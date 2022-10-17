ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Cohen Says He Regrets Asking Oprah Winfrey If She'd "Swum In The Lady Pond" On "Watch What Happens Live"

By Larry Fitzmaurice
 2 days ago

If you've ever watched even one episode of Watch What Happens Live , you know that Andy Cohen 's interview style can be a little...extra.

Bravo Tv / Charles Sykes / courtesy Everett Collection

If you're a longtime viewer, you might have caught the episode that featured Oprah back in 2013.

During the interview, Andy asked Oprah at one point if she'd "ever swum in the lady river" — ostensibly asking a question about her sexual identity.

Bravo Tv / Peter Kramer / courtesy Everett Collection

During a panel at this year's BravoCon (via People ), Andy admitted to moderators Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb that asking the question wasn't his finest moment.

Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

"I asked it so poorly," he said while talking about his thinking behind the question. "I decided, 'Why don't I throw this out? Maybe I'll throw a bomb out.'"

Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

"And I asked Oprah, 'Have you ever swum in the lady pond?' And she was like, 'No.'"

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Andy says that he never got to discuss the moment with Oprah, and he also noted that she hasn't appeared on the show since.

Nbc / Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

But! He did talk with Oprah's longtime BFF, Gayle King.

Kristina Bumphrey / Variety via Getty Images

"I heard from Gayle the next day, and Gayle goes, 'Oprah didn't know what the lady pond was,'" he recalled, later adding that "he always wants people to leave happy. They're schlepping all the way down to SoHo, and I want them to be glad they came."

Bravo / Monica Schipper/Bravo via Getty Images

"And I was like, 'Well, then, I need to re-ask the question!' But [Oprah] hasn't come back." Hey, maybe she will — but, also, I wouldn't count on it.

Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Comments / 9

cocolo
2d ago

Tasteless, but if the tables were turned, Oprah would have asked. And, she knew exactly what he meant because she knows people question her sexual preference. Heck, I think she'd be comfortable with that question by now.

Reply
6
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

Comments / 0

