Gorton’s makes $250,000 Gift To Gloucester's Sawyer Free 2025 pushGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
New Beers & Spooky Scares at This Local Marshfield Brewery!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston University’s Ronald Corley addresses the rumor’s around BU research.The Modern TimesBoston, MA
‘The T is failing’: Warren, Markey hold Senate hearing in Boston on MBTAThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
NECN
‘She Was Just Fun': Friends Mourn Young Mother Killed in Dorchester Shooting
Loved ones are mourning the death of a young mother killed in a triple shooting Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. The shooting happened around 8:50 p.m. outside a convenience store near the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Bowdoin Street. Quaaneiruh Goodwyn was killed in the attack, which also injured two men.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts woman walking dog surrounded by 9 aggressive coyotes
“On 10/15/22 at 9:30 PM, Swampscott Police received a call from a resident who was walking their dog on Rockyledge Rd. The caller reported a large group of coyotes was now surrounding them and their dog, the caller stated that this group of coyotes were not backing down from them.
6 people injured, including 5 children, in Watertown school bus crash
WATERTOWN, Mass. — Police are at the scene of a school bus crash in Watertown that sent six people, including five children, to the hospital. Watertown police said in a tweet just after 8 a.m. warning commuters to avoid the area of Belmont Street and Lexington Street. The driver...
‘I was in shock, I was crying’: Video shows Transit officer punch teen after fight at MBTA station
BOSTON — A chaotic scene outside the Ashmont MBTA station in Boston was captured on cell phone video, which shows a transit police officer punching a girl. “They hit my daughter, they mased my daughter, they kicked her down, there were people here to witness, they transported her to the police station, she’s never been arrested,” said Ashley Smith.
WCVB
Boston police moving people out of 'Mass and Cass' encampment area
BOSTON — The encampment on Mass and Cass in Boston has been moved, but only around the corner. People have recently been living on Southampton Street, but at 9 a.m. Wednesday, they started packing up their things and moving around the corner to Atkinson Street. The city said the...
WCVB
The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
WCVB
Carjacking suspect jumps into Merrimack River during police chase; search underway
LOWELL, Mass. — Lowell police are searching for a carjacking suspect who is believed to have entered the Merrimack River while fleeing officers during a chase, police said Wednesday. The subject of the search is suspected of a carjacking and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon that happened...
Burlington Police looking for owners of dog found near elementary school
BURLINGTON, Mass. — Burlington Police are looking for the owners of a small dog that was found wandering unattended in the area of Fox Hill Elementary school. “If you have any information that’ll help this pup get back to their family, call the Burlington Police Department at 781-272-1212,” police said in a tweet.
whdh.com
Tractor-trailer hits Dedham bridge, reroutes traffic
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham Police are rerouting traffic after a tractor-trailer hit the East Street Bridge near the Endicott Rotary, they tweeted. The truck was stuck under the bridge, with part of the roof of the trailer pulled back from the impact. Police said that East Street will be...
WCVB
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
Video shows person riding bike through Boston tunnel as cars speed by
BOSTON — A motorist captured video of a person riding a bike through a tunnel in Boston during the afternoon commute on Monday. Video shared with Boston 25 News showed the person pedaling what appeared to be a Bluebike in the Callahan Tunnel around 2 p.m. It’s not clear...
Police: 16-year-old girl died in crash after minivan went off highway, struck tree in Wareham
WAREHAM, Mass. — A 16-year-old girl died in a crash after the minivan she was driving went off the highway and struck a tree in Wareham late Monday night, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of Interstate 495 just before 11 p.m. found a 2008 Toyota Sienna that had veered off the roadway, according to Massachusetts State Police.
whdh.com
Newton Police warn locals about phony phone calls
NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton Police are warning locals about phony phone calls as a person posing as a police officer has been scamming residents. Police said a person posing as a police officer is calling people and telling them to pay fines and fees for subpoenas. Officials said the calls are coming from the number 617-796-2100. Police said not to believe the caller and not to give them any personal information.
North Shore woman to buy new house after winning big prize on scratch ticket
LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a new house after recently winning a life-changing prize on a scratch ticket. Emily Bartlett, of Lynnfield, chose the cash option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
Fire breaks out at popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod
SANDWICH, Mass. — A fire broke out at a popular ice cream parlor on Cape Cod late Sunday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze on Freezer Road in Sandwich found flames shooting from Shipwreck Ice Cream. Officials say the fire started burning on the outside of...
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
WCVB
Electrical issues leaves part of Reading, Massachusetts, in dark
READING, Mass. — Power crews responded to downtown Reading Wednesday morning, after an electrical problem left parts of the town in the dark. Town departments first received reports of electrical issues at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Businesses in the 600 block of Main Street, between Haven and Woburn streets, reported issues including a burned surge protector, electrical smells and flickering lights. Initial reports also indicated a traffic light was out.
WCVB
Boston police identify young mother killed in Dorchester triple shooting
BOSTON — Boston police have identified the young woman who died in a triple shooting near a convenience store in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Quaaneiruh Goodwyn, 24, was killed when she and two men were shot at about 8:50 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Geneva Avenue and Bowdoin Street, where investigators were focusing their search around Star 50 Convenience.
Man arrested after throwing someone through a North End window, police say
Boston police arrested a 23-year-old from Burlington on Saturday after he allegedly threw someone through a glass window near Bova’s Bakery in Boston’s North End. Carl Larson is charged with aggravated assault and battery, assault and battery, and malicious destruction of property. Boston police say they approached an intersection near the bakery over the weekend where they heard multiple people yelling.
WCVB
Vermont man charged with shooting, killing New Hampshire couple
CONCORD, N.H. — A Vermont man is in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of a New Hampshire couple who were found dead six months ago. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced that 26-year-old Logan Levar Clegg was arrested Wednesday evening as a fugitive from justice on two counts of second-degree murder.
