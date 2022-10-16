ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Shoots Girlfriend in the Back During Argument in Fort Worth

Fort Worth Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of La Salle St on a shooting call at 1 am on October 19th. Officers found a woman in the residence with a single gunshot wound to the back. The victim identified her boyfriend as the shooter. She told police officers that they had been arguing when the boyfriend pulled out a gun and fired the weapon as she turned around to take cover.
FORT WORTH, TX
Mix 93.1

Tragic Story Out of Fort Worth, Texas as Police Killed a Man Pointing a Gun

Being a police officer is not an easy job. They have to make a spilt second reaction to a scene that we as civilians would not have the fortitude to make. There are also a lot of situations that they are called to just because two people think they need a referee, which is not what police are for. This particular situation in Fort Worth started as a man holding his mom hostage while destroying her house and ended with the man pointing a gun at police.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth police monitor leaving her position

FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth announced Tuesday the city's inaugural police monitor would be leaving her position in late November. Kim Neal, the director of the city's Office of the Police Oversight Monitor, will be leaving to set up a similar program in Virginia, the city stated.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

New details emerge from crash that killed Dallas officer Jacob Arellano

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - New details have come out about the suspect in a wrong way crash that killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano. It was one week ago Tuesday night that Officer Jacob Arellano found himself in the path of a wrong way driver who was believed to be drunk and now faces a criminal charge for his death. An arrest affidavit reveals that Mayra Rebollar Pineda had a blood alcohol level between .20 - .22, more than double the legal limit, when she was driving south in the northbound lanes of Spur 408 last Tuesday night, hitting the SUV that Arellano...
DALLAS, TX
Eater

At 95 Years Old, Riscky’s Remains a Barbecue Icon in Fort Worth

Fort Worth’s second-oldest restaurant has a big birthday on Thursday, October 20. The barbecue joint turns 95 years old, and its owners say that makes it the second oldest restaurant in the city. There aren’t a lot of restaurants that have kept their doors open since 1927. Eddie Sullivan, who has been a co-owner with Jim and Norma Riscky since 2005, told Eater Dallas that serving the best quality meat and everything else they can get at the lowest price they can make it is the key to success. “I even say our bottled water, Artesian Well [is the best],” Sullivan says.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

The State Fair Of Texas Closed After False Shooting Scare

The State Fair of Texas closed early on October 14 after a false shooting scare. Fair-goers left in a panic and many were running for cover. WFAA reported that Dallas Police Department officers responded at around 9 p.m. after a large group ran out of the Fair Park gate attempting to “create chaos.” They succeeded. Videos on social media were filled with screaming crowds running toward the exit in fear of an active shooter after the rambunctious group first began running. The individuals who are to blame for the mass panic have not been identified and no arrests were made.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

$200K Confiscated from North Texas Poker Lounge

Investigators accuse the poker club owner of illegal fees paid to employees at Watauga Social Lounge.Michael Parzuchow/Unsplash. Tarrant County investigators conducted a surprise raid at a poker lounge, and it was caught on cellphone video. The raid happened on Oct. 9, 2022. WFAA reports that the owner of Watauga Social Lounge is named in documents and faces illegal gambling charges.
WATAUGA, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth mother mourns losing her son after officer-involved shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth mother is mourning the loss of her son after calling police for help when things quickly escalated Saturday night. "I knew what the outcome was going to be, and I had already lost two sons and I didn't want to lose another one."Tijuana Bryant is still trying to wrap her around losing her son, 29-year-old Taylor Grimes. "It's tough losing a child, but I mean I tried to help him."Grimes was shot and killed by Fort Worth police after a stand-off with SWAT and hostage negotiators. Bryant said her son started to break her car's taillights...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth's Director of Police Oversight Monitor to Leave Position

Fort Worth’s inaugural director on police oversight will soon leave her position, city officials announced Tuesday. Kim Neal joined the city of Fort Worth in early 2020. As director of the Office of Police Oversight Monitor, Neal is credited for leading efforts to finalize the model used for independent monitoring of the Fort Worth Police Department.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Police: Man arrested in Fort Worth after chase with stolen car

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth said a man was arrested late Sunday night for stealing a vehicle in Dallas and leading officers on a chase. The Fort Worth officers were told about the stolen vehicle right before 11 p.m. Sunday. At that point, the suspect was driving westbound on the East Freeway toward the intersection to Camp Bowie Boulevard.
