Come to the Table hosts event of bowling with Summit County candidates
Come to the Table, a local, grassroots social group, is hosting a bowling event Thursday, Oct. 27, as an opportunity to meet political candidates. Called Bowl Me Over, the event is for registered Summit County voters between the ages of 21 and 35 that work in the retail or service industries. Along with bowling, there will be food and drink as well as the chance to win $500.
Camp Hale monument declaration could renew attention on restoration plan
The Oct. 12 designation of Camp Hale as the country’s latest national monument may refocus efforts at a restoration plan for the area. Ideas for managing the new Camp Hale national monument include:. More interpretive signs about Camp Hale’s history. Improving the campground. Restoring the Eagle River to...
County commissioner candidates discuss child care, housing at Summit Daily News election forum
Summit County commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence (D), the incumbent, and Allen Bacher (R), the challenger, are vying for the open District 1 county commissioner seat ahead of this year’s general election, Nov. 8. Both candidates shared their platforms with community members and answered questions about local issues at Summit Daily...
This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride
My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
Vail files petition in condemnation for East Vail parcel
On Friday, Oct. 14, the town of Vail filed a “petition in condemnation” of the Booth Heights habitat and site in East Vail with the Eagle County District Court, carrying out the next step of condemnation following Vail Resorts’ rejection of its $12 million offer to purchase the land.
Family & Intercultural Resource Center receives $5K from El Pomar Foundation
The El Pomar Foundation Trustees approved $37,500 in grant funding for the High Country region at its August meeting. Nine nonprofit organizations and government entities received funds, including one in Summit County. The Family & Intercultural Resource Center won a $5,000 regional merit grant for the Sol Center at Alta...
Candidates lay out ideas for elections, access to public records in race to lead the Summit County Clerk & Recorder’s Office
As voters prepare to replace term-limited Kathleen Neel as the leader of the Summit County Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Democratic Party candidate Stacey Nell and unaffiliated candidate Kay Robinson shared information about their campaigns at Summit Daily News’ election forum last week. Stacy Nell has worked since 2017...
How two big Denver suburbs are approaching the reality that they’re running out of water
Growth is good. But hold the sod. And have the checkbook handy. Colorado’s population growth and the swelling stress on state water resources amid climate change and drought are sending Front Range suburbs in a scramble to shore up sustainable supplies. Castle Rock is banning traditional grass turf in...
Bode Miller, Andy Wirth kill plans for ski academy at Granby Ranch￼
Less than a year after Olympian Bode Miller announced he was going to open the first-ever Bode Miller Ski Academy at Granby Ranch Resort in Grand County, he and his business partner, Andy Wirth, reported Sunday, Oct. 9, that they have terminated the deal. Wirth and Miller made a splash...
Two-year anniversary of East Troublesome represents legal deadlines for victims
GRAND COUNTY — East Troublesome Fire victims will face deadlines for their ability to receive certain benefits and sue their insurer this week on Friday, Oct. 21, the second anniversary of the fire. The Grand Foundation, which has worked with victims since the fire, sent out emails to alert them to the deadlines earlier this year.
Summit’s Red Gerard, Chris Corning and Taylor Gold named to the 2022-23 US Snowboard team
On Tuesday, Oct. 18, U.S. Ski and Snowboard officially announced the 49-athlete roster that will make up the U.S. Snowboard team for the 2022-23 winter season. Among the 49-athletes named to the team are several athletes who call Summit County home or have ties to Summit County. On the men’s...
Vail Mountain to revive retro ice bar for 60-year celebration
On Thursday, Vail Mountain fired up its first snow guns — a sign that ski season is imminent for the resort’s 60-year anniversary celebration. According to the Colorado Snowsports Museum, the resort opened for its first season on Dec. 15, 1962, with one gondola, two chairlifts and nine trails. In the years since, the resort has seen significant transformation — now boasting two gondolas, around 30 lifts and 195 trails.
Ski season in Colorado may start late this year due to marginal temperatures
A year ago this week, two Front Range ski areas had enough manmade snow laid down to open for the season, but it may be next week before the first one opens this year. Keystone, Arapahoe Basin and Loveland — always the early birds for season openings — all have begun snowmaking operations, but marginal temperatures have slowed the process. It looks like the weather situation won’t improve until the weekend.
Letter to the Editor: Buying wine at City Market sounds nice, but I’ll choose locals over convenience this election
Boy buying wine at City Market sure sounds interesting. Instead of driving to my favorite liquor store, with the knowledgeable clerks, I could just walk down four blocks to City Market in Dillon and pick up a shelf bottle of wine. Sure sounds pretty convenient. Sounds pretty nice. But wait,...
CPW relocates bear from residential area of Littleton to better habitat
The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate. LITTLETON, COLO. – After receiving a report of a bear hit by a car near Ken Caryl Avenue and Kipling Parkway in Littleton, Colorado around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers received a second call of a bear in a tree in a residential area not far from the intersection. Officers from CPW and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office monitored the bear throughout the evening, suspecting it was the same bear that had been hit by a car. When the bear was still in the tree in the morning, the decision was made to tranquilize and evaluate the bear.
Opinion | Bruce Butler: Which side are you on this election?￼
This week the Nov. 8 election will begin in earnest, as ballots should arrive in the U.S. mail and Summit County voters will begin to record their votes. As I have written several times before, I respect the courage it takes for candidates to place their name on the ballot and to face the judgment of the voters. It is a great honor to serve and at the same time often a thankless job.
Silverthorne releases almost 150 pages of results from short-term rental survey
The town of Silverthorne has released the results of its short-term rental survey, detailing how respondents answered a variety of questions about short-term rentals in town. The results take up almost 150 pages, and over 1,400 surveys were taken over the course of several weeks. Of the responses, 79.4% said that they own property in the town of Silverthorne while 20.6% said they did not. Just over 50% responded that their property in Silverthorne is their primary residence.
Obituary: Daniel MacInnis III
Passed away on August 7, 2022. Dan was born and raised in Dallas, Texas. After graduating from the University of Texas Dan spent several years in Summit County bartending at Ida Belle’s and the 6th Alley Bar at Arapahoe Basin during the early 90’s. He later went to law school at University of Denver and started his own law practice in Colorado Springs. Later in life Dan decided to pursue a life long passion of scuba diving in Cozumel where he became a certified Dive Master. Some of Dan’s most cherished times were living in Summit County and Colorado in general. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Please join us for a Celebration of Life at Marnie’s Bar located at Arapahoe Basin ski area Saturday, October 29th 2 – 6pm.
2 brothers charged in 2021 double murder in Green Valley Ranch
Two brothers have been charged with a double murder more than a year after it happened. Sergio Rodarte Jr. and Andrew Rodarte are accused of killing Mariceo Negrete and Josiah Salas.The shooting happened on May 1, 2021 in the 4700 block of North Odessa Street.The charges come after a grand jury indicted the brothers.
How common is Halloween snow on Colorado's Front Range? Here's a look at the data
If you've ever had your perfect Halloween costume ruined by sweat pants or a heavy jacket, you know that Colorado has had some pretty cold late October nights. In fact, you may have even heard someone repeat the common assumption: "It always snows on Halloween in Colorado." However, according to...
