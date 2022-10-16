Read full article on original website
Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
The Fed is fighting inflation too hard as price pressures are fading, David Rosenberg said. The central bank's rapid interest-rate hikes are paving the way for an economic disaster, he said. The Rosenberg Research chief expects inflation to drop from over 8% to below 3% in the next year. The...
A US housing recession has arrived and it could lead to a 20% decline in home prices and Fed interest rate cuts by 2023, chief economist says
A recession in the US market has already arrived as mortgage rates soar, according to ING chief economist James Knightley. Demand for mortgages has fallen 30% year-to-date and sale transactions are beginning to slow. "A housing market downturn will weaken the US growth story, but it is also important to...
China Quietly Abandons Goal of Overtaking U.S. Economy
Chinese leader Xi Jinping appeared to revise his long-term economic outlook when he opened a major political event over the weekend, hinting at modest growth that may see China fail to surpass the U.S. Beijing's two-step plan to build what it calls a "great modern socialist country in all respects"...
US inflation could halve within 6 months thanks to falling prices for oil and used cars, Moody's economist says
Inflation will fall to 4% within six months, according to Moody's economist Mark Zandi. Zandi said that stagnant oil prices and progress in supply chains will pull the rate lower. That will let the Federal Reserve halt hikes when interest rates hit between 4.5% and 4.75%, he said. US inflation...
China’s economy is ‘in deep trouble’ as Xi heads for next decade in power
Hong Kong CNN Business — When Xi Jinping came to power a decade ago, China had just overtaken Japan to become the world’s second largest economy. It has grown at a phenomenal pace since then. With an average annual growth rate of 6.7% since 2012, China has seen one of the fastest sustained expansions for a major economy in history. In 2021, its GDP hit nearly $18 trillion, constituting 18.4% of the global economy, according to the World Bank.
Xi Jinping wants China to 'win local wars.' Russia's failures in Ukraine show that's not so easy
It has taken just a handful of years for Chinese leader Xi Jinping to make good on his promise of transforming the People's Liberation Army.
China's economy slows as Xi plans for historic third term
As China's leaders gather for a crucial party congress, the country is expected on Tuesday to announce some of its weakest quarterly growth figures since 2020, its economy hobbled by Covid restrictions and a real estate crisis. That would be China's weakest growth rate in four decades, excluding 2020 when the global economy was hammered by the emergence of the coronavirus.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the housing market is distorting high inflation readings, and expects home prices to fall up to 15%
Jeremy Siegel believes lagging housing market data is distorting the true rate of inflation. Siegel said if September's CPI report used more current housing data, inflation would have dropped. "Housing prices by every indicator are going down, not up," Siegel told CNBC on Thursday. Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel sees downside...
Here’s why inflation isn’t slowing
Inflation accelerated again in September, defying the expectations of economists and lingering at the highest levels in decades. Despite rapid rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, an unraveling global economy and slowing U.S. growth, prices have kept rising at rapid rates. Prices rose 0.4 percent in September, according to consumer...
The Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates 'until the labor market cracks,' Bank of America says
The Federal Reserve will want to see the US labor market shedding jobs before it stops raising interest rates, Bank of America said Thursday. To fight inflation, policymakers are hiking rates "with the expressed purpose of rebalancing the labor market," the investment bank said. The Fed may not stop raising...
Goldman Sachs warns UK set for ‘more significant’ recession after Truss tax U-turn
Goldman Sachs analysts forecast Britain’s recession to be more than twice as deep as previously expected after Liz Truss removed Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and reversed a freeze in corporation tax. The investment bank said rising interest rates will also play a part in the downturn though it expects...
Russian weekly consumer prices rise marginally as central bank rate decision nears
MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Weekly consumer prices in Russia rose marginally for the fourth week running, data published on Wednesday showed, adding weight to analysts' expectations that the Bank of Russia may decide to end its rate-cutting cycle next week.
Dollar gains with Treasury yields, sterling tumbles on hot inflation
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The dollar bounced from two-week lows on Wednesday as benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 14-year highs, while sterling weakened after hotter-than-expected UK consumer price inflation fueled concerns about a deeper recession.
The September jobs report shows inflation is not under control and the economy is 'headed for a collision of some kind,' former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says
The September jobs report showed that inflation isn't under control, Larry Summers says. He pointed to rising core inflation, which shows that price growth is still accelerating. "I think we are headed for a collision of some kind or other, and we've just got to manage that collision carefully," he...
BNP sees Fed terminal rate of 5.25% in Q1, U.S. recession in Q2
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas expects the Federal Reserve to push the fed funds rate to a peak of 5.25% in the first quarter next year, higher than market expectations and a level that could tip the world's largest economy into recession, the bank said in a research note on Wednesday.
UK Inflation Moves Back Up to 40-Year High as Brits Battle Cost-Of-Living Crisis
LONDON — The consumer price index rose 10.1% in September, according to estimates published Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics, just exceeding a consensus forecast among economists polled by Reuters. Reuters estimated an increase of 10% for September. The figure for September matches the 40-year high British inflation...
New Zealand inflation near record high as wisdom of interest rate rises questioned
New Zealand’s latest inflation data defied widespread predictions it would fall on Tuesday, as it barely budged from a 30-year high, prompting alarm among economists and raising fresh questions over the effectiveness of interest rate hikes. Prices rose 2.2% in the last quarter, bringing annual inflation to 7.2% –...
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX in cautious mood, Vietnam's dong falls on effective devaluation
Most emerging Asian currencies traded cautiously on Monday, with Vietnam's dong stumbling after an effective devaluation, while investors braced for more U.S. rate hikes that will raise risks of a global recession. Oct 17 (Reuters) - Most emerging Asian currencies traded cautiously on Monday, with Vietnam's dong stumbling after an...
Euro zone bond yields edge higher with eyes on ECB policy, gilts in focus
LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields were edging back towards multi-year highs on Tuesday with investors focused on central bank policy, while eyes were on Britain's gilt market after reports the Bank of England (BoE) could delay the start of quantitative tightening. The Financial Times reported the...
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar lags most G10 peers ahead of key inflation data
TORONTO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday, pulling back from a near two-week high, as oil prices fell and investors braced for domestic inflation data that could impact bets on further Bank of Canada interest rate hikes. The loonie CAD= was trading 0.6%...
