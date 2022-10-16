Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Man Craps His Pants in Back of Cop Car
A 24-year-old Bloomer, Wi man was arrested for a DUI and put in the back of a squad car...While being held, he pooped his pants. Mandatory. This "pooper" was going to wrong way on a road, and eventually stuck his car in a ditch, The stinky suspect was stinking drunk, too.
cwbradio.com
Weapons Charges in Eau Claire County
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Three people face serious charges for their part in the theft of weapons from an Eau Claire County home. Over a dozen felony charges have been filed in Eau Claire County after weapons were stolen from a home in the town of Drammen. Fifteen guns, some rocket launchers, and thousands of rounds of ammo were taken from that home.
wwisradio.com
Guns, Ammo and Rocket Launcher Stolen From Eau Claire County Home
(Eau Claire, WI) — Three people are looking at nearly two dozen felony counts for stealing guns, bullets, and rocket launchers from an Eau Claire County home. Prosecutors filed the charges on Friday. Two of the suspects are accused of stealing the guns, the third is accused of buying them. The Sheriff’s Office says 15 guns, five thousand rounds of ammunition, and military grade rocket launchers were taken from a home in the town of Drammen last weekend. Investigators say they found some of the guns, but it’s not clear if they recovered the rocket launchers and ammunition.
WEAU-TV 13
Plan Commission recommends Costco proposal to city council
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Plans to build a Costco in Eau Claire are moving another step forward. The Plan Commission unanimously recommended the proposal to Eau Claire’s City Council. If approved, the new store is expected to go on the city’s north side off Black Avenue. The goal...
City of La Crosse says property reassessment won’t impact many property owners
The City of La Crosse recently sent homeowners their 2022 Notice of Assessment. For some families, the property value increase is tens of thousands of dollars, but La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds says homeowners should not panic.
Onalaska city officials considering adding roundabout at busy intersection
The City of Onalaska is considering building a roundabout at a busy intersection.
WSAW
Home destroyed in rural Clark County fire
TOWN OF MENTOR (Clark County), Wis. (WEAU) - A home is destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon in rural Clark County. The Alma Center Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were called to a house on fire at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the Town of Mentor, which is the southeastern part of Clark County between Fairchild and Alma Center.
La Crosse Hy-Vee opens doors ahead of the holidays
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Competition is typically a good thing for consumer. It often leads to more deals and better prices. A big name has joined the list of local grocers. Happening Tuesday, La Crosse new Hy-Vee store will officially open to the public. News 8 Now’s Chief Photographer Chuck Oedsma toured the new grocery store. It’s more than 105,000...
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County
TRIMBELLE TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 18, 2022, around 7:37 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 63 near 490th Avenue Ellsworth, Wis. in Trimbelle Township.
La Crosse family walks for cancer survivor
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)–Though Steppin’ Out in Pink was rained out earlier last month, one area family decided to talk the walk into their own hands. One woman’s sister was determined to not let the rain stop them from walking. Dozens of people turned up to walk with them for cancer awareness. Jackie Sands has been breast cancer free for...
Hudson Star-Observer
Smokey Treats will move to Hudson
In just the last six years, Matthew Beranek has made a name for himself in the Wisconsin barbecue business. What started as a hobby has morphed into his full-time job. Lines to order off the Smokey Treats menu at community festivals, like River Falls’ Bacon Bash, rain or shine, are a testament to the quality of the product.
Boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of La Crosse public water supply system located in Rush County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use...
Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase
MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
wizmnews.com
Comedian Charlie Berens on La Crosse: “Prolly one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done”
Charlie Berens said his first show in La Crosse was one to remember. “Prolly one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done,” Berens said. Crowd members bringing him drinks, Berens selling off those drinks, the mayor giving him the key to the city and it all culminated in the comedian having nowhere to put crowd-funded cheese curds.
Holmen, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KAAL-TV
Three arrested Thursday, 23 lbs cocaine and meth recovered from Rochester hotel, 34.5 more from Cannon Falls man’s car
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested three individuals in a Thursday, Sept. 22 drug investigation. According to court documents, officers executed a search warrant on Elliot Wilkens of Cannon Falls at 126 20th Street SE, Rochester. According to court documents, when officers pulled him over, they searched 24-year-old...
WEAU-TV 13
Country Jam announces 2023 lineup
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The lineup for Country Jam 2023 is announced. Country Jam, which will be held at its new location north of Eau Claire for the first time in 2023 from July 20 through July 22, announced Tim McGraw, Dierks Bentley and Lee Brice as headliners for the event.
