Thriving Daily Media gives two dumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
New Smith County Courthouse bond up for election
TYLER, Texas — Early voting starts a week from today and Smith County voters will have a lot to consider, including a bond for a new Smith County Courthouse. Our Jesus Martinez shares more details about what they'd be paying for. "The previous courthouse to this courthouse was built...
Are Gen Z East Texans Less Devout than Their Parents?
Gen Z breaking away from their parents’ beliefs isn’t unheard of today. From losing faith completely, creating something from nothing and being discriminated against because of their faith, Gen Zers fight to understand where they stand with religion. Gen Z consists of those born from 1997 to 2012...
A guide to the 85th annual East Texas Yamboree
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The 85th annual East Texas Yamboree is set to take place from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22 and will include a livestock show, queen’s coronation, concerts and more. The Yamboree started in 1935 in honor of the return of sweet potatoes, also known as yams, after a weevil infestation resulted in […]
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation is hosting Dr. Opal Lee in Tyler, Texas at the public free event on the Sunday before Thanksgiving - November 20TH, 2022 at the Tyler Rose Garden Center Building - 420 Rose Park Dr. Tyler, Texas 75702 - 4 PM to 5 PM Red Carpet Reception and the Main Event, starts at 5 PM.
KSLA
East Texas response leaders prepare for mass casualty emergencies
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - What would happen if there was a mass casualty emergency in East Texas?. That’s the question response leaders tackled Monday, in the form of a response drill. Agencies were tasked with coordinating the response to a mock explosion at a major East Texas event, followed by secondary attacks on Tyler hospitals.
Overton Volunteer Fire Department members resign leaving some residents concerned
OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — Some Overton citizens are concerned after several members in their volunteer fire department resigned. Several described what’s happening as small-town politics. They said they just don’t want to see it get in the way of the town’s growth and potential. TJ Lewis has dedicated nearly 11 years of his life to […]
KLTV
City of Jacksonville outlines funding proposal for new civic center
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - In November, City of Jacksonville voters will consider 22 amendments to the City Charter and whether to add an additional two percent Venue Tax to the Hotel Occupancy Tax. Several months ago the City of Jacksonville authorized the purchase of the former Cherokee Ranch Clubhouse, according...
Gilmer's East Texas Yamboree kicks off Wednesday
GILMER, Texas — The city of Gilmer will kick off its 85th East Texas Yamboree this Wednesday. A four-day event celebrating yams and bringing tourism and excitement to the city every year. Diana Seahorn, who is a cosmetologist at Charm Beauty Salon, said she moved to East Texas in...
Phone lines down in East Texas
TEXAS, USA — Certain areas in East Texas are experiencing outages in different city phone lines. The following cities are listed below:. The city announced that they will be changing its phone service between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. For about 30 minutes during that time, phone lines will be down. They have advised for anyone to dial 911 if there's an emergency in between.
inforney.com
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
ketk.com
JOB ALERT: Express Employment Professionals in Longview needs an Office Coordinator
* Provide exceptional customer service in all forms of communication with public/client including in person, telephone, and email. * Daily support provided to Longview Officers/Managers by answering phones, scheduling appointments, preparation of correspondence including engagement letters and client communication. * Responds timely to email inquiries from internal and external sources.
Marshall ISD teacher’s aide indicted for allegedly striking autistic student
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall ISD teacher’s aide Sara Elizabeth Davis was arrested after being indicted for allegedly abusing a nonverbal autistic student at Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy. According to Shane McGuire and Geoff Hoover, the attorneys representing the victim and his family, video evidence showed Davis slapping the victim in the face, […]
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Bookings
Deputies arrested 44-year-old Wendy Ann Wilder of Sulphur Springs at the Hopkins County Courthouse after the judge revoked her bond on a pending charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Her new bond is $150,000. Lyndon Kyle Sillings. A Greenville man, known by Hopkins County Deputies to be wanted on...
KLTV
WebXtra: Improvements planned for Longview parks
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Melissa Crager, public relations manager, spoke with KTRE over the deciding factors that led Brookshire Brothers to not continue with their agreement lease at the North Timberland location. The store first opened its doors in the early 90s. Current employees will be offered positions within the company.
Longview’s Own Neal McCoy, the Best Choice for New Coach on “The Voice”
Last week country superstar Blake Shelton announced he'll be leaving NBC's The Voice, and I think we've got the perfect replacement right here in Longview, TX. He's one of country music's all-time great entertainers, and now even Neal McCoy is campaigning to replace his buddy Blake Shelton. And we believe...
KLTV
Greenberg Smoked Turkeys owner says bird shortage is real, but he’s not running into issues so far
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An outbreak of avian flu caused the “depopulation” of nearly 5.5 million affected turkeys, the US Department of Agriculture says. Some barbecue restaurants are feeling the strain of the shortage as they try to prepare for the holiday season. Sam Greenberg of Greenberg Smoked...
Greenberg Smoked Turkeys says they will have plenty for Thanksgiving despite turkey shortage
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It’s hard to believe, but we’re only five weeks away from Thanksgiving. Inflation and a turkey shortage this year could ruin dinner for many families across the country. According to the CDC, the bird flu has infected almost 48 million birds in the U.S. But in East Texas, Greenberg Smoked Turkeys […]
Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
REPORT: Former aide hit, slung non-verbal child with autism at Marshall ISD school
MARSHALL, Texas — An aide in a special education classroom at what is now Price T. Young Fine Arts Academy in Marshall was fired a few days after a report that she abused a non-verbal child with autism in the classroom. The aide, Sara Davis, 52, of Jefferson was...
KLTV
Man charged in fatal Athens bus crash makes court appearance
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A man charged in a fatal school bus crash appeared today in court; his attorney said the pre-trial proceedings are almost finished. The judge has said the court coordinator will communicate with the state to set a trial date. John Stevens, 82, was the driver of...
