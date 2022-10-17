ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Tip deductions cost UK workers £200m a year, says Labour

By Pippa Crerar Political editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gcThT_0ibVY8mi00
Coins on a restaurant tip plate. Photograph: Alicia Canter/The Guardian

Hospitality and leisure sector workers are missing out on about £200m in tips every year according to Labour figures, with the party pledging to “stamp out” unfair deductions for good.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, will set out plans this week to ensure employers allocate all tips, gratuities and service charge payments to workers in full, without any deductions apart from statutory taxes, by the end of the following month.

At the Trades Union Congress conference in Brighton, she will also announce proposals to allow exploited workers to lodge any workplace grievances collectively, a right denied to many hospitality workers seeking the return of deducted tips.

The Conservatives promised to tackle the tips issue in their 2019 manifesto and also in an employment bill that was dropped from the last two Queen’s speeches, with Labour estimating that staff may have lost more than £1bn in tips since the government first promised action six years ago .

In the interim period, there have been a number of high-profile examples of workers being denied tips, including Pizza Express, which had to change its policy after union action earlier this year.

A government-backed private member’s bill is making its way through parliament but Labour says it does not close loopholes that allow employers to choose how tips are distributed.

The bill encourages firms to use independent “tronc” systems – a pay arrangement that lets businesses such as bars, restaurants, hotels or casinos fairly share staff tips – but Labour said this should be compulsory for firms with more than 20 employees.

Rayner, who is shadow secretary of state for the future of work, said: “It is disgraceful that time and again this government has allowed hospitality workers to be cheated out of their own money, with staff losing up to £1bn over the past five years of Tory inaction,” she said.

“Not content with crashing the economy, the Tories are showing they are the anti-worker party in every sense. Frontline workers in pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants are often the lowest paid, and with the Tories’ cost of living crisis worsening by the week, every penny counts.”

The Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy said : “Sadly too many businesses shamefully fail to pass on service charges from customers to their staff, which is why the employment bill, backed by the government, will ensure that all tips go to staff by making it unlawful to hold back well-earned service charges from employees.

“More than 2 million UK workers will benefit, helping ease pressures caused by increase in the cost of living.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Rees-Mogg accused of grabbing absolute power over UK energy industry

The business secretary, Jacob Rees-Mogg, has been accused of launching a “power grab” as new legislation proposes to hand sweeping control over the energy industry to the government. The government last week introduced the energy prices bill to parliament to formalise the energy price guarantee, Liz Truss’s flagship...
The Guardian

Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone

Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
The Guardian

Family of George Floyd considers legal action over Kanye West comments

The family of George Floyd has said it is considering taking legal action against Kanye West after the rapper alleged that the 46-year-old man died from drug abuse. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of Floyd’s murder in May 2020. He knelt on Floyd’s neck for around nine minutes while the unarmed Black man was handcuffed and lying face down on the street, crying “I can’t breathe”.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Guardian

Woman arrested over killing of girl found in suitcase in Paris

French authorities have arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a 12-year-old girl whose body, covered in cuts and bruises, was found in a plastic suitcase outside her home in Paris. The death of the girl, named Lola, quickly became a source of political tension, with opposition parties seizing...
The Guardian

State TV journalist who denounced Ukraine war flees Russia

A former Russian state television journalist who protested against Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine during a live broadcast has fled the country after being put on a wanted list. “[Marina] Ovsyannikova and her daughter left Russia a few hours after departing from the address where she was under house...
The Guardian

The Guardian

479K+
Followers
109K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy