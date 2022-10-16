Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Alabama unemployment rate in September remains steady at 2.6%
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama continues to see unemployment rates at record low levels, with September’s rate at 2.6%. September’s rate is below September 2021′s unemployment rate of 3.2%, according to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office. The rate also represents 59,558 unemployed people, compared to 58,913 in August and 71,989 in September 2021. The state’s unemployment rate for September held steady at 2.6% compared to June, July and August.
WSFA
37 Alabama counties make up ‘maternity care desert’
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New hope to shrink what OB/GYN’s call the ‘maternity care desert’ in west Alabama. That means pregnant women in rural areas, such as a large swath of west Alabama, don’t have easy access to prenatal care. We’re talking about counties such as...
WSFA
All of Alabama projected to be in a drought by early 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Just over 77% of Alabama is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions as of October 20th. That number is expected to go up to about 100% by the end of January 2023. That’s according to the latest seasonal outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center.
WSFA
Project Share offers some Alabama Power customers help with bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program through Alabama Power and Salvation Army is helping Birmingham-area residents pay their bills. As we are already paying more for everyday goods, utility bills may soon go up because of the chilly temperatures outside. Project Share helps pay wintertime energy bills of low-income Alabamians who are 60 and up or disabled.
WSFA
NOAA issues winter outlook
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Buckle up because it’s about to be a wild winter full of arctic blasts, ice and plenty of snow!. O.K. not really. Did I have you going for a second at least?. This winter is actually forecast to be the exact opposite of that according...
WSFA
First Alert: Seasonal Fall weather sticks around through the weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday will be a carbon copy of Saturday. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the east around 5 mph during the day becoming light to calm at night. Lows Sunday night will hover in the upper 40s to lower 50s with partly to mostly clear skies.
WSFA
First Alert: Picture perfect weather for the weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The weekend is looking fantastic across Central and South Alabama. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs climbing into the middle to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the east around 5 mph during the day becoming light during the...
Comments / 1