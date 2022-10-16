Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday
NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon. The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension. Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Westword
Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers
In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time, national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.
NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News
The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
Here's what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had to say about his two interceptions vs. Bills
Turning the ball over is always painful, but Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had two especially painful turnovers in the Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The first interception came on the team’s opening offensive possession. The Bills gifted Kansas City a turnover on a toss play that was fumbled by the running back. Mahomes and company marched down the field and into the red zone in no time.
Panthers’ Robbie Anderson Explains Why He Got Kicked Out of Game
Interim coach Steve Wilks sent the veteran receiver to the locker room after he got into an argument with assistant Joe Dailey.
Bill Belichick reveals why he did not attend Robert Kraft’s wedding
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft got married on Friday night in a surprise wedding ceremony, and some of the most recognizable figures from the sports world were in attendance. Bill Belichick, however, was not there. Now we know why. Kraft, 81, married 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg in New York...
Nick Sirianni’s wife had great response to Eagles fans booing her husband
Nick Sirianni is in his second season with the Philadelphia Eagles, and is just now endearing himself to the team’s fans. But it was a bit of a rocky road for him to get to this point. The Eagles got off to a 1-3 start and were 2-5 early...
Report: Steelers Quarterback Had 'Locker Room Confrontation' With Wide Receiver
Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky came off the bench and helped propel Pittsburgh to a 20-18 win over Tampa Bay this past Sunday. His benching, which many thought was simply due to inconsistent play over the first four weeks, might not have been as straight-forward as it seemed. In ...
Tony Romo correctly predicted in first quarter what the Bills-Chiefs final score would be and fans were in awe
Tony Romo can see the future. We see that all the time when he tells us what’s going to happen on a play before it’s called and then it all plays out exactly how he told us it would. He took that a step further in Sunday’s Bills-Chiefs...
Rules expert: Bills’ Josh Allen has right to be upset after refs bungled call vs. Chiefs
It did not prove to be costly, but one missed call by the officials loomed large late in the Buffalo Bills’ 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Down 20-17 with less than nine minutes remaining in the game, Josh Allen and the Bills offense faced a 3rd and 10 play at their own 35 yard line. Allen dropped back to throw and looked as though he was rolling away from pressure when he fell to the ground. Allen had been tripped by Chris Jones and it was pretty blatant. The Chiefs’ defensive tackle extended his leg toward Allen to take him down. Allen popped up quickly and immediately got in the officials face calling for a flag.
Buffalo Bills Are Releasing Veteran Player Just Coming Off A Suspension
This Monday afternoon the Buffalo Bills announced they are releasing a veteran player. The funny thing is he's just now coming off a suspension. The Bills are releasing veteran linebacker Andre Smith Jr. this Monday. "The #Bills are releasing LB Andre Smith, source said. He is coming ...
Shannon Sharpe offers blunt criticism of Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos were once again a disaster offensively in their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and one franchise legend thinks all the Russell Wilson criticism has been warranted. Wilson was sacked four times in Denver’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers. On the surface, that...
San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Quarterback On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are reshuffling their practice squad following a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6. In a move announced today by the team, the 49ers signed quarterback Kurt Benkert and corner Ka'Dar Hollman to the practice squad, releasing linebacker Buddy Smith and kicker ...
Cooper Rush did his job, now Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott plans to play vs. Lions
Rush at least held serve with a 4-1 record, and Prescott is “happy as hell for the position that we are in” as he is eager to return next week.
Ex-NFL CB Antonio Dennard shot and killed at age 32
Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar in Berks County, Pa. early Sunday morning. He was 32 years old. WFMZ says Dennard was shot at Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, outside of Reading. He was taken to Reading Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. Dennard’s death was ruled a homicide. The autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, according to the coroner.
Josh Allen receives hilarious honor on Buffalo street
The city of Buffalo sure knows how to make their stars feel loved. Buffalo Bills MVP candidate Josh Allen spearheaded a late-game comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 with a fourth-quarter drive that netted the Bills a game-winning touchdown. Maybe the most memorable moment of the drive was when Allen went airborne to hurdle over Chiefs defender Justin Reid to set up a first down for Buffalo in the red zone.
Aaron Rodgers has funny threat for Packers’ offense
The Green Bay Packers looked shockingly overmatched in their game against the New York Jets on Sunday. Poor offensive line play was one of the biggest reasons for that, and Aaron Rodgers has an idea for how to motivate the men who are tasked with keeping him upright. Rodgers was...
'Multiple Teams' Are Reportedly Calling The Patriots About A Wide Receiver Trade
With less than two weeks remaining until the NFL trade deadline, trade rumors are heating up. Reports out of New England suggest one Patriots wide receiver could be on the move. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that "multiple teams" have inquired about wideout Kendrick Bourne, and that Bourne ...
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
163K+
Followers
21K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0