NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton Police are warning locals about phony phone calls as a person posing as a police officer has been scamming residents. Police said a person posing as a police officer is calling people and telling them to pay fines and fees for subpoenas. Officials said the calls are coming from the number 617-796-2100. Police said not to believe the caller and not to give them any personal information.

1 DAY AGO