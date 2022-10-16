ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

CBS19

New Smith County Courthouse bond up for election

TYLER, Texas — Early voting starts a week from today and Smith County voters will have a lot to consider, including a bond for a new Smith County Courthouse. Our Jesus Martinez shares more details about what they'd be paying for. "The previous courthouse to this courthouse was built...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
The Tyler Loop

Are Gen Z East Texans Less Devout than Their Parents?

Gen Z breaking away from their parents’ beliefs isn’t unheard of today. From losing faith completely, creating something from nothing and being discriminated against because of their faith, Gen Zers fight to understand where they stand with religion. Gen Z consists of those born from 1997 to 2012...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

A guide to the 85th annual East Texas Yamboree

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The 85th annual East Texas Yamboree is set to take place from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22 and will include a livestock show, queen’s coronation, concerts and more. The Yamboree started in 1935 in honor of the return of sweet potatoes, also known as yams, after a weevil infestation resulted in […]
GILMER, TX
KSLA

East Texas response leaders prepare for mass casualty emergencies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - What would happen if there was a mass casualty emergency in East Texas?. That’s the question response leaders tackled Monday, in the form of a response drill. Agencies were tasked with coordinating the response to a mock explosion at a major East Texas event, followed by secondary attacks on Tyler hospitals.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

City of Jacksonville outlines funding proposal for new civic center

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - In November, City of Jacksonville voters will consider 22 amendments to the City Charter and whether to add an additional two percent Venue Tax to the Hotel Occupancy Tax. Several months ago the City of Jacksonville authorized the purchase of the former Cherokee Ranch Clubhouse, according...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
CBS19

Gilmer's East Texas Yamboree kicks off Wednesday

GILMER, Texas — The city of Gilmer will kick off its 85th East Texas Yamboree this Wednesday. A four-day event celebrating yams and bringing tourism and excitement to the city every year. Diana Seahorn, who is a cosmetologist at Charm Beauty Salon, said she moved to East Texas in...
GILMER, TX
CBS19

Phone lines down in East Texas

TEXAS, USA — Certain areas in East Texas are experiencing outages in different city phone lines. The following cities are listed below:. The city announced that they will be changing its phone service between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. For about 30 minutes during that time, phone lines will be down. They have advised for anyone to dial 911 if there's an emergency in between.
OVERTON, TX
inforney.com

Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday

A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

JOB ALERT: Express Employment Professionals in Longview needs an Office Coordinator

* Provide exceptional customer service in all forms of communication with public/client including in person, telephone, and email. * Daily support provided to Longview Officers/Managers by answering phones, scheduling appointments, preparation of correspondence including engagement letters and client communication. * Responds timely to email inquiries from internal and external sources.
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Bookings

Deputies arrested 44-year-old Wendy Ann Wilder of Sulphur Springs at the Hopkins County Courthouse after the judge revoked her bond on a pending charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Her new bond is $150,000. Lyndon Kyle Sillings. A Greenville man, known by Hopkins County Deputies to be wanted on...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Improvements planned for Longview parks

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Melissa Crager, public relations manager, spoke with KTRE over the deciding factors that led Brookshire Brothers to not continue with their agreement lease at the North Timberland location. The store first opened its doors in the early 90s. Current employees will be offered positions within the company.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Man charged in fatal Athens bus crash makes court appearance

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A man charged in a fatal school bus crash appeared today in court; his attorney said the pre-trial proceedings are almost finished. The judge has said the court coordinator will communicate with the state to set a trial date. John Stevens, 82, was the driver of...
ATHENS, TX
