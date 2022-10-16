Murder and Mayhem exhibit now open at Watson-Curtze Mansion

The Erie County Historical Society-Hagen History Center is opening up an exhibit called Murder and Mayhem, which features a murder that occurred in Erie in 1931.

The victim was 55-year-old Thomas Zlopkowski, a local handyman and second hand furniture dealer.

Zlopkowski, a native of Poland, was found beaten to death in a small bedroom at 310 East 15th Street on Aug. 25, 1931.

The case turned cold for nearly half a year until two suspects, Leo Bilecki and Victor Bonnell, were arrested.

The full details of this case can be found at the Watson-Curtze Mansion ‘s second floor exhibit through mid-November.

