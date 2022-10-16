It did not prove to be costly, but one missed call by the officials loomed large late in the Buffalo Bills’ 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Down 20-17 with less than nine minutes remaining in the game, Josh Allen and the Bills offense faced a 3rd and 10 play at their own 35 yard line. Allen dropped back to throw and looked as though he was rolling away from pressure when he fell to the ground. Allen had been tripped by Chris Jones and it was pretty blatant. The Chiefs’ defensive tackle extended his leg toward Allen to take him down. Allen popped up quickly and immediately got in the officials face calling for a flag.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO