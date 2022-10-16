Read full article on original website
‘The Kardashians’ Season 2: Fans Are Already Bored and the Season’s Barely Started
Fans of 'The Kardashians' have only seen a few episodes of season 2, but many are already bored with the new episodes.
hiphop-n-more.com
Kanye Calls Drake “Greatest Rapper Ever”; Claims Drake Slept with Kris Jenner
Kanye West is the guest again on Drink Champs but before the full episode airs on Saturday night, a preview has been released where the rapper makes some bold claims. Ye tells N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that “Drake is the greatest rapper ever.” We all know that the two have had a love/hate relationship over the years but it looks like the G.O.O.D. Music head isn’t shy about admitting Drizzy’s influence.
John Wayne Hated His Movies Where He Had to Look Like Western Legend Ken Maynard
Actor John Wayne once explained why he hated dressing up to look like Ken Maynard in some of his early B-movies.
Lil Baby Brings ‘Russian Roulette’ to ‘Fallon’ With a Message: ‘Don’t Compare Me to No Other Rapper’
Lil Baby wants you to know that he’s one of a kind. During his latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the rapper debuted “Russian Roulette,” the closing track from his newly released studio album It’s Only Me. On the record, the Atlanta native delivers a message to everyone listening: “Don’t compare me to no other rapper, I feel like my shit real.” The straight-forward track was performed with a full backing band with Lil Baby seated front and center on the stage. Meanwhile, a black-and-white slideshow of childhood images and illustrations of his home city decorated the...
TMZ.com
Kim Kardashian Not Stepping In to Help Kanye During Apparent Mental Health Episode
Kim Kardashian has been through the ups and downs of Kanye West's mental health episodes over the years, and while she's stepped in to help in the past ... this time is different. Sources familiar with the situation tell us Kim has totally removed herself from the situation with Kanye...
A Bloody Bash! Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Host Epic ‘Halloween Ends’ Movie Party: Photos
A killer event! Kourtney Kardashian threw a major Halloween Ends movie party at her home with husband Travis Barker, and they pulled out all the scary stops for their famous guests. The Kardashians star, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared countless videos from inside and outside her house via...
theplaylist.net
‘Welcome To Chippendales’ Trailer: Kumail Nanjiani Revolutionizes The Male Stripping Industry In Hulu’s New True-Crime Series
What’s better than a true-crime series about a corrupt business? Well, how about when that business involves male strippers and stars none other than Kumail Nanjiani? Yeah, Hulu’s “Welcome to Chippendales” is a no-brainer. As seen in the trailer for “Welcome to Chippendales,” Kumail Nanjiani stars...
theplaylist.net
‘Documentary Now!’ Season 4 Review: A Hilariously Playful Tribute To Cinema With An Amazing Cast
Hosted by Helen Mirren, the venerable public television staple “Documentary Now!” enters its 53rd season. Or so goes the running joke that ties together the fourth season of the satirical IFC comedy, back after a nearly four-year hiatus. Although Bill Hader, now in his “Barry” era, is no longer a part of the show, co-creator and star Fred Armisen remains as hilarious as ever with a top-notch troupe of guest stars that had me in stitches throughout the six-episode season.
theplaylist.net
‘Mammals’ Teaser: James Corden & Sally Hawkins Star In Prime Video Series About Complicated Marriages
Marriage is a tough thing. Some people believe that once you tie the knot, you just get to coast and not really worry so much about your relationship. However, you could argue that marriage only complicates things more. The new Prime Video series, “Mammals,” attempts to showcase how marriage is filled with trials and tribulations.
‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 Spoilers: Who Is Robo Girl? We Think She’s This ‘Vampire Diaries’ Star
'The Masked Singer' Season 8 Episode 4 introduced Robo Girl, and many fans already have a common guess about her identity.
theplaylist.net
‘Seven Wonders’: Simu Liu To Star In Justin Lin’s Upcoming Prime Video Adventure Series
As Marvel fans wait for more information about Simu Liu’s future in the MCU, they’re going to have to settle for an exciting new Prime Video series, “Seven Wonders,” starring the actor and directed by Justin Lin. Sure, there aren’t superheroes, but it still should be fun, right?
theplaylist.net
Tilda Swinton Isn’t Going To Star In The ‘Parasite’ Series & Is Happy To Be A “Cheerleader”
Tilda Swinton is one of those actors who brings automatic respect to whatever she works on. It could be a commercial for toilet cleaner and people would still talk about the artistic merit. She’s just that good. So, whenever she drops out of a project, there’s always a bit of sadness, especially when the project is as anticipated as the HBO adaptation of “Parasite.”
netflixjunkie.com
The Time When Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger Met With Superman Henry Cavill, To Give The Most Powerful Picture To The Internet
Henry Cavill is among the few A-listed stars Hollywood can certainly boast about. Not only has he charmed the industry with his red and blue cape, but he also made a separate place in fans’ hearts with his courteous personality. Furthermore, his physique is something even other celebrities consider an ideal body. Another such enduring entity is the Terminator jewel, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Just one generation apart, we can certainly classify both household celebrities as someone who has purely muscular bodies.
theplaylist.net
New HBO/HBO Max Teaser Shows First-Look Footage For Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle,’ Elizabeth Olsen’s ‘Love & Death’ & More
For all the discussion on social media about how Warner Bros. Discovery is canceling films and series and cutting a lot of jobs, in an attempt to bring down costs and reduce debt, a new trailer for the upcoming content coming to HBO and HBO Max proves the studio still has a number of high-profile projects arriving on screens in the next year.
theplaylist.net
‘The Vow, Part Two’ Exclusive Clip: The Explosive Docuseries Returns More Access Inside NXIVM
When “The Vow” debuted on HBO, it quickly became a must-see series and one of the very best true-crime docs around. Telling the tragic, harrowing story of a group of women (many from Hollywood) lured into what is basically a sex cult called NXIVM, “The Vow” features an incredible number of twists and turns as it leads to its rather stunning conclusion. Well, considering the story of NXIVM and its leader, Keith Raniere, is far from over, “The Vow, Part Two” is now set to debut, continuing the unbelievable true story.
theplaylist.net
Sofia Coppola Explains Why Her ‘Priscilla’ Movie Won’t Be A Mirror Image Of ‘Elvis’
Aussie director Baz Lurman has always been an energetic showman which is likely why he was able to make quite the sensational take on the life of iconic singer/entertainer Elvis Presley with “Elvis.” The flip side of that hip-shaking coin is another film by Sofia Coppola (“Marie Antoinette“), focusing on Priscilla Presley, Elvis’ young wife, and the filmmaker is making it clear that her project won’t be a mirror image of Lurman.
theplaylist.net
‘Good Grief’: Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel & More Join Dan Levy’s Directorial Debut At Netflix
The truth is that Dan Levy has cemented his place in pop culture history thanks to his role in “Schitt’s Creek.” But that’s not stopping the actor-writer-producer from adding a new title to his repertoire— director. And he’s going to flex that new muscle for his feature film directorial debut, “Good Grief.”
theplaylist.net
Laurence Fishburne Offers His Honest Take On ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ & Was Just Fine With Not Being Involved
Whenever you talk about “The Matrix” and its sequels, there are plenty of people that hate everything that came after the original film. However, even in the worst of the sequels, it’s hard to deny the trio of leads in the films, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Laurence Fishburne, is great. So, when “The Matrix Resurrections” was announced and Fishburne wasn’t among the returnees, people were rightfully bummed. Now, having seen the film, it appears Fishburne himself is perfectly happy to have been left out.
theplaylist.net
‘Eternals 2’: Barry Keoghan Had To Text Kumail Nanjani For Updates, But Still Doesn’t Have Answers On A Sequel
Marvel Studios took some big chances when making “Eternals,” a feature film about the obscure god-like superheroes that the iconic Jack Kirby created. The Chloé Zhao-directed film took some liberties with the characters. One of those choices was making Barry Keoghan’s Druig, the villainous cousin of Ikaris, a more heroic and slightly romantic figure than his comic book counterpart leaving room for his return in a sequel. Marvel teased more adventures in space with the appearance of Starfox and Pip The Troll in the post-credits, but nearly one year later, there’s still no clear update on the future of an “Eternals 2.”
theplaylist.net
‘The People We Hate At The Wedding’ Trailer: Kristen Bell & Ben Platt Star In A Raunchy Wedding Comedy For Amazon
Can wedding comedies make a comeback? Prime Video hopes so with their upcoming release, “The People We Hate at the Wedding.” The film focuses on two siblings who venture to their half-sister’s British wedding. This adaptation of Grant Ginder’s novel hails from Claire Scanlon; her work prior to the project includes popular series ranging from “The Office” to “GLOW.” Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux crafted the screenplay: the pair are next set to write the eagerly awaited “Deadpool 3.”
