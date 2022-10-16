Fort Worth’s second-oldest restaurant has a big birthday on Thursday, October 20. The barbecue joint turns 95 years old, and its owners say that makes it the second oldest restaurant in the city. There aren’t a lot of restaurants that have kept their doors open since 1927. Eddie Sullivan, who has been a co-owner with Jim and Norma Riscky since 2005, told Eater Dallas that serving the best quality meat and everything else they can get at the lowest price they can make it is the key to success. “I even say our bottled water, Artesian Well [is the best],” Sullivan says.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO