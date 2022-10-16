New York Yankees beat Cleveland Guardians 4-2 in ALDS Game 4 | Replay

Three of the four teams are set for the league championship series in the wild 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs . The Cleveland Guardians tonight have a chance to become the fourth.

The Guardians will look to complete a division series upset when they play the New York Yankees in Game 4 tonight in Cleveland. The Guardians took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series by stunning the Yankees with a three-run rally in the ninth Saturday for a 6-5 walk-off win . Oscar Gonzalez was the hero yet again.

New York ended the regular season with a 99-63 to win the powerful AL East. Thanks to a September surge, Cleveland finished 92-70 to win the AL Central.

The pitching matchup is a rematch from Game 1 of the series, as Cal Quantrill gets the ball for the Guardians against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

Follow along throughout the night for the latest updates on the game :

Guardians fall to Yankees 4-2

Bottom 9th: The Guardians weren't able to get anything going against Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively. There will be a Game 5.

Bottom 7th: Gerrit Cole is through the seventh inning, which was ended via a strikeout of pinch-hitter Will Brennan. Cole's 110th pitch of the night was clocked at 97 mph.

The Guardians have six outs to avoid having to go to New York for a decisive Game 5.

Yankees add on to lead, now 4-2

Top 6th: Cal Quantrill's night is done, and the Yankees added on to their lead against Eli Morgan, as Giancarlo Stanton brought a run home via a sacrifice fly to deep left-center field.

Top 5th: Cal Quantrill and the Guardians remain only down a run thanks to Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland infield. With two on and one out, Gleyber Torres ripped a ball to the left side. Ramirez made a diving stop, made the throw to second and the Guardians converted the double play to end the inning. Quantrill was fired up, screaming as he walked off the mound.

Josh Naylor hits solo home run, Yankees lead cut to 3-2

Bottom 4th: Josh Naylor, hobbled by an ankle injury and in the designated hitter spot, drilled a solo home run off Gerrit Cole that cuts the Yankees lead to 3-2. Naylor is fired up, egging on the crowd after he touched home plate. The Guardians continue to chip away.

Jose Ramirez drives in a run but makes base running blunder

Bottom 3rd: Jose Ramirez cut the Yankees' lead to 3-1 with a bloop single to left field, but he was also caught too far off first base as he rounded toward second, and he was tagged out to end the inning. The Guardians would have had runners at the corners. Instead, the scoring threat is gone with the Yankees still up 3-1.

Harrison Bader puts Yankees up 3-0

Top 2nd: The Yankees are jumping all over Cal Quantrill. In the top of the second, Harrison Bader drilled a two-run home run to the bleacher seats in left field, putting the Yankees up 3-0. And with Gerrit Cole on the mound, that's already a tall order for the Guardians.

Yankees take early 1-0 lead

Top 1st: The Yankees took an early lead utilizing the Guardians' style of offense. Gleyber Torres opened the game with a single, stole second and came around to score on Anthony Rizzo's single up the middle. Myles Straw's throw from center might have beaten Torres to the plate had it not hit off the mound, which changed its course.

What is the schedule of ALDS games between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees?

Here is the schedule of games:

Game 4: Yankees at Guardians, 7:07 p.m. Sunday on TBS

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) vs. Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

Game 5: Guardians at Yankees, 7:37 p.m. Monday on TBS, if necessary

Who won the first three ALDS games between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees?

Game 1: Yankees 4, Guardians 1

Game 2: Guardians 4, Yankees 2, 10 innings

Game 3: Guardians 6, Yankees 5

Who are the announcers calling the Cleveland Guardians game?

Here is who TBS has calling the Guardians vs. Yankees series:

Bob Costas

Ron Darling

Lauren Shehadi

Is there a Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees live stream?

Yes. The Guardians and Yankees will be streaming on any platform that offers TBS, like Hulu Live or YouTube. The game will also live stream on Sling TV in the U.S. and on Sportsnet NOW in Canada.

Who does the Guardians-Yankees winner play in the ALCS?

The winner of this series advances to play the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. The Astros swept the Mariners in three games in their ALDS, closing out the series with a 1-0 win in an 18-inning game Saturday . Houston is setting an AL record by appearing in a sixth straight championship series.

Cleveland Guardians ALDS tickets on sale now

Tickets for Game 4 are on sale now on the Guardians website at https://www.mlb.com/guardians/tickets/postseason?partnerId=club-top-nav

Playoff history between Cleveland and New York

Cleveland has slayed the Yankees in the postseason before. The two teams have met in the playoffs five times since 1997, with the Yankees winning three, including eliminating Cleveland in 2017 and 2020.

Cleveland defeated the Yankees in the 1997 Division Series on the way to the World Series and again in 2007 before losing to the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS.

The Yankees defeated Cleveland in the 1998 ALCS.

