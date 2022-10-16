ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

China Quietly Abandons Goal of Overtaking U.S. Economy

Chinese leader Xi Jinping appeared to revise his long-term economic outlook when he opened a major political event over the weekend, hinting at modest growth that may see China fail to surpass the U.S. Beijing's two-step plan to build what it calls a "great modern socialist country in all respects"...
CNN

China’s economy is ‘in deep trouble’ as Xi heads for next decade in power

Hong Kong CNN Business — When Xi Jinping came to power a decade ago, China had just overtaken Japan to become the world’s second largest economy. It has grown at a phenomenal pace since then. With an average annual growth rate of 6.7% since 2012, China has seen one of the fastest sustained expansions for a major economy in history. In 2021, its GDP hit nearly $18 trillion, constituting 18.4% of the global economy, according to the World Bank.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

China's economy slows as Xi plans for historic third term

As China's leaders gather for a crucial party congress, the country is expected on Tuesday to announce some of its weakest quarterly growth figures since 2020, its economy hobbled by Covid restrictions and a real estate crisis. That would be China's weakest growth rate in four decades, excluding 2020 when the global economy was hammered by the emergence of the coronavirus.
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the housing market is distorting high inflation readings, and expects home prices to fall up to 15%

Jeremy Siegel believes lagging housing market data is distorting the true rate of inflation. Siegel said if September's CPI report used more current housing data, inflation would have dropped. "Housing prices by every indicator are going down, not up," Siegel told CNBC on Thursday. Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees downside...
The Hill

Here’s why inflation isn’t slowing

Inflation accelerated again in September, defying the expectations of economists and lingering at the highest levels in decades. Despite rapid rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, an unraveling global economy and slowing U.S. growth, prices have kept rising at rapid rates. Prices rose 0.4 percent in September, according to consumer...
Markets Insider

The September jobs report shows inflation is not under control and the economy is 'headed for a collision of some kind,' former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says

The September jobs report showed that inflation isn't under control, Larry Summers says. He pointed to rising core inflation, which shows that price growth is still accelerating. "I think we are headed for a collision of some kind or other, and we've just got to manage that collision carefully," he...
Reuters

BNP sees Fed terminal rate of 5.25% in Q1, U.S. recession in Q2

NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas expects the Federal Reserve to push the fed funds rate to a peak of 5.25% in the first quarter next year, higher than market expectations and a level that could tip the world's largest economy into recession, the bank said in a research note on Wednesday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

UK Inflation Moves Back Up to 40-Year High as Brits Battle Cost-Of-Living Crisis

LONDON — The consumer price index rose 10.1% in September, according to estimates published Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics, just exceeding a consensus forecast among economists polled by Reuters. Reuters estimated an increase of 10% for September. The figure for September matches the 40-year high British inflation...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX in cautious mood, Vietnam's dong falls on effective devaluation

Most emerging Asian currencies traded cautiously on Monday, with Vietnam's dong stumbling after an effective devaluation, while investors braced for more U.S. rate hikes that will raise risks of a global recession. Oct 17 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies traded cautiously on Monday, with Vietnam's dong stumbling after an...
NASDAQ

Euro zone bond yields edge higher with eyes on ECB policy, gilts in focus

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields were edging back towards multi-year highs on Tuesday with investors focused on central bank policy, while eyes were on Britain's gilt market after reports the Bank of England (BoE) could delay the start of quantitative tightening. The Financial Times reported the...
NASDAQ

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar lags most G10 peers ahead of key inflation data

TORONTO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday, pulling back from a near two-week high, as oil prices fell and investors braced for domestic inflation data that could impact bets on further Bank of Canada interest rate hikes. The loonie CAD= was trading 0.6%...

Comments / 0

Community Policy