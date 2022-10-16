ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year-old shot, killed near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in a shooting Sunday night near the Ohio State University campus. Police said Aniyah Elie was taken to the hospital by family members after she was shot along North High Street around 9:45 p.m. Elie died just after...
Pilot and another person onboard killed when plane crashes in Marietta, Ohio

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED: 2:15 p.m., 10/18/22. Investigators have released the names of two people killed in a plane crash Tuesday morning in Marietta, Ohio. Eric S. Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, of Orient, Ohio, were killed when a 1974 Beechcraft King Air E90 crashed into a car dealership parking lot early Tuesday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Man dies from wounds after being found shot in crashed car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man died after being shot earlier this month in the south Linden area. Josiah Montgomery was found shot in a car that had crashed into a sign along Duxberry Avenue on Oct. 8. Columbus police said they were alerted to the shooting by...
Columbus police, fire teaming up to host trunk or treat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police and Columbus Division of fire are partnering to host a free trunk-or-treat event on Sunday, Oct. 30. From 4-6 p.m., both agencies will be handing out candy in a safe, family-friendly event along Marconi Boulevard. Trunk or Treat by WSYX/WTTE...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after medical emergency on roadway near Polaris Mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police blocked off a section of Polaris Parkway Monday morning after a substance was found in a truck during a fatal medical emergency. One person was pronounced dead, and another person was hospitalized after a box truck stopped on the road facing westbound in the eastbound lane on Polaris Parkway near an Olive Garden restaurant just before 10 a.m.
The Peach Cobbler Factory Opening in Central Ohio

Here's some sweet news you can use: The Peach Cobbler Factory is opening in Columbus this weekend. They offer twelve flavors of cobblers with ice cream, twelve flavors of banana puddings, six styles of cinnamon rolls, Sweet Peachy Tea, Cold Rush cold-brewed coffee and more. The grand opening is October...
Mother shares pain of families of four teens who died from gun violence this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four teens died from gun violence in the last week, and as loved ones grieve the loss of their kids, they're calling for change. "It’s hurting," Shawna Brady said. "It’s hurting a lot of people and a lot of families. I understand the feeling of what it’s like. Even just to hear it on the news I break down. It triggers me back to my son as well."
City of Hilliard leaf collection begins

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Curbside leaf collection in the city of Hilliard has begun. Residents are encouraged to rake their leaves to the curb area by 7 a.m. on the Monday of their scheduled pickup week. The Hilliard crew team will collect the leaves placed at the curb, between...
Walmart announces Black Friday deals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Walmart announced Wednesday that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" event is returning in November. The month-long saving event will begin online every Monday throughout the month. Event 1: Deals begin online on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. and continue in stores Nov. 9. Event...
People in Granville smiling more with a new piece of downtown 'art'

GRANVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — A Granville man is trying to make a positive difference in his community. Ryan McGuire turned a downtown eyesore into public art that is aimed at making people smile. McGuire named it the “Smile Phone.”. McGuire took a decade-old phone booth that had exposed...
Dublin asking for community's help in naming snow plows

Dublin, Ohio (WSYX) — As it prepares for winter, the City of Dublin is asking for the community's help in naming its snow plows. After naming the plows, residents will be able to follow them in real-time on the city's SnowGo dashboard. Residents will be able to see which plow is on which street, according to its name.
Columbus gas prices fall nearly 15 cents over past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus fell nearly 15 cents per gallon in the last week. GasBuddy reported that gas in Columbus dropped 14.3 cents per gallon, averaging $3.81. Prices in Central Ohio are 46.7 cents per gallon higher than a...
Columbus Weather: Bundle up the blankets, fire up the furnace!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Here comes the cold air! Bundle on the blankets and fire up the furnace! We're getting a chilly blast tonight and Tuesday, but we'll see some warmer temps by the end of the week and the weekend. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the...
A batty holiday for Boo at the Columbus Zoo this Halloween

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is celebrating Halloween with a merry-not-scary festivities for Boo at the Zoo! Guests can meet character ambassadors dressed up in costume and find treats around the park through Halloween weekend on Sunday, October 30th. For ticket information and a list...
EDM Haunted Fest to return to Ohio Expo Center on October 28

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This Halloween there's no better celebrate than at Columbus' biggest Halloween party. From costume contests to a frighteningly good music lineup you won't want to miss this. Zach Ruben, co-founder of Prime Social Group, previews the Haunted Fest. Haunted Fest is back on October 28...
