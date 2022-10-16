ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Township Of Taylorsville, NC

1 taken to hospital after NC pickup truck driver plows into Walmart

By Rodney Overton
 3 days ago

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — At least one person was injured when the driver of a pickup truck plowed through a brick wall and into a North Carolina Walmart Sunday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported around 9 a.m. at the Walmart in Taylorsville at 901 N.C. 16 South, according to the Central Alexander Fire Department.

Fire crews said that the driver of a truck “drove into the building with a confirmed entrapment.”

Crews were able to free the driver from the Ford pickup truck in a “short period of time.”

  Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department
    Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department
  Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department
    Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department
  Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department
    Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department
  Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department
    Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department
  Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department
    Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department
  Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department
    Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department
  Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department
    Photo courtesy: Central Alexander Fire Department

EMS crews then took the driver, a man, to a nearby hospital, according to WACB radio.

“Fire and rescue personnel begin the process of getting the vehicle out of the building by cutting away the cement blocks and shoring the building to maintain structural integrity,” fire crews said.

Major damage was reported in the deli section inside the store but no one inside was injured, WSOC-TV reported. There was no word on what caused the crash Sunday afternoon.

Taylorsville is located about 60 miles northeast of Charlotte in Alexander County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

