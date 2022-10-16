ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Fan running onto field at Auburn-Ole Miss game tackled by security

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWcwJ_0ibVTW6O00

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss ran all over the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium during Saturday’s college football game. But the longest run belonged to a fan, who ran onto the turf and bolted the length of the field before getting tackled by Mississippi state troopers.

The University of Mississippi had three 100-yard rushers and had 449 yards overall against Auburn University in a 48-34 victory, AL.com reported. But a fourth-quarter run by an overzealous fan showed there was some good tackling on the field, too.

The incident came as Ole Miss led 41-34 with 8:24 to play, Saturday Down South reported. The Rebels were beginning a drive that ultimately led to the game’s final score, a 41-yard touchdown run by Quinshon Junkins.

That’s when the fan took off. Initial camera angles made it look as if the man was streaking, but a closer shot revealed he was fully clothed, USA Today reported.

That’s a good thing -- for the fans and the novice runner, who absorbed a hard tackle.

There is a good chance the fan will be banned from future events at the stadium.

It is the latest instance of fans running onto the field during games.

On Oct. 9, a youth was tackled hard by a security guard at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, during an NFL game between the Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons, The Associated Press reported.

The incident comes after a man was tackled by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field during an Oct. 3 NFL game between Los Angeles and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, ESPN reported. The man filed a police report against Wagner.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland dies at age 19

Sam Westmoreland, a member of the Mississippi State football team, has died, the university announced Wednesday. He was 19 years old. Westmoreland was a native of Tupelo, Mississippi, and in his first year with the Bulldogs program as a preferred walk-on. A 6-foot-4, 260-pound offensive lineman who was a standout at Tupelo High School, Westmoreland was majoring in industrial technology at MSU.
STARKVILLE, MS
High School Football PRO

Auburn, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Enterprise High School football team will have a game with Auburn High School on October 17, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
AUBURN, AL
wrbl.com

Father and daughter star athlete combo

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Darrel and Kayla Wright have a unique way of spending their father daughter quality time. They spend their time together inside a boxing ring. Darrel Wright is a former boxer and owner of Wright Way Fitness in Columbus, Georgia. He is also the proud father and trainer for his daughter, Kayla, who is now the #3 ranked boxer in her age and weight class in the country.
COLUMBUS, GA
High School Football PRO

Smiths Station, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lee-Scott Academy football team will have a game with Glenwood School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SMITHS STATION, AL
Auburn Plainsman

Miss Homecoming, what's next?

Emmy Beason, senior in public relations, was announced as this year’s Miss Homecoming winner on Sep. 24, 2022. She won the election with 28.85% of the votes and had a 6.3% margin of victory over the runner-up, Jenna Codner, senior in public relations. “I immediately put my hand up...
AUBURN, AL
cohaitungchi.com

The 9 most romantic date spots and restaurants in Auburn/Opelika

Valentine’s Day is closing in and we’ve rounded up nine of the most romantic date spots in the 334. From delicious restaurants to beautiful scenery, there’s plenty of places to explore with your significant other. Let’s dive in. You are reading: Things to do in auburn...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

These photos of future vets and their pets are so inspiring

Tracy McDaniel, a photographer based in Opelika, wasn’t sure why her gallery of photos of veterinary students at Tuskegee University went viral on social media last week. She had posted some of her favorites – the ones she thought would be “eye-catching” – and by the following morning, they’d been shared 200 times. Within days, the gallery had been shared upwards of 21,000 times.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika continues update on Floral Park

Work continues on the renovation of Opelika’s Floral Park. The update is part of a larger $1.8 million renovation on parks across the city. Phase One started in August as earth movers began preparing the land for new turf fields on the back side of the park. The old softball fields have been removed to make way for the new multi-sport practice fields.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

2022 Chattahoochee Valley trick or treat hours

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Calling all ghouls and goblins. It’s time to put on your best costume to collect lots of candy. Cities and counties in the Chattahoochee Valley are releasing trick or treat hours - however, the cities and counties are reminding all participants of a few safety tips:
PHENIX CITY, AL
WREG

One shot at Oxford apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was shot at an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday. Oxford Police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment off Molly Barr Road. The victim was transported to the hospital and one person was taken into custody. There is no further information provided at this time. WREG will update […]
OXFORD, MS
WRBL News 3

Teen shot in back at Warren Williams Homes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating the shooting of a teenager at an apartment complex on Monday night. According to police, the 16-year-old girl was shot in the back. The teen’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Police responded to the scene of the shooting, in the area of 12th Street between Webster Avenue […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Fundraiser set up for widow and daughters after ‘heartbreaking’ events in Auburn subdivision

On Oct. 12, Randy Travis Navarre was found unresponsive in the Lee County Jail and later died in the hospital leaving behind his wife and three young daughters. Mckinzi Jacques, a family friend from Auburn, organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Navarre family to help pay for funeral expenses. Navarre and his wife Caitlin had three daughters Reagan, 6, Lainey, 5, and Harlyn who is 10 months old.
AUBURN, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
196K+
Followers
135K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy