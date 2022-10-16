WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A woman who fell on the stairs at Ross-Ade Stadium during Saturday's Nebraska vs. Purdue game died Sunday morning, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said.

The woman is identified as Donna Steenbarger, 80, Costello said, adding she does not yet have address to release Steenbarger's hometown.

Steenbarger fell on the stairs at the stadium and hit her head, Costello said of the information she has received.

Costello said her office was called to IU Health Arnett Hospital shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday after Steenbarger died.

Steenbarger's test and examination information from IU Health Arnett might make an autopsy unnecessary, Costello said Monday, adding she will still plan to do a toxicology report.

The coroner's office has subpoenaed the IU Health Arnett records, and the hospital typically presents the information the same day they receive the court order, Costello said.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Woman dies Sunday after falling inside Purdue University's Ross-Ade Stadium