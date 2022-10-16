ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Come to the Table hosts event of bowling with Summit County candidates

Come to the Table, a local, grassroots social group, is hosting a bowling event Thursday, Oct. 27, as an opportunity to meet political candidates. Called Bowl Me Over, the event is for registered Summit County voters between the ages of 21 and 35 that work in the retail or service industries. Along with bowling, there will be food and drink as well as the chance to win $500.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Camp Hale monument declaration could renew attention on restoration plan

The Oct. 12 designation of Camp Hale as the country’s latest national monument may refocus efforts at a restoration plan for the area. Ideas for managing the new Camp Hale national monument include:. More interpretive signs about Camp Hale’s history. Improving the campground. Restoring the Eagle River to...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride

My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail files petition in condemnation for East Vail parcel

On Friday, Oct. 14, the town of Vail filed a “petition in condemnation” of the Booth Heights habitat and site in East Vail with the Eagle County District Court, carrying out the next step of condemnation following Vail Resorts’ rejection of its $12 million offer to purchase the land.
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Candidates lay out ideas for elections, access to public records in race to lead the Summit County Clerk & Recorder’s Office

As voters prepare to replace term-limited Kathleen Neel as the leader of the Summit County Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Democratic Party candidate Stacey Nell and unaffiliated candidate Kay Robinson shared information about their campaigns at Summit Daily News’ election forum last week. Stacy Nell has worked since 2017...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Two-year anniversary of East Troublesome represents legal deadlines for victims

GRAND COUNTY — East Troublesome Fire victims will face deadlines for their ability to receive certain benefits and sue their insurer this week on Friday, Oct. 21, the second anniversary of the fire. The Grand Foundation, which has worked with victims since the fire, sent out emails to alert them to the deadlines earlier this year.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail Mountain to revive retro ice bar for 60-year celebration

On Thursday, Vail Mountain fired up its first snow guns — a sign that ski season is imminent for the resort’s 60-year anniversary celebration. According to the Colorado Snowsports Museum, the resort opened for its first season on Dec. 15, 1962, with one gondola, two chairlifts and nine trails. In the years since, the resort has seen significant transformation — now boasting two gondolas, around 30 lifts and 195 trails.
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Ski season in Colorado may start late this year due to marginal temperatures

A year ago this week, two Front Range ski areas had enough manmade snow laid down to open for the season, but it may be next week before the first one opens this year. Keystone, Arapahoe Basin and Loveland — always the early birds for season openings — all have begun snowmaking operations, but marginal temperatures have slowed the process. It looks like the weather situation won’t improve until the weekend.
LOVELAND, CO
i-70scout.com

CPW relocates bear from residential area of Littleton to better habitat

The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate. LITTLETON, COLO. – After receiving a report of a bear hit by a car near Ken Caryl Avenue and Kipling Parkway in Littleton, Colorado around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers received a second call of a bear in a tree in a residential area not far from the intersection. Officers from CPW and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office monitored the bear throughout the evening, suspecting it was the same bear that had been hit by a car. When the bear was still in the tree in the morning, the decision was made to tranquilize and evaluate the bear.
LITTLETON, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Bruce Butler: Which side are you on this election?￼

This week the Nov. 8 election will begin in earnest, as ballots should arrive in the U.S. mail and Summit County voters will begin to record their votes. As I have written several times before, I respect the courage it takes for candidates to place their name on the ballot and to face the judgment of the voters. It is a great honor to serve and at the same time often a thankless job.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Silverthorne releases almost 150 pages of results from short-term rental survey

The town of Silverthorne has released the results of its short-term rental survey, detailing how respondents answered a variety of questions about short-term rentals in town. The results take up almost 150 pages, and over 1,400 surveys were taken over the course of several weeks. Of the responses, 79.4% said that they own property in the town of Silverthorne while 20.6% said they did not. Just over 50% responded that their property in Silverthorne is their primary residence.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

Obituary: Daniel MacInnis III

Passed away on August 7, 2022. Dan was born and raised in Dallas, Texas. After graduating from the University of Texas Dan spent several years in Summit County bartending at Ida Belle’s and the 6th Alley Bar at Arapahoe Basin during the early 90’s. He later went to law school at University of Denver and started his own law practice in Colorado Springs. Later in life Dan decided to pursue a life long passion of scuba diving in Cozumel where he became a certified Dive Master. Some of Dan’s most cherished times were living in Summit County and Colorado in general. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Please join us for a Celebration of Life at Marnie’s Bar located at Arapahoe Basin ski area Saturday, October 29th 2 – 6pm.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

2 brothers charged in 2021 double murder in Green Valley Ranch

Two brothers have been charged with a double murder more than a year after it happened. Sergio Rodarte Jr. and Andrew Rodarte are accused of killing Mariceo Negrete and Josiah Salas.The shooting happened on May 1, 2021 in the 4700 block of North Odessa Street.The charges come after a grand jury indicted the brothers. 
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy