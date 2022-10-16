ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Samaritans help local business after vandalism

By Kaitlyn Rivas
 3 days ago
The Donut Hole is a Brookside staple with its fresh donuts.

Saturday night The Donut Hole was vandalized and Sunday's would-be customers were met with a closed sign and glass on the ground.

Until one group of good Samaritans decided to step in.

The group came for their usual Sunday morning donut, saw the mess, and decided to help clean up.

Cecilia, Lilah, and Olena love The Donut Hole so much that it's become a weekly trip for all three girls to get their favorite donuts. Instead of going home, the girls had an idea.

“I like helping and I think she’ll appreciate it until she can get a replacement for her windows”, the three girls said.

Olena called her dad and he came right over with plywood and paint to temporarily cover the broken window.

The design is inspired by the girl's soccer team, The Rainbow Donuts. Each girl painted different words and collaborated on the giant donut.

They told 2 News they don't know the owner but she gave them the go-ahead to spread some positivity on such a sad day for The Donut Hole.

The girls said they have never done anything like this but they love helping and love donuts.

