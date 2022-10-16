ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

NFL Kicker Cut After Missing Extra Point On Sunday

NFL kicker Matt Ammendola is being shown the exit this Monday afternoon.  The Arizona Cardinals are releasing Ammendola today to make room for DeAndre Hopkins, who was just reinstated from suspension.  Ammendola missed an extra point during the Cardinals' 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on ...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Westword

Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers

In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time, national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Graphic Cris Collinsworth News

The veteran NFL analyst is calling the Cowboys at Eagles game on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." A questionable second half comment is going viral on social media. Collinsworth had major praise for Eagles lineman Landon Dickerson, but his phrasing was a bit much... “How about a little taste of Landon...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had to say about his two interceptions vs. Bills

Turning the ball over is always painful, but Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had two especially painful turnovers in the Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The first interception came on the team’s opening offensive possession. The Bills gifted Kansas City a turnover on a toss play that was fumbled by the running back. Mahomes and company marched down the field and into the red zone in no time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Syracuse.com

Rules expert: Bills’ Josh Allen has right to be upset after refs bungled call vs. Chiefs

It did not prove to be costly, but one missed call by the officials loomed large late in the Buffalo Bills’ 24-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Down 20-17 with less than nine minutes remaining in the game, Josh Allen and the Bills offense faced a 3rd and 10 play at their own 35 yard line. Allen dropped back to throw and looked as though he was rolling away from pressure when he fell to the ground. Allen had been tripped by Chris Jones and it was pretty blatant. The Chiefs’ defensive tackle extended his leg toward Allen to take him down. Allen popped up quickly and immediately got in the officials face calling for a flag.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Quarterback On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers are reshuffling their practice squad following a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.  In a move announced today by the team, the 49ers signed quarterback Kurt Benkert and corner Ka'Dar Hollman to the practice squad, releasing linebacker Buddy Smith and kicker ...
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL CB Antonio Dennard shot and killed at age 32

Former NFL cornerback Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside a bar in Berks County, Pa. early Sunday morning. He was 32 years old. WFMZ says Dennard was shot at Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, outside of Reading. He was taken to Reading Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:15 a.m. Dennard’s death was ruled a homicide. The autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, according to the coroner.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen receives hilarious honor on Buffalo street

The city of Buffalo sure knows how to make their stars feel loved. Buffalo Bills MVP candidate Josh Allen spearheaded a late-game comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 with a fourth-quarter drive that netted the Bills a game-winning touchdown. Maybe the most memorable moment of the drive was when Allen went airborne to hurdle over Chiefs defender Justin Reid to set up a first down for Buffalo in the red zone.
BUFFALO, NY
