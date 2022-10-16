Read full article on original website
Related
KSBW.com
Power restored to PG&E customers on Monterey Peninsula
MONTEREY, Calif. — Update - 4 p.m.:. According to PG&E, power was disrupted after a vehicle crashed into power equipment at Forest Lodge in Pebble Beach. Crews were dispatched and were able to quickly reconnect the power line and return power to nearby customers. Thousands of PG&E customers were...
KSBW.com
Grand jury: New indictment in California dive boat tragedy
A federal grant jury issued a new indictment Tuesday against a dive boat captain, alleging that he acted with gross negligence when a 2019 fire aboard his vessel led to the deaths of 34 people off the Southern California coast, including 6 victims from Santa Cruz county. The new indictment...
KSBW.com
Gov. Newsom announces an end to California COVID-19 state of emergency
SALINAS, Calif. — On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announcement that the state will end the COVID-19 state of emergency on Feb. 23, 2023. In a statement, the governor said in part, "Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been guided by the science and data – moving quickly and strategically to save lives. The State of Emergency was an effective and necessary tool that we utilized to protect our state, and we wouldn’t have gotten to this point without it."
KSBW.com
Dangerous flesh-eating bacterial infections increased in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Related video above: Fort Myers residents rebuild after Hurricane Ian devastation. An increase in infections with a rare flesh-eating bacteria was reported in Florida in the days after Hurricane Ian due to catastrophic flooding from the storm. There have been 65 cases of Vibrio vulnificus infection and 11 deaths in...
Comments / 0