was approached by TMZ for details about the long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s Ctrl, and she let slip that it’s set to arrive “any day” without giving a specific release date. “I’m hoping it goes well,” she added of the studio set. Related Steve Lacy's 'Bad Habit' Tops Hot 100 for Third Week, Doja Cat's 'Vegas' Hits Top 10 10/17/2022 As she made her way to...
WASHINGTON STATE
Billboard

NCT 127 Talks ‘2 Baddies’ Album & Reconnecting With U.S. Fans on Tour

NCT 127‘s North American takeover continues, this time with a visit to Billboard News to discuss what its been like coming up during the K-pop boom as well as the success of the group’s recently released album, 2 Baddies. The K-pop stars sat down with Billboard News host Tetris Kelly and shared their thoughts on 2 Baddies cementing a new accolade for the group, making them the second K-pop group to have three top five albums in the United States. “‘2 Baddies’ is our fourth album, and within our company [SM Entertainment], there’s this legendary line of fourth albums,” rapper...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy