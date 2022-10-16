Read full article on original website
U.N. considers sanctions targeting Haiti gang leader 'Barbecue'
Haiti has been rocked by weeks of violent protests and economic turmoil. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on how the United Nations and the U.S. government are now stepping in as gangs battle for control over parts of the country. Oct. 15, 2022.
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet
The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
Vatican cardinal cites Nazi theology in German reform
ROME (AP) — The German Catholic Church’s reform process is again under fire from the Holy See, with a Vatican cardinal seemingly comparing its proposals for theological development to the thinking that sustained Germany’s Nazi era. The furor launched by Swiss Cardinal Kurt Koch, who heads the...
Breakaway church gives gay ex-monk what Vatican would deny him: a holy wedding
MUNICH, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Anselm Bilgri, a former monk and prior at one of Germany's most famous monasteries, had to leave the Roman Catholic Church to wed his long-term male partner. Now he hopes their wedding within a breakaway church will normalise such unions.
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
Mexico warns Venezuelan migrant caravans will be turned away under new US policy
Mexico warned Venezuelan migrants on Saturday that those traveling in caravans will be ineligible for a new U.S. immigration program. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security unveiled a new program on Wednesday that would allow up to 24,000 Venezuelans to secure work authorization in the U.S. via sponsorship. However, this...
Xi Jinping wants China to 'win local wars.' Russia's failures in Ukraine show that's not so easy
It has taken just a handful of years for Chinese leader Xi Jinping to make good on his promise of transforming the People's Liberation Army.
After Pope outreach, Nicaragua's Ortega calls Church a 'dictatorship'
Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega on Wednesday called the Catholic Church a "perfect dictatorship" for not allowing members to elect the pope and other authority figures. It's a perfect dictatorship.
Kamala Harris ducks Latin America despite assignment to discover the 'root causes' of illegal immigration
Vice President Kamala Harris has spent only three days over the course of two trips to Latin America since she took office as border encounters hit an all-time high.
Haiti Is On The Brink Of A Humanitarian Catastrophe, United Nations Warns
A combination of fuel shortages, food insecurity, gang violence, political instability and a public health crisis is leading Haiti to a humanitarian catastrophe, Helen La Lime told an emergency UN Security Council meeting. As BBC reported on Monday, the Caribbean country is experiencing weeks of violence and attacks on food...
Biden administration drafts UNSC resolution to support deployment of rapid action force to Haiti
The United States has drafted a United Nations Security Council resolution that would support the deployment of a rapid action force to Haiti immediately as the country faces widespread crises, a US official has confirmed.
With far-right leaders, Italy remembers WWII roundup of Jews
ROME (AP) — Italy’s far-right political leadership marked the 79th anniversary of the World War II roundup of Rome’s Jews on Sunday with calls for such horror to never occur again, messages that took on greater significance following a national election won by a party with neo-fascist roots. Giorgia Meloni, who is expected to head Italy’s first far-right-led government since the war’s end, phoned the leader of Rome’s Jewish community, Ruth Dureghello, to commemorate the anniversary, according to a community spokesman. Meloni said in a statement that the anniversary serves as a “warning so that certain tragedies never happen again.” She said all Italians bear the memory “that serves to build antibodies against indifference and hatred, to continue to fight anti-Semitism in all its forms.” On the morning of Oct. 16, 1943 during the German occupation of Italy, 1,259 people were arrested from Rome’s Ghetto and surrounding neighborhoods and brought to a military barracks near the Vatican, bound for deportation to Auschwitz. Only 16 survived.
Russian commander says Kherson situation "difficult" as Ukraine advances
The new commander of Russia's military in Ukraine said Tuesday residents in Russian-occupied areas of the Kherson region would be moved due to Ukrainian forces advancing. Driving the news: "The enemy continually attempts to attack the positions of Russian troops" in the areas of Kupiansk and Lyman in the east and Mykolaiv-Krivyi Rih in the south, Gen. Sergei Surovikin told the state-owned Rossiya 24 television news channel, per a Reuters translation.
Pope extends reform process for year amid apathy, criticism
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has decided to extend by a year a lengthy global consultation of ordinary Catholics about the future of the Catholic Church, amid limited participation by the laity and seeming resistance to his reforms from the hierarchy. Francis announced Sunday that the planned 2023 gathering of bishops would now take place in two stages — one session in October 2023 and a second in October 2024 — to allow more time to find a way forward. Francis in 2021 formally opened a two-year consultation process on the topic of “synodality,” or a more decentralized structure of the church with the laity having a greater role. The process is part of Francis’ long-term goal of making the church more inclusive, participatory and responsive to real-world issues facing ordinary Catholics. As part of the process, the Vatican asked dioceses, religious orders and other Catholic groups to embark on local listening sessions so ordinary Catholics could talk about their needs and hopes for the church. Bishops conferences in August reported back the results, and an organizing committee recently met near Rome and completed a synthesis document.
Pope Bahrain trip blends Muslim outreach, Catholic ministry
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’ upcoming trip to Bahrain blends three of his top priorities as pope: Ministering to a tiny Catholic community, promoting dialogue with the Muslim world and fostering relations with other Christian communities, according to details released Thursday by the Vatican. The Nov. 3-6 visit will mark Francis’ second trip to the Gulf, his second to a majority Muslim nation in as many months and his second to participate in an interfaith gathering sponsored by someone other than the Vatican to promote dialogue among people of different faiths. Just as he did in Kazakhstan last month, when Francis participated in an interfaith peace conference, the 85-year-old pope is set to close out the Bahrain Forum for Dialogue: East and West for Human Coexistence. In doing so, he will become the first pope to visit Bahrain. Francis’ landmark visit to Abu Dhabi in 2019 made him first pope to visit the Arabian Peninsula.
Prominent mosque in Germany sounds 1st public call to prayer
COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — The Islamic call to prayer was sounded in public for the first time from one of Germany’s biggest mosques on Friday, but at limited volume, as part of a project agreed with authorities in Cologne, which has one of the country’s largest Muslim communities.
Mexico says tackling migration, does not want to be in U.S. election debate
MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday said his government was working to keep a lid on undocumented immigration ahead of U.S. elections so that his country is not drawn into the political crossfire.
Biden, Mexico's López Obrador discuss immigration, summit
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke Tuesday as a growing number of migrants from crisis-gripped Venezuela arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration announced last week that it would accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports....
Somalia: The curse of famine
In the past few decades, Somalia’s droughts have increased both in intensity and in number due to climate change. It is now facing a famine that threatens the lives of millions of people, especially children. The United Nations says there are staggering levels of malnutrition among children under the age of five. The last major famine in Somalia, which dates to 2011, claimed 260,000 lives and remains vivid in locals' minds.
