Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Big swing in LSU vs. Ole Miss betting line
LSU showed it could win on the road in hostile environments at Auburn and Florida. The Tigers hope to bring some of that magic from the Swamp back to Baton Rouge when No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0) comes calling Saturday afternoon. LSU (5-2, 3-1) overcame the odds last week...
Mississippi State announces passing of walk-on lineman Sam Westmoreland
(From Mississippi State Athletics Media Relations) Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi. Westmoreland, a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. "One...
wcbi.com
Mississippi State football player has died
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi State football player has died. Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt has confirmed a young man who is an MSU football player has died. MSU Athletics released the following statement:. “Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning...
247Sports
Lane Kiffin shares reactions to Tennessee's breakout 2022, victory over Alabama
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss undefeated at 7-0, but he paid attention to his former program Saturday when Tennessee upset Alabama. Kiffin was the head coach in Knoxville in 2009 before departing for USC. Kiffin also ran Nick Saban's offense at Alabama. He tweeted a picture of himself in the Tennessee football offices.
Arkansas at Auburn kickoff time announced
The kickoff time for Arkansas’ road game against Auburn in 12 days has been announced. The Razorbacks and Tigers will meet on Saturday, Oct. 29th inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. (Ala.) at 11 a.m. (CDT) on SEC Network. This will be the 32nd meeting between the two teams. The...
thelocalvoice.net
The University of Mississippi Then and Now: Four Black Families Share Perspectives on Their University of Mississippi Experience
When civil rights activist James Meredith (BA 63) integrated the University of Mississippi in 1962, he made it possible for thousands of other Black people to follow him, including his late son Joseph, who received a doctorate in business administration in 2002, and granddaughter Jasmine, who received a master’s degree in integrated marketing communication in May.
thelocalvoice.net
Gift Promises to Ensure Continued Growth of University of Mississippi Accountancy Program
Robersons give generously to support new home for Patterson School of Accountancy. Brian Roberson, who earned University of Mississippi undergraduate and master’s degrees in accounting nearly three decades ago, wants his alma mater to have the resources to make the dream of building a new home for the Patterson School of Accountancy come true.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika continues update on Floral Park
Work continues on the renovation of Opelika’s Floral Park. The update is part of a larger $1.8 million renovation on parks across the city. Phase One started in August as earth movers began preparing the land for new turf fields on the back side of the park. The old softball fields have been removed to make way for the new multi-sport practice fields.
WAPT
Ole Miss student killed in hit-and-run was 'the kind of guy people wanted to be around'
JACKSON, Miss. — University of Mississippi leaders are asking for prayers for a student who was killed and another student who was injured in a hit-and-run. Walker Fielder, of Madison, was killed and Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was critically injured in the hit-and-run in the parking lot behind Oxford City Hall.
WLOX
Funeral arrangements announced for Ole Miss student killed during hit-and-run
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The funeral arrangements have been announced for Walker Fielder, the University of Mississippi student killed during a hit-and-run in Oxford over the weekend. The Madison native was one of two students hit by a vehicle in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall early Sunday morning.
WRAL
Raleigh native seriously injured in hit-and-run near Ole Miss
Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20,...
mageenews.com
My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
thelocalvoice.net
Arrest Made Near Collierville, Tennessee for Injury and Death on the Oxford, Mississippi Square
Since the tragedy that occurred early this morning, Oxford Police Department investigators have worked non-stop on identifying two suspects involved in the death of Walker Fielder and the injury of a female Ole Miss student. We have identified the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville,. ....
One shot at Oxford apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was shot at an apartment complex in Oxford, Mississippi Tuesday. Oxford Police say officers responded to the shooting at an apartment off Molly Barr Road. The victim was transported to the hospital and one person was taken into custody. There is no further information provided at this time. WREG will update […]
Motorcycle wreck in MS causing delays on Goodman and Airways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays on Airways Boulevard near Goodman Road in Southaven, Mississippi after a motorcycle wreck Tuesday afternoon. Crews are already on the scene, but it is unclear how long it will take them to clear the location. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route if possible when heading […]
Oxford Eagle
Oxford attorneys memorialized by the Mississippi Bar
On Tuesday, October 11, The Mississippi Bar held the 94th Annual Memorial Service before the Mississippi Supreme Court in the Chambers of the Supreme Court building in Jackson. Family and friends were invited to attend in person or virtually. Attorneys and judges memorialized included Ralph M. Dean, John P. Fullenwider, Gerald A. Gafford, and Jere R. Hoar, all of Oxford.
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Police Dispel Rumors and Formally Charge Collierville in Injury and Death of Ole Miss Students on The Oxford Square
The Oxford Police Department has formally charged Seth Rokitka (24 of Collierville, Tennessee) with one count of Manslaughter, one count of Aggravated DUI, one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death, and one count of Duties of Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Personal Injury. Duties of a Driver Involved in Accident Resulting in Death/Personal Injury is also known as Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death/Personal Injury.
actionnews5.com
Teen suspect in fatal hit-and-run appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the men charged in the deadly hit-and-run in Oxford was in Shelby County Court on Tuesday. Tristan Holland, 18, is facing one charge in the case: accessory after the fact. The incident happened early Sunday morning in Oxford. Police say two Ole Miss students...
Chemical found in hair relaxers linked to uterine cancer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new study links the chemicals found in certain hair straighteners to an increased risk of uterine cancer in women. “It’s surprising,” said J. Wise, a barber at Starz in Southaven. “We’ve heard of some forms of cancer, but that’s one that you just don’t hear of.”
Ole Miss student killed, another injured after hit-and-run
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One University of Mississippi (UM) student is dead and another was injured after being hit by a car behind Oxford City Hall on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Oxford Police Department said people nearby called 911 to report that two people were injured behind Oxford City Hall around 1:14 a.m. […]
Comments / 0