These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Man Shoots Girlfriend in the Back During Argument in Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of La Salle St on a shooting call at 1 am on October 19th. Officers found a woman in the residence with a single gunshot wound to the back. The victim identified her boyfriend as the shooter. She told police officers that they had been arguing when the boyfriend pulled out a gun and fired the weapon as she turned around to take cover.
Still no arrests made in Fort Worth hit-and-run that left 2 people dead
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two families are in mourning and demanding justice from a driver who struck and killed their loved ones and then just ran off. The two families impacted by the tragedy are begging for the driver to turn themselves in. The two grieving families met for the...
Tragic Story Out of Fort Worth, Texas as Police Killed a Man Pointing a Gun
Being a police officer is not an easy job. They have to make a spilt second reaction to a scene that we as civilians would not have the fortitude to make. There are also a lot of situations that they are called to just because two people think they need a referee, which is not what police are for. This particular situation in Fort Worth started as a man holding his mom hostage while destroying her house and ended with the man pointing a gun at police.
Third person charged in January Fort Worth murder case
A third person has been charged in the murder of a man in Fort Worth early this year. In January, a man named Kevin Brown was fatally shot outside his south Fort Worth home.
Fort Worth murder victim identified, suspect captured
A Fort Worth murder victim has now been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. Monday, Luis Laureano-Perez was shot multiple times at El Corral Bar in east Fort Worth
Former Lake Worth officer sued in fatal shooting of man in 2021, lawsuit says
LAKE WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: the video above is from a Sept. 3, 2021 story covering this shooting. A North Texas family is suing the city of Lake Worth for "wrongful death claims" over allegedly not training its officers properly, which the family says played a factor in an officer-involved shooting last year.
Fort Worth police monitor leaving her position
FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth announced Tuesday the city's inaugural police monitor would be leaving her position in late November. Kim Neal, the director of the city's Office of the Police Oversight Monitor, will be leaving to set up a similar program in Virginia, the city stated.
New details emerge from crash that killed Dallas officer Jacob Arellano
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - New details have come out about the suspect in a wrong way crash that killed Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano. It was one week ago Tuesday night that Officer Jacob Arellano found himself in the path of a wrong way driver who was believed to be drunk and now faces a criminal charge for his death. An arrest affidavit reveals that Mayra Rebollar Pineda had a blood alcohol level between .20 - .22, more than double the legal limit, when she was driving south in the northbound lanes of Spur 408 last Tuesday night, hitting the SUV that Arellano...
At 95 Years Old, Riscky’s Remains a Barbecue Icon in Fort Worth
Fort Worth’s second-oldest restaurant has a big birthday on Thursday, October 20. The barbecue joint turns 95 years old, and its owners say that makes it the second oldest restaurant in the city. There aren’t a lot of restaurants that have kept their doors open since 1927. Eddie Sullivan, who has been a co-owner with Jim and Norma Riscky since 2005, told Eater Dallas that serving the best quality meat and everything else they can get at the lowest price they can make it is the key to success. “I even say our bottled water, Artesian Well [is the best],” Sullivan says.
Legendary Fort Worth Pizza Shop Expands and More Cronut Donuts On The Way — Mama’s Pizza and Parlor Doughnuts Are Making Moves
Mama's Pizza makes its dough fresh daily. Now, it's expanding in a big way. Founded in Fort Worth way back in 1968, Mama’s Pizza has become a local legend with its thick chewy, garlic butter-basted crust, chunky tomato sauce and plenty of cheese and toppings. Now, it’s expanding in a major way.
The State Fair Of Texas Closed After False Shooting Scare
The State Fair of Texas closed early on October 14 after a false shooting scare. Fair-goers left in a panic and many were running for cover. WFAA reported that Dallas Police Department officers responded at around 9 p.m. after a large group ran out of the Fair Park gate attempting to “create chaos.” They succeeded. Videos on social media were filled with screaming crowds running toward the exit in fear of an active shooter after the rambunctious group first began running. The individuals who are to blame for the mass panic have not been identified and no arrests were made.
$200K Confiscated from North Texas Poker Lounge
Investigators accuse the poker club owner of illegal fees paid to employees at Watauga Social Lounge.Michael Parzuchow/Unsplash. Tarrant County investigators conducted a surprise raid at a poker lounge, and it was caught on cellphone video. The raid happened on Oct. 9, 2022. WFAA reports that the owner of Watauga Social Lounge is named in documents and faces illegal gambling charges.
LAKE WORTH, Texas — The entire criminal investigation division of the Lake Worth Police Department mobilized Tuesday to save a severely injured woman being held captive by her abuser, police said. Officers were informed about the case from a concerned citizen, police added. An investigation was immediately initiated, which...
WATAUGA, Texas — Cellphone video showed some of the tense moments as Tarrant County investigators conducted a surprise raid at a poker lounge. It happened on Oct. 9, 2022. Now, the owner of Watauga Social Lounge is named in court documents and faces illegal gambling charges after an undercover investigation.
Fort Worth mother mourns losing her son after officer-involved shooting
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth mother is mourning the loss of her son after calling police for help when things quickly escalated Saturday night. "I knew what the outcome was going to be, and I had already lost two sons and I didn't want to lose another one."Tijuana Bryant is still trying to wrap her around losing her son, 29-year-old Taylor Grimes. "It's tough losing a child, but I mean I tried to help him."Grimes was shot and killed by Fort Worth police after a stand-off with SWAT and hostage negotiators. Bryant said her son started to break her car's taillights...
North Richland Hills Homicide Was a ‘Targeted, Domestic Violence-Related Attack': Police
The North Richland Hills man shot dead Monday afternoon was targeted by the ex-boyfriend of the woman he was dating, police say. North Richland Hills police say the 26-year-old man was in a relationship with a woman before he became the victim of "a targeted, domestic violence-related attack" by her ex-lover.
Fort Worth's Director of Police Oversight Monitor to Leave Position
Fort Worth’s inaugural director on police oversight will soon leave her position, city officials announced Tuesday. Kim Neal joined the city of Fort Worth in early 2020. As director of the Office of Police Oversight Monitor, Neal is credited for leading efforts to finalize the model used for independent monitoring of the Fort Worth Police Department.
Police: Man arrested in Fort Worth after chase with stolen car
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth said a man was arrested late Sunday night for stealing a vehicle in Dallas and leading officers on a chase. The Fort Worth officers were told about the stolen vehicle right before 11 p.m. Sunday. At that point, the suspect was driving westbound on the East Freeway toward the intersection to Camp Bowie Boulevard.
It's a great day to be alive in North Texas, the sun is shining, the Dallas Cowboys are still a good NFL and are about to get their superstar quarterback back from injury and someone from Cowtown just get a million dollars richer.
Woman Held Captive in Hotel Rescued, Man With Ankle Monitor Arrested: Police
Police tracked a man's ankle monitor to a North Texas hotel room Tuesday where they rescued a severely injured woman being held captive, Lake Worth Police say. Dewitt Guice, 27, who police described as a "habitual abuser," was taken into custody by Lake Worth Police Tuesday. Guice was free on...
