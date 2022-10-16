Two Hurt in Side-by-Side Accident near Griswold

(Griswold) Two people suffered injuries in a side-by-side accident on Sunday afternoon near Griswold.

Cass County Deputy Tim Olsen tells KSOM/KS95 News a Polaris side-by-side was traveling southbound in the west ditch of Highway 48 north of Griswold. The Polaris went over a field entrance and flipped end-over-end multiple times, and came to rest on its wheels. A male and female sustained injuries in the crash.

Griswold Rescue transported both victims to the Cass County Memorial Hospital for treatment. No names were released.