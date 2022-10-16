Read full article on original website
Look: Veteran NASCAR Driver Is Furious With Bubba Wallace
NASCAR veteran Joey Logano is no fan of Bubba Wallace's retaliation against Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this past weekend. Hopping on SiriusXM NASCAR radio, Logano gave his take on the incident, saying "there's no room" for what Wallace did. Bubba got squeezed ... the retaliation is not...
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace Punishment News
NASCAR has announced a punishment for Bubba Wallace following the crash during Sunday's Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace has been suspended one race for "intentionally crashing" Kyle Larson during the South Point 400.. The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Good. Legitimately...
Bubba Wallace Left Someone Out of a Long List of Apologies to Mitigate His Impending NASCAR Punishment
Bubba Wallace apologized to a lengthy list of people and organizations, but not to Kyle Larson. The post Bubba Wallace Left Someone Out of a Long List of Apologies to Mitigate His Impending NASCAR Punishment appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Official Explains Bubba Wallace Punishment Decision
NASCAR has suspended Bubba Wallace from the next Cup Series Championship race after intentionally hitting Kyle Larson's car last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Following the decision, NASCAR chief operation officer Steve O'Donnell explained their rationale during an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. O'Donnell called the decision "specific to...
Bubba Wallace’s Replacement Revealed for Homestead-Miami Speedway Amid Suspension
NASCAR has handed Bubba Wallace a one-race suspension and that means that another driver will step up and fill his seat at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The suspension comes after Wallace appeared to deliberately wreck Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After NASCAR reviewed the data, the organization came to its conclusion.
Cole Custer Is Caught in the Middle of an Ownership Disagreement That Will Determine His Future
Stewart-Haas Racing's owners are split on whether to return Cole Custer to the No. 41 Ford in 2023. The post Cole Custer Is Caught in the Middle of an Ownership Disagreement That Will Determine His Future appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Chiefs Fans Speculate Trade Could Be Coming Following Travis Kelce Contract News
The Kansas City Chiefs altered a significant contract today following their 24-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. In a move that will save the team nearly $3.5M in cap space this season, the Chiefs converted part of tight end Travis Kelce's base salary into a signing bonus this morning. ...
Bubba Wallace deserves hefty fine, points penalty and suspension for Larson incidents
Editor's note: Full results, post-race notes and updated driver standings are at the end of this story. I’m going to start today’s analysis of Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with two reflections:. 1) Before I criticize a driver for an on-track incident, I...
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Wild Car News
Earlier this week, the NASCAR world was surprised by some news from Dale Earnhardt Jr. The legendary driver found an animal in the engine of one of the JRM teams racecars over the weekend. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.
NASCAR team set for big announcement in October 2022
NASCAR is nearing the end of the 2022 season as silly season starts to ramp up. Which organization is ready for an announcement and who might be the driver?
Look: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Pretty Wild Car News
Dale Earnhardt Jr. had some pretty fascinating car news on Monday afternoon. The former legendary NASCAR driver took to Twitter to announce that a possum was found in the engine bay of one of the cars that got delivered. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found...
NASCAR Penalizes Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Team After Loose Wheel at South Point 400
Amid the Bubba Wallace suspension news, NASCAR also penalized Kyle Busch and his No. 18 JGR team for a loose wheel at Las Vegas. These penalties have been handed out throughout the season. This time it was Busch and his team that just didn’t get the wheel on tight. When it came off, the whole audience knew this was coming.
Bubba Wallace’s 23XI Racing Issues Statement After His Suspension
Bubba Wallace is not going to be racing this weekend at Homestead-Miami and that means he will be replaced by another NASCAR driver. 23XI Racing has a few talented drivers in the Truck Series and Xfinity Series. However, it looks like they have made their decision quickly. In a statement...
Chase Elliott, Joey Logano testing whether Cup playoff experience matters
LAS VEGAS — Joey Logano knows his experience racing for a championship didn’t hurt him when he was trying to rally Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott knows his experience didn’t seem to help him. One former champion (Logano) knows he will race for a...
Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings
Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points. The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The...
