Amanofgold
2d ago
but the bikers can do whatever they want. want all the privileges of a vehicle but none of the vehicular traffic laws.
NA
3d ago
Don’t care. On top of that, DC will now fund for right turn on red cameras so they can make more money and give out points
Sergeant Castle
3d ago
Leave it to DC to over regulate EVERYTHING including your freedom to turn right and let society deal with it. This amount of societal control is just rediculous.
fox5dc.com
DC Mayor Bowser responds to woman being assaulted on Metrobus
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - On Wednesday, FOX 5 asked D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser if she had seen a video reported on by FOX 5 showing a woman violently shoved off of a Metrobus by what appears to be a group of teens – and possibly some adults. The Mayor answered - no – and that she would look at it. The Chief of Police indicated the same.
fox5dc.com
'Biden Sucks': Obscene signs over highway to be removed
WASHINGTON - Signs over I-495 and I-270 that say anti-Biden and anti-Democrat messages will be removed, according to Evan Glass, Vice President & At-Large member of the Montgomery County Council. The signs were spotted on the Bradly Blvd. overpass Tuesday. Montgomery County’s Dept of Transportation and the Maryland State Highway...
Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways
With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.
fox5dc.com
Former DC Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart due in court Monday
ARLINGTON, Va. - Former D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart is set to appear in court Monday. Geldart is facing charges following a heated exchange in a Virginia parking lot that was caught on camera. Video, given exclusively to FOX 5, shows the moment Geldart grabbed Dustin Woodward – a trainer...
foresthillsconnection.com
Neighborhood in the News: 25 mph on Connecticut Ave.; Whittle School ordered to pay $35 million
DDOT announced on September 16th that the speed limit on Connecticut Avenue and other major thoroughfares had been lowered to 25 miles per hour. Several outlets covered the change, including WTOP, WUSA9 and WAMU/DCist. The Washington Post reported on the lower speed limits, too, but what caught our eye was...
Baltimore ranks 7th for rattiest cities in America, according to Orkin
A new report by Orkin is exposing the rattiest cities in the U.S., and unfortunately Baltimore has made the list. The city took the seventh spot this year.
WTOP
Black activists and political leaders mobilizing to make cannabis legal in Maryland
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Kevin Ford Jr. works to educate Marylanders on how the cannabis industry can bring positive changes to Black and brown communities, whose families have historically been harmed by inequities in marijuana prosecutions.
tvnewscheck.com
Nexstar Quietly Starts ‘DC News Now’ From Scratch
Nexstar put news operations of two of its stations together at one location in the nation’s capital and branded it as DC News Now. Now, 100 days into the expansion, it has begun a branding campaign that outlines the central points of its news coverage philosophy. On July 11,...
Two victims shot, killed in DC identified
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two teenagers were identified after a triple shooting in Southeast DC Monday evening. 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley were shot and killed on Congress Street. Both are from District Heights, Maryland. The third victim is still in the hospital. Police were still looking for a suspect.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin slams Guzman's bill that would make it illegal to not affirm LGBTQ children
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — For the first time, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacted to Del. Elizabeth Guzman's (D) legislation she said she wanted to introduce in the upcoming legislative session. At a campaign event in Fredericksburg, Gov. Youngkin blasted Guzman's legislation when he was asked about her bill by...
NBC Washington
‘We Have Done Nothing Wrong': Cannabis Company Sues DC for $700K After Police Raid
The owners of a D.C. cannabis company are suing the city after they claim police officers seized more than $700,000 in cash during raids in 2021. In each case, the charges were dropped or the attorney general chose not to prosecute. Now, the owners want their money back. In August...
WTOP
Early week cold blast will bring killer frost
The coldest air of the season is taking aim at the D.C. region early this week and is expected to produce a widespread killing frost northwest of the Capital Beltway. The front is producing light snow in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Monday morning and making a beeline for Washington between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The front has very little moisture, so the only noticeable sign it moved through will be a burst of wind followed by rapidly falling temperatures.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland boards of elections again need to fill many election judge openings
GLEN BURNIE, Md. -- With three weeks to go before Maryland's Nov. 8 general election, boards of elections across the Baltimore metro area are putting out the call to fill crucial election positions. Anne Arundel County is currently short 300 election judges. Baltimore City officials are working to fill 1,000...
nypressnews.com
DC tent cities stain the nation’s capital
The marble monuments of the nation’s capital have become neighbors to abject squalor — ever-expanding tent cities that are the most disgraceful examples of a trend bedeviling Democrat-led cities around the US. In the past two years, homeless encampments have exploded in Washington D.C., as both the city...
Virginians Asked Not to Move Firewood
As the days turn cooler and shorter, many Virginians are using firewood to keep warm and spend quality time with friends and family. While seemingly harmless, moving firewood can enable the easy movement of destructive forest and agricultural pests. When firewood is moved from one area to another, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Couple missing in Bethesda found
Madagascar couple missing in Bethesda found after two days. A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda was located nearly two days after leaving their grandson’s soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed,...
'Things are definitely changing': Citizens react to new dispensary in Annapolis
Panacea, located on Defense Highway near the Annapolis Mall, is now the second dispensary in Annapolis.
WJLA
Loudoun County CA Buta Biberaj under fire by fellow Democrat for 'misleading the public'
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — At Tuesday’s Loudoun County Board of Supervisors meeting, County Supervisor Kristen Umstattd (D) criticized how County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj (D) handled a recent high-profile case that involved releasing an accused killer from jail. “When someone makes a mistake and uses the county...
'Need to expose these contractors' | DC homeowners rally against developers they say destroyed their houses
WASHINGTON — Several D.C. residents are uniting against developers they say destroyed their houses. The homeowner leading this charge is a woman WUSA9 profiled in a 3-year- long investigation into the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, an agency the DC Council voted to split into two separate agencies after deciding it was too large, too dysfunctional, and putting too many residents in danger.
Del. Dems urged to boycott Return Day parade carriages from Confederate flag-flying museum
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. The flying of a Confederate flag at a Delaware museum and a town’s nearly $25,000 grant to the facility will change the flavor of one of the state’s cherished and unique political traditions – Return Day.
CarBuzz.com
