Las Vegas, NV

The Reactions To Issa Rae Being Serenaded By Usher Are So Thirsty, I Can't

By Chelsea Stewart
 2 days ago

So, you know Issa Rae , right?

Of course, you do — she gave us the gem that was HBO's Insecure !

Robin L Marshall / Getty Images

Well, this weekend, she was in Nevada for Usher 's Las Vegas residency, where she not only got to watch him perform, but also got to join him on stage for a special performance of his hit song "Superstar."

Rb / GC Images

Issa reacted just like any of us Usher fans would if he were to perform any song off of Confessions for us really, smiling, blushing, and just having a great time overall.

Issa Rae joins Usher on stage during his #UsherMyWay Las Vegas residency 🌟

@DionneGrant 05:09 PM - 16 Oct 2022

But the real highlight, you guys, was the reactions the moment spawned on social media.

People loved that for her:

a “superstar” serenade?! issa really is the chosen one. https://t.co/Rxd7g96kHw

@ItsMontez 05:36 PM - 16 Oct 2022

ISSA IS DOIN IT FOR ALL THE AWKWARD BLACK GIRLS AND I LIVE!!! GO AWFF SIS! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/MESZ7sVXBY

@bodycourage 05:54 PM - 16 Oct 2022

She stays living my dream! https://t.co/SBJtUByjAM

@tolly_t 06:47 PM - 16 Oct 2022

I love this! Her genuine smile (his too), the pristine vocals and the fact that this looks like like a scene out of ‘Insecure’ lol 😂 https://t.co/53nSGE3mte

@Coolness941 05:30 PM - 16 Oct 2022

Some questioned how she was able to compose herself.

I know that look. Issa’s a stronger woman than me because chile… https://t.co/KYx9AJUdxe

@IAMNJERA 05:47 PM - 16 Oct 2022

Issa a strong woman, if Usher sung superstar to me babyyyyy😩 https://t.co/iNXMBQIFdw

@ash_shlay 05:58 PM - 16 Oct 2022

Issa Rae ♥️♥️♥️I’d be like Usher don’t touch me like that please 😂😂😭 https://t.co/TrgaheswQo

@Vicki_Secrets24 06:00 PM - 16 Oct 2022

If I was Issa and Usher Raymond pulled me on a stage to sing to me I would fold just like her character chile.

@Ohnajee 04:28 PM - 16 Oct 2022

If I was Issa I would melt right there.THEE Usher Raymond, serenading ME, with SUPERSTAR?! WHEW! https://t.co/WPpRpL2w0y

@noellenoelnolll 08:01 PM - 16 Oct 2022

I would die, Usher and I been together since I was 14. Issa is me!!!!!! https://t.co/W3dr8Hb7Vi

@TAHmea_ 07:25 PM - 16 Oct 2022

- look at me the way Issa looks at Usher. https://t.co/iLSsHXBWHt

@therobmilton 06:00 PM - 16 Oct 2022

And of course, there were also plenty of jokes.

Issa husband: https://t.co/J9RtFkEJkp

@RukkyNoWaters 07:39 PM - 16 Oct 2022

Lmao Issa Rae…girl I saw you blushing and sweating on that stage w Usher… listen. I seen you trying to be respectful as a married woman, I understand lmaooo @IssaRae

@TailoredDream 06:26 PM - 16 Oct 2022

Lmaooo. Honestly, I love this all for them both.

